U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.50
    +16.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,123.00
    +77.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,835.50
    +62.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.50
    +8.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    -1.15 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.44 (+2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6800
    -0.6550 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,606.86
    -63.27 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.70
    -1.41 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.05
    -14.14 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Flexible Packaging Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Product Type (Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags and Others (Blisters, Wraps, Sachet, etc. )), By Material Type (Plastic, Paper, Aluminium Foil and Others (Cellulose, Recycled Plastics & Laminates)), By Printing Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital Printing and Others (Offset Lithography, Screen Printing, etc.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible Packaging Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377478/?utm_source=GNW
)), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics & Toiletries and Others (Textiles, Agro-business, Industrial and Chemicals, etc.)) By Region, and Competition

Global Flexible Packaging Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to increasing demand of cosmetic and personal care industries. In France total revenue in the cosmetics segments amount to USD 2.54 billion in 2022.
Flexible packaging is more sustainable since it requires lesser resources, energy, and water during production and takes up less room in landfills after disposal.The demand for flexible packaging is also anticipated to increase during the projected period as more application sectors choose sustainable packaging solutions due to regulatory restrictions.

Due to significant businesses in the application industry, the U.S. is a significant market for flexible packaging.
Furthermore, the country’s high market penetration of ready-to-eat meals is anticipated to support the expansion of flexible packaging during the projected period due to a busy lifestyle and a large percentage of working-class professionals.Flexible packaging is frequently used for food goods, such as smoothies, snacks, dairy, and others.

The demand for products is anticipated to increase over the projected period due to improvements in food processing methods and shifting customer lifestyles. The packaged food industry has been expanding globally.
Promising Demand From The Packaging Industry
Due to growing urban populations, rising demand for FMCGs, pharmaceutical supplies, and other consumer durables, as well as increasing health and hygienic packaging concerns, there is an increased need for packaging.According to the Flexible Packaging Association, more than 60% of the market comprises flexible packaging for food.

The demand for flexible packaging is growing swiftly because it has the potential to offer novel solutions to many packaging issues.IBEF further notes that the food processing industry, which accounts for 32% of India’s total food market and ranks fifth in production, consumption, and exports, is one of the country’s most important industries, with 70% of revenues coming from retail.

The World Packaging Organization estimates that the global packaging market is expanding at a rate of 5.5%.
Low-Cost Substitute for Metal
Due to its lightweight nature and outstanding durability, flexible plastic packaging is in high demand across various industries.Still, it is trendy in the food and beverage, electrical, consumer electronics, and e-commerce sectors.

Flexible plastic packaging replaces rigid packaging (metal packaging), although it offers high-barrier packaging options because of its great flexibility, superior durability, and long shelf life.Plastic and non-plastic rigid packaging, especially metal containers, were prone to leakage, corrosion, and breakage.

Demand for flexible plastic packaging will increase as consumers’ preferences for practical and light packaging grow.To further aid in replacing conventional rigid packaging, new recyclable, sustainable, and flexible plastic packaging choices will be introduced by environmental legislation to meet customer needs.

Leading industry players provide customization in flexible plastic packaging to help with product merchandising and improve the user experience, which will help the market grow in the future.
Growing Technological Advancement for Sustainable Development
Sustainability tendencies are anticipated to increase during the forecasted timeframe.Sustainability will always be a problem because of the nature of plastic production.

However, streams of development and recycling will aid in balancing out such sustainability issues.For instance, the Coca-Cola European partners pledged to collect all packaging in Western Europe and recycle 50% of the plastic used in PET bottles by 2025.

PepsiCo announced a long-term objective of using 50% recycled plastic in its bottles throughout the European region by 2030 and an interim goal of around 45% by 2025. Several big food manufacturers are also attempting to change their plastic packaging practices and move toward a "circular economy."
Recent Developments
• In July 2022, the United States, California passed legislation extending producer responsibility regulations and reducing plastic pollution. California must recycle 30% of all plastic packaging by January 2028, 40% by January 2030, and at least 65% by January 2032, according to the law SB 54. In addition, SB 54 mandates a 25% source reduction of single-use plastic waste compared to 2023 levels, which means that by 2032, the industry must have ceased to distribute an amount of plastic equal to 25% of the amount of plastic packaging that was made available in California during the 2023 economy.
• In April 2022, Amcor announced the addition of new, eco-friendly High Shield laminates to its line of pharmaceutical packaging. The new low-carbon packaging options help pharmaceutical companies achieve their recyclability objectives while satisfying industry needs for high barriers and performance. These new High Shield technologies offer options for sachet, stick, and strip pharmaceutical packaging composed of paper- and polyolefin-based materials that is more environmentally friendly. The innovative material structure makes it possible for pharmaceutical companies to be recyclable in accordance with local expectations, which helps them stand out from the competition.
Market Segmentation
Global Flexible Packaging market is segmented by product type, material type, printing technology and application type. Based on product type, the market is divided into pouches, rollstocks, bags and others (blisters, wraps, sachet, etc.). Based on material type, the market is segmented into plastic, paper, aluminium foil and others (cellulose, recycled plastics & laminates)), Based on printing technology, the market is segmented into flexography, rotogravure, digital printing and others (offset lithography, screen printing, etc.). Based on application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics & Toiletries and Others (Textiles, Agro-business, Industrial and Chemicals, etc.)
Market players
Mondi Group, Huhtamäki Oyj, Berry Global, Inc, Uflex Ltd, DS Smith plc, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Constantia Flexibles, Aluflexpack Novi d.o.o, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V. and Sealed Air Corporation are key market players.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Flexible Packaging Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Flexible Packaging market by product type:
o Pouches
o Rollstocks
o Bags
o Others
• Global Flexible Packaging market by material type:
o Plastic
o Paper
o Aluminium Foil
o Others
• Global Flexible Packaging market by printing technology:
o Flexography
o Rotogravure
o Digital Printing
o Others
• Global Flexible Packaging market by application:
o Food & Beverages
o Healthcare
o Cosmetics & Toiletries
o Others
• Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Taiwan
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
Egypt

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Global Flexible Packaging Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377478/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Tesla stock concerns lie around ‘brand damage’ from Elon Musk, Twitter: Analyst

    Colin Rusch, Oppenheimer & Co. Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Tesla's stock outlook in 2023 following Elon Musk's invested interest in managing Twitter this past year.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • Got $3,000? 5 of the Safest Stocks to Buy for 2023

    No matter how volatile the stock market is in 2023, these tried-and-true companies can deliver for their shareholders.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Veru in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Despite the recent sell-off, you'd still have a solid profit on Veru if you bought the stock nearly three years ago.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • Ardelyx stock rises as FDA grants appeal for new drug application for Xphozah

    MARKET PULSE Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) stock is up 5.2% in premarket trades on Thursday after the Waltham, Mass., biopharmaceutical company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an appeal for its Xphozah medicine.

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • This asset will crush all others in 2023, says hedge-fund manager who nailed one big call of 2022

    Harris Kupperman, the president of hedge fund Praetorian Capital. predicts 2023 will be “the year of oil crushing all other” investments.

  • Doug Kass Predicted Some of the Biggest Surprises of 2022: Here's His 2023 List

    For those willing to hear a different -- anti-group think -- view, Kass has plenty of bets for what could happen over the next 12 months, including Elon Musk saving Twitter at the expense of Tesla , a shock Apple merger, a major plummet in Bitcoin's value and those predicted jumps in gold and oil. Of course, Kass had some predictions, especially political ones, that didn't pan out.

  • FTSE lower as European natural gas prices fall to pre-Ukraine war levels

    UK gas prices have also declined from their highs earlier this year.

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • New bill allows unused 529 college funds to become a retirement tool

    Beneficiaries of 529 plans will be able to roll over funds from their 529 accounts to Roth IRAs tax and penalty free.