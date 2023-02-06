U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

Flexible Packaging Market in India 2022 to 2027: Featuring Essel Propack, Garware Polyester, Huhtamaki PPL and Jindal Poly Films Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Packaging Market in India 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The food and beverages industry is shifting preferences in favor of using flexible pouches for products, such as soups and juices, which have high liquid content. Flexible packaging is also used for products, such as snacks, frozen foods, ready-to-eat, and ready-to-cook food items.

These are the major factors for the growth of the Indian flexible packaging market. Moreover, due to an increase in per capita income, India is witnessing a rise in the consumption of packaged foods, which, as a result, is expected to fuel the demand for flexible packaging in the upcoming years.

The flexible packaging market in India was valued at INR 615.27 Bn in FY 2021 and is expected to reach INR 1491.56 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.12% during the FY 2022- FY 2027 period

Segment insights:

Based on the raw materials used, the flexible packaging market can be segmented into flexible plastic, paper, and foil packaging. The flexible plastic packaging segment accounts for the largest share.

Plastic can be modified by co-polymerization and uses additives to match the exact commodity requirement, thereby making it the most suitable raw material. The most used raw materials for plastic packaging are polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PE finds application in diverse industries and accounts for the largest share of the flexible plastic packaging segment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The lockdown had a mixed impact on flexible packaging players, depending on the portfolios of different end-user industries. The industry segments catering to essential services, such as fresh and processed food, hygiene and home care products, healthcare consumables, and e-commerce, witnessed a spike in demand for flexible packaging services, whereas the non-essential segments experienced a short-term contraction in demand.

However, there were many consequences the industry had to face, such as:

  • Raw material price fluctuation: As polyethylene and polypropylene (the most significantly used raw material for the flexible packaging industry) are produced domestically and not imported; therefore, there is limited scope for raw material price fluctuation

  • Halt in production: Due to the lockdown, demand for food and pharmaceuticals, two important downstream businesses, unexpectedly increased. This had a ripple effect on the demand for flexible packaging

  • Disruption in the supply chain: Restrictions on road movement across state borders had impacted the domestic supply chain in the short term. Also, with the closing down of major ports in China, global disruption in the supply chain has affected the Indian flexible packaging industry

Competitive insights:

The FMCG industry involves production and sales of products including food and beverage, personal care, tobacco, and household care, which offer the biggest opportunity for the flexible packaging industry. Apart from traditional demands, India's leading flexible packaging companies like Cosmo Films Limited, Essel Propack Limited, Jindal Poly Films Limited, and TCPL Packaging Limited, among others are serving the growing demands from e-commerce shipments.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure
3.2. Different types of flexible packaging

Chapter 4: Market overview
4.1. Packaging Market in India - An overview
4.2. India flexible packaging market size and growth forecast (FY 2019- FY 2027e)

Chapter 5: COVID-19 Impact analysis
5.1. COVID-19 impact analysis - Indian packaging industry
5.2. COVID-19 impact analysis - Indian flexible packaging industry

Chapter 6: Trade Analysis
6.1. Export of flexible packages
6.1.1. Value-wise
6.1.2. Volume-wise
6.1.3. Country-wise
6.2. Import of flexible packages
6.2.1. Value-wise
6.2.2. Volume-wise
6.2.3. Country-wise

Chapter 7: Market trend analysis
7.1. Market trend analysis

Chapter 8: Market influencers
8.1. Key market influencers and their impact
8.2. Market drivers
8.3. Market challenges

Chapter 9: Competitive landscape
9.1. Cosmo Films Ltd.

  • Company information

  • Business description

  • Products/services

  • Key people

  • Financial snapshot

  • Key ratios

  • Key financial performance indicators

  • Key business segments

  • Key geographical segments

  • Note: Financial data and segment-wise data is available for public companies only

9.2. Essel Propack Limited
9.3. Garware Polyester Limited
9.4. Huhtamaki PPL Limited
9.5. Jindal Poly Films Limited
9.6. TCPL Packaging Limited
9.7. Uflex Limited
9.8. Paharpur 3P
9.9. Constantia Flexibles Group
9.10. Amcor Flexibles India Private Limited

Chapter 10: Recent Development

Chapter 11: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7admn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-packaging-market-in-india-2022-to-2027-featuring-essel-propack-garware-polyester-huhtamaki-ppl-and-jindal-poly-films-among-others-301739220.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

