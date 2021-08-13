U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.19
    +4.36 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,494.16
    -5.69 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,815.10
    -1.16 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.14
    -20.94 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -1.07 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    +27.90 (+1.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.57 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0062 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0061 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5580
    -0.8640 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,421.27
    +2,031.66 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.61
    +33.12 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Flexible Packaging for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Continues to Expand Market Share

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis finds that flexible packaging will continue to expand its share of the frozen meat, poultry, and seafood (MPS) market due to the heightened popularity of pouches and the continued use of bags and wraps:

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

  • US demand for flexible MPS packaging is forecast to rise 4.1% annually through 2024, outpacing demand growth for rigid MPS packaging, the study finds.

  • Flexible packaging offers numerous advantages over rigid, including increased cost effectiveness, lighter weight, and improved protection of frozen foods.

  • Demand is further boosted by the rising use of individually portioned servings, which are often sold in flexible packaging.

However, rigid packaging is still expected to perform better in this market than in many other frozen food segments, supported by corrugated box sales, especially for products sold via warehouse club stores or to the foodservice industry.

Frozen Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Packaging Market to Reach $2.6 Billion in 2024

Frozen meat, poultry, and seafood packaging demand is projected to grow 3.6% annually through 2024 to $2.6 billion, supported by:

  • the rising popularity of convenience-type items – such as frozen portion-control steaks, individual quick frozen chicken pieces, and fully cooked frozen products – which often utilize more packaging per unit

  • the promotion of frozen meat, poultry, and seafood as economical protein options that can be on hand for a quick meal when needed

  • momentum from consumers who increased their purchases of frozen food during the COVID-19 pandemic, with sales of frozen meat, poultry, and seafood showing especially strong gains in 2020

  • a switch to higher-value retail frozen food packaging that is targeted at catching consumer interest

Want to Learn More?

Frozen Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Packaging is now available from the Freedonia Group.

This study analyzes the market for frozen food packaging by application, product, and material. Historical (2009, 2014 and 2019) data and forecasts to 2024 are presented in current dollars.

Applications:

  • meat (e.g., beef and veal, pork, lamb) as well as meat products marketed as breakfast meats

  • poultry (chicken, turkey, and other products such as goose and duck)

  • seafood (all fish and shellfish)

Flexible products:

  • bags

  • wrap

  • pouches (flat, stand-up)

  • other flexible packaging (e.g., chubs, vacuum skin packaging, paper interleaving)

Rigid products:

  • boxes (e.g., folding cartons, corrugated boxes, gable top cartons)

  • trays

  • paperboard sleeves

  • other rigid packaging

Materials:

  • plastic

  • paper and paperboard

  • foil and other materials (e.g., molded pulp)

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-packaging-for-meat-poultry--seafood-continues-to-expand-market-share-301355223.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • FDA approves booster shot, Moderna’s vaccine effectiveness on variants, Facebook delays return to office

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss the latest COVID news, which includes: the FDA approving the use of a vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised people, Moderna studies confirming the company’s vaccine is effective against multiple variants, the Supreme Court rejecting a challenge to Indiana University’s vaccination requirement, and Facebook planning a January 2022 return to office as concerns over the Delta variant persist in the nation.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Updating Our Technical Strategy for Nvidia After the Stock Split

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about Nvidia : "Buy Nvidia," was his response. In this updated daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see the price action after the 4 for 1 stock split in late July. The trading volume has weakened from June but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has remained steady.

  • Chasing Tesla: Here are the current electric vehicle plans of every major car maker

    Where each company stands on its EVs goals and also, when available, their investment projections and the number of EV models they hope to bring to market.

  • Why Goldman Sachs Thinks Biden Has Gasoline Problems

    The push for OPEC to pump more oil so gas prices will drop doesn't factor in the Delta variant or the possibility that the whole idea could backfire, argues analyst Damien Courvlin.

  • Musk Says Tesla’s Gigafactory Will Begin Producing Cars Soon—Hopefully

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is hoping the first vehicles will roll off the production line of the delayed Tesla Gigafactory in Germany in October. The German factory hasn’t been the only challenge for Musk. Just a day before, he called out two chip makers as “problematic” because of issues with the supply of key components used in the company’s electric vehicles.

  • Peloton is sued for improperly charging sales tax

    Peloton Interactive Inc subscribers have filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the maker of at-home stationary bicycles of improperly charging sales tax on memberships in New York, Virginia and Massachusetts. In a complaint filed on Thursday night in federal court in Manhattan, Brandon Skillern and Ryan Corken said Peloton should have treated its $39-a-month "All Access" and $12.99-a-month digital memberships as tax-exempt "digital goods" in the three states.

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August

    Value investing is one of the best ways to build wealth. Just ask Warren Buffett, the king of modern value investing, and arguably the most successful investor of his time. Value stocks generally trade below their true value based on assets, revenue, or other metrics, and savvy investors anticipate share prices rising to match the true value.

  • Zillow Is Starting to Show Some Bottoming Price Action

    In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of Z, below, we can see that prices made a spike top in February and then traded lower and lower. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has been in a decline since February and tells us that sellers of Z have been more aggressive for several months now. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from March to August.

  • The Vectura directors who backed Philip Morris takeover

    The cigarette maker made a billion-pound offer for the lung medicines manufacturer.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • Biden’s OPEC+ Statement Is Meant for Domestic Consumption

    President BIden's national security adviser urged Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers to help the U.S. recovery. The message isn't meant for them.

  • Nio vs. XPeng: Which is Coasting Toward Upside?

    The sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in China is booming due to the Chinese government’s push towards electric vehicles. According to a Reuters report from last week, EV sales in July at Chinese automakers like Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV) more than tripled from the same period a year back. However, according to a recent Bloomberg report, citing data from China's Passenger Car Association, Tesla (TSLA), which dominates the Chinese EV market, reported domestic shipments in China in July of just 8

  • Impossible Foods ‘now going after the pig’ with sausage rollout: President

    Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods, discusses the plant-based meat company’s latest product offering, its expansion into more retailers, and the possibility of going public.

  • Oil declines, but U.S. prices notch a weekly gain as traders weigh spread of delta variant

    Oil futures decline on Friday, but U.S. prices maintain a small weekly gain, as investors worry about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and its effect on crude demand.