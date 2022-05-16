U.S. markets closed

Flexible Solar Panel Market Growth Set to Rise Significantly of USD 17.69 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·5 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Flexible Solar Panel Market by Type (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide Solar Panel, Amorphous Silicon Solar Panel), Application (Commercial, Residential, Mobile), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global flexible solar panel market is expected to grow from USD 7.21 billion in 2019 to USD 17.69 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.74% during the forecast period from 2020-2027. Europe region accounted for a major market share and valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2019. The growth is mainly attributable to factors such as an increase in the national targets for boosting renewable energy, availability of subsidy for the solar system, and increasing awareness among the people for renewable energy. For instance, as per the study by SolarPower Europe, the demand for solar systems in Europe has been increased by 60% from the past three years. Thus, increasing demand for solar systems, driving the growth of flexible solar panel market in the European region. North America region held the second highest market share after Europe in the global flexible solar panel market, owing to increasing the camping activities across the region. People prefer a flexible solar system more, during the camping as it is a very flexible, portable, and transportable system.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/417827/request-sample

Flexible Solar Panel Market by Type (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide Solar Panel, Amorphous Silicon Solar Panel), Application, Regions, and Global Forecast 2020-2027

Key players in the global flexible solar panel market are Uni-Solar, Miasole, Global Solar, SoloPower Systems, Flisom, Sun Harmonics, F-Wave, and PowerFilm, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on the addition of innovative features in their flexible solar panel to add value and to enhance the customer base across the globe. Furthermore, companies are also focusing on the research and development activities to develop more efficient, flexible solar panels. In January 2017, SoloPower Systems announced the launch of Solo Bucket, the world’s lightest off-grid energy solution, which contains an ultra-durable, flexible, and lightweight solar panel, for the emerging economies to generate energy from sunlight.

The type segment includes copper indium gallium selenide solar panel and amorphous silicon solar panel. The amorphous silicon solar panel is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.05% over the forecast period. These solar panels have enormous potential to grow in the market, due to its high flexibility, which will enable them to place them on the curved surface or into the clothing. In addition to this, it requires deficient material (only 1% of silicone), as it is direct bandgap material. Due to this potential advantage, it is likely to grow at a high growth rate in the upcoming years. The application segment is classified into commercial, residential, and mobile. The commercial segment held the largest market share of 42.21% in 2019. However, the mobile segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.56% over the forecast period. Increasing usage of flexible solar panels in the camping and in the recreational activities on the boats and RVs as these panels are portable in nature is likely to drive the demand for flexible solar panels in the upcoming years.

Increasing research and development activities for the development of highly efficient and portable solar panels are propelling the growth of the flexible solar panel market. In addition to this, the rising demand for lightweight and flexible solar panels, further driving the growth of the market. However, these solar panels are very brittle in nature and, therefore, less durable, which could hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/flexible-solar-panel-market-by-type-copper-indium-417827.html

About the report:

The global flexible solar panel market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=417827&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://marketandresearch.biz

Related Reports

Vacuum Gas Oil Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/vacuum-gas-oil-market-by-product-heavy-vacuum-399163.html
Small-Scale LNG Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/small-scale-lng-market-by-type-regasification-liquefaction-application-418652.html
Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-flue-gas-treatment-systems-market-by-type-418849.html
Photovoltaic (PV) Materials Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/photovoltaic-pv-materials-market-by-product-back-sheet-419170.html


