Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 1.92 billion | Growing Demand for MAP in Flexible Packaging to Boost Growth | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible lid stock packaging market is expected to grow by USD 1.92 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Request a Free Sample Report for additional highlights related to market growth

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Scope

The flexible lid stock packaging market report covers the following areas:

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026 : Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for MAP in flexible packaging is driving the flexible lid stock packaging market growth. MAP is a fine blend of atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide in a high-barrier package. It helps in maintaining the nutritional and visual appeal of the food and extending shelf life without using chemical preservatives. It also reduces the aging process of the product and prevents loss of taste, color, and other types of deterioration. MAP helps reduce the product rotation cycle and restocking and, in turn, the labor cost. Such advantages of MAP will drive the flexible lid stock packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations on the reduction of packaging wastes is challenging the flexible lid stock packaging market growth. Packaging vendors are coming up with innovative solutions to reduce the cost of packaging as well as the packaging waste. For instance, DuPont introduced DuPont Surlyn ionomer resin in 2015, a paper-based pouch for processed food, which can be used to create a layer and is one-third the size of other polyethylene layers. This lowers packaging costs and packaging waste. Hence, such types of innovations in paper packaging, as well as increasing government regulations on waste reduction are expected to hinder the global flexible lid stock packaging market during the forecast period.

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market, including Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fres co System USA Inc., Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Toray Industries Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

  • Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible lid stock packaging such as Primera Blister Lidding for healthcare applications.

  • Berry Global Inc. - The company offers flexible lid stock packaging, which can be purchased independently or paired with any beverage cups, containers, pots or tubs.

  • Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - The company offers flexible lid stock packaging named Aluminum Lid for applications such as processed food and pet care.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible lid stock packaging market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the flexible lid stock packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the flexible lid stock packaging market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible lid stock packaging market vendors

Related Reports:

Pallet Market in India by Material and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ambient Food Packaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.63

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fres co System USA Inc., Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Toray Industries Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amcor Plc

  • 10.4 Berry Global Inc.

  • 10.5 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

  • 10.6 Coveris Management GmbH

  • 10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 10.8 Fres co System USA Inc.

  • 10.9 Mondi plc

  • 10.10 Sealed Air Corp.

  • 10.11 Sonoco Products Co.

  • 10.12 Wipak Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-lid-stock-packaging-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-92-billion---growing-demand-for-map-in-flexible-packaging-to-boost-growth--technavio-301525936.html

SOURCE Technavio

