Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 1.92 billion | Growing Demand for MAP in Flexible Packaging to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible lid stock packaging market is expected to grow by USD 1.92 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Scope
The flexible lid stock packaging market report covers the following areas:
Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026 : Driver and Challenge
The growing demand for MAP in flexible packaging is driving the flexible lid stock packaging market growth. MAP is a fine blend of atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide in a high-barrier package. It helps in maintaining the nutritional and visual appeal of the food and extending shelf life without using chemical preservatives. It also reduces the aging process of the product and prevents loss of taste, color, and other types of deterioration. MAP helps reduce the product rotation cycle and restocking and, in turn, the labor cost. Such advantages of MAP will drive the flexible lid stock packaging market growth during the forecast period.
Stringent government regulations on the reduction of packaging wastes is challenging the flexible lid stock packaging market growth. Packaging vendors are coming up with innovative solutions to reduce the cost of packaging as well as the packaging waste. For instance, DuPont introduced DuPont Surlyn ionomer resin in 2015, a paper-based pouch for processed food, which can be used to create a layer and is one-third the size of other polyethylene layers. This lowers packaging costs and packaging waste. Hence, such types of innovations in paper packaging, as well as increasing government regulations on waste reduction are expected to hinder the global flexible lid stock packaging market during the forecast period.
Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market, including Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fres co System USA Inc., Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Toray Industries Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:
Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible lid stock packaging such as Primera Blister Lidding for healthcare applications.
Berry Global Inc. - The company offers flexible lid stock packaging, which can be purchased independently or paired with any beverage cups, containers, pots or tubs.
Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - The company offers flexible lid stock packaging named Aluminum Lid for applications such as processed food and pet care.
Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible lid stock packaging market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the flexible lid stock packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the flexible lid stock packaging market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible lid stock packaging market vendors
Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.92 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.63
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fres co System USA Inc., Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Toray Industries Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amcor Plc
10.4 Berry Global Inc.
10.5 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
10.6 Coveris Management GmbH
10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
10.8 Fres co System USA Inc.
10.9 Mondi plc
10.10 Sealed Air Corp.
10.11 Sonoco Products Co.
10.12 Wipak Group
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
