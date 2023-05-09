Flexible packaging market size to grow by USD 54.42 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by rising focus on improving shelf life of products - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flexible packaging market size is estimated to increase by USD 54.42 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products. Increasing the shelf life of products allows manufacturers to keep them for sale for a longer time, thereby reducing wastage. It also aids in the transportation of perishable products without causing damage. For instance, bananas stored in flexible packaging ripe slowly and can have a prolonged shelf life. Such benefits have increased the adoption of flexible packaging solutions among end-users. In addition, the market is witnessing the introduction of resealable flexible packaging which allows the consumer to reseal or reclose the packaging after use. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus. Discover some major insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Packaging Market 2023-2027

Global Flexible Packaging Market – Vendor Analysis

The global flexible packaging market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and global players. Vendors operating in the market are competing in terms of product customization, product differentiation, and price differentiation. Small or regional players are consolidating their business operations with established players to bring profitability by adopting the state-of-the-art technology and business strategies of the established players. Established vendors are focusing on diversifying their product portfolios to improve their market presence. In addition, the high growth potential of the market is attracting new players, which is expected to intensify the competition during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

CCL Industries Inc. - The company offers flexible packaging such as grade pouches, wraps, and lids.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - The company offers flexible packaging such as Bevlid, Ecopaperlidding, and Ecolamplus.

DS Smith Plc - The company offers flexible packaging such as Rapak bag in box bags.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers flexible packaging under the brand Cyrel.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Coveris Management GmbH

Glenroy Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi plc

Parkside Flexibles Ltd.

Printpack Inc.

Reynolds Packaging

Sealed Air Corp.

Sonoco Products Co.

UFlex Ltd.

Story continues

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Flexible Packaging Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (pouches, bags, films and wraps, and others), type (food and beverage, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the pouches segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of pouch packaging for dry foods, candies, confectioneries, agriculture products, and liquids. In addition, product innovation and new product launches by vendors are other major factors driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global flexible packaging market.

APAC will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rapid expansion of end-user industries, such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care. Also, factors such as the presence of a large customer base for household appliances and consumer electronics and changing lifestyle patterns of consumers in China and India are fueling the growth of the flexible packaging market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Flexible Packaging Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

Continuous development of new products is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are focused on continuous product development to come up with innovative offerings to stay competitive. For instance, in January 2020, Coveris launched the sustainable and high-performance version of its cast polypropylene film, Coveris Print Layer (PP CPL). The product is designed for the flexible packaging of a wide range of food, pet food, and non-food products. The launch of such innovative products will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The high cost involved in manufacturing flexible packaging is expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period. The prices of raw materials used in the manufacture of flexible packaging such as PE, PP, and others have been on the rise. This is leading to a reduction in the profit margins of vendors as it results in increased manufacturing costs. The prices of printing inks and coatings used in flexible packaging have also increased due to the rise in the price of oil, solvents, and key monomers for polyurethane (PU) resins. The increase in the prices of raw materials has compelled vendors to experiment with cheaper substitutes to gain a competitive advantage in the market. All these factors will negatively affect the market growth.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this flexible packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flexible packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the flexible packaging market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flexible packaging market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible packaging market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports covering 800 technologies

across 50 countries.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The glass packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,102.52 million. The market is segmented by type (borosilicate glass, soda lime glass, and de-alkalized soda lime glass), end-user (food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The e-commerce packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 53,098.79 million. The market is segmented by type (corrugated packaging, protective packaging, and polybags), application (food and beverage, consumer electronics, personal care and cosmetics, and fashion and apparel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Flexible Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.46 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aluflexpack AG, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Parkside Flexibles Ltd., Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Reynolds Packaging, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and UFlex Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global flexible packaging market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Pouches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Films and wraps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aluflexpack AG

12.4 CCL Industries Inc.

12.5 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

12.6 DS Smith Plc

12.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.8 Glenroy Inc.

12.9 Huhtamaki Oyj

12.10 Mondi plc

12.11 Parkside Flexibles Ltd.

12.12 Printpack Inc.

12.13 ProAmpac Holdings Inc

12.14 Reynolds Packaging

12.15 Sealed Air Corp.

12.16 Sonoco Products Co.

12.17 UFlex Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Flexible Packaging Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-packaging-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-54-42-billion-from-2022-to-2027-growth-driven-by-rising-focus-on-improving-shelf-life-of-products---technavio-301817080.html

SOURCE Technavio