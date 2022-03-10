U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,222.00
    -53.25 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,854.00
    -411.00 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,524.25
    -210.50 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.40
    -27.90 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.54
    +4.84 (+4.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.80
    +13.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.37 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1052
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0380 (+1.95%)
     

  • Vix

    33.55
    -1.58 (-4.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3157
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0960
    +0.2370 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,027.08
    -3,071.52 (-7.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.34
    -52.01 (-5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.34
    -95.38 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

FLEXIBLE PLAN QUANTIFIED STF FUND RECOGNIZED WITH THE 2022 REFINITIV LIPPER FUND AWARD IN THE FLEXIBLE PORTFOLIO FUNDS CATEGORY

·4 min read

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., a leading provider of dynamic, risk-managed investment solutions, announced that its Quantified STF Fund (QSTFX) is being named the best Flexible Portfolio Fund for the three-year and five-year time frames at the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in the United States. The annual Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund families that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Quantified STF Fund seeks to take advantage of uptrends and downtrends in the market. Investments are based solely on the price action of the NASDAQ 100 Index. The fund's strategy seeks to outperform that index over a complete bull/bear cycle with less downside risk.

"We are very gratified that our Quantified STF Fund has been recognized by Refinitiv Lipper as a winner. The fund's trend-following strategy is designed to capture the upside of the NASDAQ while managing the risk of potential downside," said Jerry Wagner, founder and president of Flexible Plan Investments and senior portfolio manager of the Quantified STF Fund.

With $2 billion in assets under management (AUM), Flexible Plan Investments is a manager of mutual funds and separately managed accounts. It is a subadvisor to Advisors Preferred, a boutique asset manager that manages and distributes mutual funds to financial advisers and financial professionals. Advisors Preferred has approximately $3.3 billion in AUM.

"For the past 40 years, Flexible Plan Investments has focused on actively managed funds that employ dynamic asset allocation strategies with portfolio defense and return potential to adjust to market environments. Fund strategies are intended for advisers and their clients to manage risk and returns in these uncertain and volatile markets," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

For more information about the Quantified Funds, visit www.quantifiedfunds.com, www.flexibleplan.com, or www.advisorspreferred.com.

About Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.
Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., invests over $2 billion in assets for clients in its separately managed account business (as of December 31, 2021). As a founding member of the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM), Flexible Plan Investments, a turnkey asset management program provider, is one of the trade association's largest and oldest active money managers. The company's mission is to provide investors with competitive returns, while reducing risk through the use of dynamic risk management, strategic diversification, and cutting-edge technology and support services. For more information, visit www.flexibleplan.com

About Advisors Preferred LLC
Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms looking to create and distribute mutual funds. Acting as the adviser in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadvisers.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the fund include bond risk, derivatives risk, equity risk, inverse ETF risk, junk-bond risk, leverage risk, management risk, market risk, mutual-fund and ETF risk, short-position risk, small- and medium-capitalization risk, and turnover risk. You can lose money by investing in the fund. Please carefully review the prospectus for detailed information about these risks.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-plan-quantified-stf-fund-recognized-with-the-2022-refinitiv-lipper-fund-award-in-the-flexible-portfolio-funds-category-301499543.html

SOURCE Advisors Preferred LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Amazon stock split: Will the tech giant join the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

    Let the speculation on Dow inclusion for Amazon begin.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Amazon surges as stock split, buyback excite investors

    The company's 20-for-1 stock split is its first since 1999 and is in addition to a $10 billion share buyback. It also comes on the heels of a similar split announced by Alphabet Inc earlier this year. "Amazon's management is looking to instil fresh confidence," AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould said, adding that the buyback was the company's first direct distributions of cash back to its shareholders since its stock market debut.

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

    Given the struggles of International Business Machines' (NYSE: IBM) stock over the last decade, the company may have become an afterthought in the minds of many investors. This rising dividend, along with a decisive strategic shift, could make IBM an excellent choice for dividend investors regardless of the market. The spinoff of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) has become transformational for the venerable tech giant.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks With Strong Upside Potential

    The stock market is all about themes and right now, given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and all that has followed in its wake, the times will shine a spotlight on Cybersecurity stocks. It’s almost taken for granted that as the US and its allies ramp up sanctions and measures intended to shun and isolate Russia, Putin will respond by cyber warfare. Government organizations and corporations are obviously acutely aware of this and will therefore be spending large amounts of money to secure networks

  • Fears for gas supplies as Russian troops seize Ukraine facilities - live updates

    Britain slaps sanctions on Roman Abramovich Roman Abramovich assets: the cars, houses, yachts – and Chelsea FC FTSE 100 falls 1pc as market rebound runs out of steam Ben Wright: The City has failed to grasp the repercussions of Putin’s horrific war Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Cons

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • After an Incredible Rally, Beware a Dead Cat Bounce

    House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill that includes Ukraine aid, Amazon.com plans 20-to-1 stock split and $10 billion buyback, Biden presses plan to encourage U.S. chip making, and other news to start your day.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From Seizure

  • 5 things need to happen before the market turns around

    In order for me to feel more confident about a sustained, new uptrend, and increase my exposure to equities, I need to see five things happen.