Flexible Insulation Market to Record 4.19% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | 47% of the growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Insulation Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flexible Insulation Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flexible Insulation Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Material (fiberglass, elastomers, and others)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Flexible Insulation Market's potential growth difference will be USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.24%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 47% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key markets for flexible insulation market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing population and rapid urbanization will boost the flexible insulation market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key revenue-generating economies

Vendor Insights-

The flexible insulation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing products and are constantly increasing their R and D investments to compete in the market. Companies such as BASF SE are offering products like SLENTEX which is non-combustible, flexible insulation material used in industrial applications. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the flexible insulation market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Some of the major vendors covered in this report are:

  • Aeroflex USA Inc

  • ALTANA AG

  • Armacell International SA

  • Aspen Aerogels Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • Continental AG

  • Dow Inc.

  • Fletcher Building Ltd.

  • Kingspan Group Plc

  • Knauf Insulation

  • L ISOLANTE K FLEX S.p.A.

  • NICHIAS Corp.

  • Owens Corning

  • Pacor Inc.

  • Superlon Holdings Berhad

  • Thermaflex International Holding BV

  • Thermaxx Jackets

  • Trocellen GmbH

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Highlights

By Material

  • FiberglassThe fiberglass segment held the largest flexible insulation market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period as fiberglass is widely used in construction and associated applications such as mesh fabrics, drywall tapes, wall covering, and roof panels. It has various advantages, which makes it suitable for construction. In addition, the use of fiberglass in walls also improves heat insulation of the building and keeps the building warm, thus, saving energy costs for the building. Such applications are expected to boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • Elastomers

  • Others

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on other contributing segments.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Influencing the Market-

  • Flexible Insulation Market Driver:

The increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies is one of the factors supporting the flexible insulation market growth. Population growth in the Middle East and Africa has increased the need for infrastructure development. Technological advances in the construction industry, such as smart buildings, influence contractors to build new and advanced structures, especially in countries such as Switzerland, South Africa, and Egypt, which have a history of organized and firm building structures. This will further increase the demand for hotels and transportation networks, thereby fostering the growth of the global flexible insulation market.

  • Flexible Insulation Market Challenge:

Fluctuation in crude oil prices is one of the factors hindering the flexible insulation market growth. One of the key reactive materials required to produce polyurethane foam is a diisocyanate. The most widely used isocyanates for polyurethane foam production are toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and polymeric isocyanate. These isocyanates are mainly produced from benzene and its derivatives manufactured from crude oil. Thus, the variations in prices will limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Cryogenic Insulation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Heat Shield Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Flexible Insulation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.19

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aeroflex USA Inc, ALTANA AG, Armacell International SA, Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Continental AG, Dow Inc., Fletcher Building Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Insulation, L ISOLANTE K FLEX S.p.A., NICHIAS Corp., Owens Corning, Pacor Inc., Superlon Holdings Berhad, Thermaflex International Holding BV, Thermaxx Jackets, and Trocellen GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Elastomers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Armacell International SA

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 10.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 10.7 Continental AG

  • 10.8 Dow Inc.

  • 10.9 Kingspan Group Plc

  • 10.10 Knauf Insulation

  • 10.11 Owens Corning

  • 10.12 Superlon Holdings Berhad

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-insulation-market-to-record-4-19-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--47-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301499815.html

SOURCE Technavio

