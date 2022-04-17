U.S. markets closed

Flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode Market Size to Reach USD 99.72 Billion in 2030 | Increasing Need for Wider Viewing Angle is One of the Key Factors Driving FOLED Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for shock absorbance is one of the major factors expected to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Proper visibility is essential as it improves the users' viewing experience. Flexible OLED displays provide wide viewing angle which results in better visibility. However, flexible OLED usage will raise concerns regarding power consumption as it consumes more power than LCDs. Therefore, manufacturers are investing in Research and Development (R&D) to develop flexible OLED displays with added functions and energy efficiency. Additionally, flexible OLED displays improve image quality, including better contrast, higher brightness, and wide color range along with much faster refresh rates which are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1002

Restraints:

However, lack of quality issues due to residual stress, thermal stress, and external stress is one of the major factors expected to hamper revenue growth. Excessive bending of flexible OLED leads to residual, thermal, and external stresses which affect durability and quality. Additionally, flexible OLEDs also have shorter life span due to organic materials' usual degradation, prone to water damage, reduced outdoor visibility, and inaccurate color imitation affected by manufacturing configuration, which is expected to hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Growth Projections:

The global flexible OLED market is expected to register a CAGR of 41.2% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 4.48 Billion in 2021 to USD 99.72 Billion in 2030. Increasing need for wider viewing angle is one of the major factors propelling revenue growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has a wide-ranging impact on flexible OLED market. Due to travel restrictions imposed by governments of various countries, that directly affect production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption. Additionally, stringent lockdown also affected manufacturing process of flexible OLED displays due to lack of workforce. This had a negative impact on economy of several flexible OLED manufacturers and consumer electronics industry, resulting in huge financial impacts. However, government initiatives and subsidies to promote and encourage adoption of energy-efficient displays and lightings to minimize power consumption is expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-organic-light-emitting-diode-market

Current Trends and Innovations:

Flexible OLED display is made with an unbreakable surface and a plastic overlay window attached, making it lightweight and much more stronger than normal glass. Moreover, increasing need for displays that can absorb external pressure and are more difficult to break than glass is expected to boost demand for flexible OLED displays. Additionally, increasing need for eliminating distortion and increasing flexibility of devices are driving market revenue growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing need for ultra-thin, foldable, and transparent displays to provide better quality images is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Outlook:

North America is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing disposable incomes leading to adoption of high-end electronic products, such as curved display televisions and premium smartphones.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies in the global market report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corporation, Japan Display, Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Pioneer Corporation.

· In January 2021, LG Display Co. Ltd. announced launch of new bendable OLED screen with 4K resolution. New concept TV will feature 48-inch 4K screen that can be bent sideward by pressing a single button. The screen can also act as gaming monitor by doubling up to radius of 1,000 mm.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1002

Emergen Research has segmented global flexible OLED market on the basis of technology, flexibility type, application, end-use, and region:

  • Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

  • Flexibility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

  • End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1002

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Looking to Purchase Reports in Bundle [Schedule a Call with An Analyst]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/call-schedule/1002

Read Latest Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market By Solution (Software, Services, Platform, Infrastructure), By Technology (Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, Fully Autonomous), By Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

E Skin Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product (Electronic skinsuit and Electronic patches), By Component (Stretchable circuits, Photovoltaics system, and Others), By Sensor Type, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Brain Computer Interface Market, By Component Type (Hardware, Software), By Product Type, By Application (Healthcare, Smart Home Control, Communication & Control, Entertainment & Gaming), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Sound Bar Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type (Active Sound Bar, Passive Sound Bar), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), By Installation Type (Table-top, Wall-mounted), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Mechanical Keyboard Market By Product Type (Clicky Switches, Linear Switches, Tactile/Non-Clicky Switches), By Technology (Wireless, Wired), By Application (Gaming, Typing, Others), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, Professional Gamers), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Streaming Media Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type (Gaming Consoles, Media Streamers), By Resolution (720p, 1080p, 4K), By Application (Gaming, E-learning, Audio/Video Entertainment, Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

About Emergen Research

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.

