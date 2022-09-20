U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,924.00
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,167.00
    +50.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,042.50
    +18.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.30
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.97
    +0.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.30
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    +0.10 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0038
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.76
    -0.54 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1441
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3680
    +0.1500 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,351.17
    +877.97 (+4.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.45
    +13.63 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market Size to Grow by USD 39.02 million, Amcor Plc and American Packaging Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible packaging market for food and beverages is fragmented. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distribution and marketing to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2022-2026

The flexible packaging market for food and beverages market size is expected to grow by USD 39.02 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining
growth opportunities. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the flexible packaging market for food and beverages market include Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG, Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, Bryce Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Novolex Holdings LLC, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., RPC Bramlage GmbH, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Transcontinental Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for food and beverages that help in protecting food.

  • American Packaging Corp. - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for food and beverages that include coffee and tea, confections, dairy, fresh produce, frozen foods, grocery, and healthcare.

  • Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for food and beverages that are specially designed to meet all the market requirements for sustainability and recyclability.

  • Berry Global Inc. - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for food and beverages where the design and manufacturing skills create the beverage packaging solutions to meet all your product requirements, brand objectives, and seasonal capacity challenges.

  • Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for food and beverages with modern convenience elements and luminous print designs which are extremely eye-catching.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic
Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Material

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Material Segments

The flexible plastic segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as a significant rise in the demand for packaged food, frozen food, and beverages.

Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible packaging market for food and beverages market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the flexible packaging market for food and beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the flexible packaging market for the food and beverages market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the flexible packaging market for food and beverages market vendors

Related Reports

Lunch Bags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The lunch bags market share is expected to increase by USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Beverage Packaging Market in Europe by Material and Location - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The beverage packaging market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 10.10 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Flexible Packaging Market For Food And Beverages Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 39.02 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.73

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG, Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, Bryce Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Novolex Holdings LLC, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., RPC Bramlage GmbH, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Transcontinental Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Flexible plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Flexible paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Flexible foil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amcor Plc

  • 10.4 American Packaging Corp.

  • 10.5 Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG

  • 10.6 Berry Global Inc.

  • 10.7 Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG

  • 10.8 Bryce Corp.

  • 10.9 CCL Industries Inc.

  • 10.10 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

  • 10.11 Glenroy Inc.

  • 10.12 Wipak Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2022-2026
Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-packaging-market-for-food-and-beverages-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-39-02-million-amcor-plc-and-american-packaging-corp-among-key-vendors---technavio-301627064.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • Why Sotera Health Stock Crumbled Today

    As a result, Sotera's stock price plummeted by more than 33% on the day. Kamuda claimed that ethylene oxide emissions from a Sterigenics factory in the state caused her breast cancer and the non-Hodgkin's lymphona suffered by her son.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • Coal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for polluting fuel

    The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring countries in east Africa; sending it further afield was out of the question, as it required trucking the material more than 600 km from mines in its southwest to Mtwara, the nearest Indian Ocean port.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • 10 Biggest Car Companies in The World By Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 biggest car companies in the world by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest car companies in the world by sales. It is hard to imagine a life in which cars don’t exist. They have […]

  • 87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.

  • Exclusive-Chevron offering minority stakes in three Alaskan oilfields

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is marketing its interest in more than 2,000 oil and gas wells in Alaska, the company told Reuters on Monday, in a move that could mark the oil major's second exit from oil production in the state in three decades. One of the earliest companies to prospect for oil in Alaska, Chevron helped develop the state's oil industry last century but later exited output there in 1992. The company is offering stakes in three oilfields, it confirmed.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Kroger, Airports

    Starbucks has been in Kroger and airport locations for well over two decades. The ease of being able to add essentially a coffee kiosk or mini coffee shop to airports and many retailers like Kroger , Hy-Vee among many others, has been a great asset to both the host company and Starbucks. The mini locations are licensed to run by the retailers and pay a royalty or percentage back to Starbucks for use of its business space.

  • Restaurant Brands stock in focus as Burger King goes all in on premium Whoppers

    Here's why the parent company Burger King has a tasty stock, says one long-time analyst.

  • TASEKO MINES PROVIDES UPDATE ON PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD FOR FLORENCE COPPER UIC PERMIT

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSEAMERICAN: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the federal permitting process for its Florence Copper Project.

  • Oil prices steady on expectations Fed rate hike to curb fuel demand

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after rising in the previous session on concerns that further U.S. interest rate hikes this week to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. Brent crude futures for November settlement rose 3 cents to $92.03 a barrel by 0449 GMT.

  • UAE Accelerates Plan to Increase Its Oil Production Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates is accelerating a plan to raise its oil production capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as it tries to cash in on its crude reserves before the world transitions to cleaner energy.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBiden Says He Warned Xi of Inv

  • Commentary: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s comments about inflation and remote work show poor judgment

    Evidence that remote work increases productivity is ample–and Larry Fink could have assigned an intern at BlackRock to find it, says Gleb Tsipursky.

  • Wall Street’s Mysterious 2,200% IPOs Come From Tiny N.J. Broker

    (Bloomberg) -- Fifty miles south of midtown Manhattan, in a red-brick building bounded by a railway track, sits a little-known brokerage behind some of the world’s wildest initial public offerings.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft

  • Why Adobe Stock Keeps Falling

    Shares of PDF pioneer Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) got pummeled last week, falling 24% through Friday after announcing plans to acquire online design platform Figma at its $400 million in current-year revenues for $20 billion (i.e., 50 times sales). In today's news, Wells Fargo and Edward Jones both downgraded shares of Adobe to "equal weight" and "hold," respectively, and the Figma acquisition placed front and center in their explanations for why. "Adobe shocked the software world announcing its intent to acquire Figma for ~$20Bn," commented Wells.

  • Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Starts Production in Argentina, Increases Hashrate to 4.1 EH/s

    The Canadian bitcoin miner started up production at its 10th site.

  • ‘Reshoring’ is poised to boost U.S. companies bringing business back home. Shares of these 17 companies will benefit.

    Automation, construction and chip companies will be the recipients of billions of dollars in capital-expenditure spending.