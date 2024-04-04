Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (AMEX:FSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 3, 2024

Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Flexible Solutions International Full Year 2023 Financials. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call may be recorded, and I'll be standing by if you need in any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Dan O'Brien. Please go ahead.

Dan O'Brien: Thanks, James. Good morning. This is Dan O'Brien, CEO of Flexible Solutions. The safe harbor provision. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Welcome to the FSI conference call for full year 2023.

To start, I'd like to discuss our company condition and our product lines, along with what we think may occur in 2024. I will comment on our financials afterwards. The NanoChem division. NCS represents approximately 70% of FSI's revenue. This division makes thermal polyaspartic acid, called TPA for short, a biodegradable polymer with many valuable uses. NCS also manufactures SUN 27 and N Savr 30, which are used to reduce nitrogen fertilizer loss from soil. In 2022, MTS started food-grade toll operations using the spray dryer we installed over the last several years. TPA is used in agriculture to significantly increase crop yield. It acts by slowing crystal growth between fertilizer ions and other ions in the soil, resulting in the fertilizer remaining available longer for the plant to use.

TPA is also a biodegradable way of treating oilfield water to prevent pipes from plugging with mineral scale. TPA's effect is prevention of scale for minerals that are part of the water fraction of oil as it exits a rock formation. Preventing scale keeps the oil recovery pipes from clogging. TPA is also sold as a biodegradable ingredient in cleaning products in our Food division as a stability aid and as a water treatment chemical. SUN 27 and N Savr 30, they're nitrogen conservation products. Nitrogen is a critical fertilizer that is lost through bacterial breakdown, evaporation and soil runoff. SUN 27 conserves nitrogen from attack by soil bacterial enzymes that cause evaporation, while N Savr 30 is effective at reducing nitrogen loss from reaching leaching [ph] Food products.

Our Illinois plant is food-grade qualified, and we've received our FDA number. We've commercialized one food product based on polyaspartates that was developed fully in house. We have a pipeline of additional products in development that are either our ideas, toll production of outside ideas, or a mixture where an outside idea is being optimized by our team. NCS [ph] will focus on food products equally with our other market verticals because we've determined that this is an area with large markets that we are skilled in servicing and where we can obtain good margins. We did not receive the food product orders we'd hoped for in 2023. We're still convinced that this is an excellent business, and we expect to obtain significant sales in 2024. The ENP division.

ENP represents most of our other revenue. ENP is focused on sales into the greenhouse, turf and golf markets, while NCS sells into row crop agriculture. We expect some ENP revenue growth in 2024 with the growth concentrated in Q3 and Q4. Our Florida LLC investment, the LLC was profitable in all four quarters during 2023 and was one area where there some revenue growth. The company is focused on international sales into multiple countries, all of which face different issues and respond in varied ways. Also, the LLC remains exposed to high cost of goods, while experiencing difficulty passing all the goods -- all the costs on to its customers. As a result, margins are compressed and earnings may not reach historical levels for some time. Regardless, we expect sales of the LLC to grow again in 2024, leading to a larger profit on our investment.

2024, agriculture products were not as strong in 2023 as they were in 2022. As a result, total revenue for the year was well below the previous year period. Agriculture customers are showing resistance to spending on inputs when crop prices are not increasing at the rate of inflation. We think that growth in 2024 is probable, but most of it will be through the Florida LLC. Oil, gas and industrial sales of TPA were lower in 2023 than 2022, and this is likely to continue into 2024. The possibility of reduced hydrocarbon demand in 2024 could slow sales, but the most likely outcome is a flat 2024 for this market vertical. Tariffs. Since 2019, several of our raw materials imported from China have included a 25% tariff. International customers are not charged the tariffs because we have applied for the export rebates available to recover them.

The tariffs are affecting our cost of goods, our cash flow and our profits negatively. Rebates are extremely difficult to obtain even though we are entitled to them. We submitted our initial applications more than 5 years ago. The total dollar amount due back to us is well in excess of $1 million and grows each quarter. And we will persevere until we succeed in recovering our funds. Shipping and inventory. Shipping prices are stable, but higher than prior to COVID. Shipping times are reasonable on the REITs we use. None of our products or raw materials ship through the Red Sea area. Raw material prices do not appear to be reverting to historic levels. Instead, they're stable at a new base level that is increasing with inflation. Passing price increases, even small inflation-related ones, along to customers always takes several months.

It's not always possible and will probably result in margins not as high as we prefer until inflation is back at the 2% level or lower. We believe that the some of the issues we faced during 2023, which resulted in lower revenue, lower cash flow and lower profits for the full year have partly resolved. Therefore, we expect that growth will resume in all three categories during 2024. Highlights of the financial results. Well, we're not happy with the results for 2023. Year-over-year revenue profits and operating cash flow were down. Profits were negatively affected by product mix, cost of goods, margin reduction and reduced sales volume. It's important to mention that 2022 profits included a $0.16 positive tax adjustment and several more cents from COVID loan forgiveness.

We think an adjusted profit of $0.44 a share in 2022 could be used in place of the $0.57 published numbers when comparing 2022 and 2023. Even so, our 2023 profit compares badly with 2022, and we will work to return to our historic peak earnings during the coming year. The financials show that our cost increase as the year progressed. Wages have gone up substantially over the last 2 years to retain staff. Raw materials have dropped from the highest levels, but the new normal is higher than the past. Volume is down, and we were unable to raise prices sufficiently to cover costs increases and maintain our margin goals. Our plans to enter the food industry were delayed into 2024. And of course, higher interest rates are consuming more of our funds.

FSI and its subsidiaries will continue to examine all our costs and economize where possible. Even more critical is increasing sales in our existing businesses and obtaining sales in the food industry to ensure that our wage and other base costs are spread over more revenue dollars. We expect to show incremental success in all of these areas during the course of the 2024 year. Sales for the year, they decreased 16% to $38.3 million compared to $45.8 million. Profits of 2023 shows a profit of $2.78 million or $0.22 a share compared to a profit of $7.02 million or $0.57 a share in 2022. Operating cash flow. This is a non-GAAP number, and it's useful to show our progress with noncash items removed for clarity. In 2023, it was $4.60 million or $0.37 a share, down from $8.44 million or $0.68 a share in 2022.

Long-term debt, we're continuing to pay down our long-term debt according to the terms of our loans. However, we did consolidate all our debt for ENP and NCS with Stock Yards Bank. This is reduced in increased lines of credit and lower interest rates for the lines of credit, along with reduced interest rates on our long-term debt. At the same time, we bought all the units we did not already own in an LLC called ENP Peru Investments and guaranteed the mortgage held by the LLC. This LLC owns the 5 acres and 60,000 square feet of building in Peru, Illinois, to the Southwest corner of our property. This action returns full ownership of the 20-acre parcel and 120,000 square feet of buildings to FSI with a mortgage at favorable terms. Additional factory space in Illinois.

In the second quarter of 2023, we invested to acquire 80% of an LLC, we call 317 Mendota that, in turn, purchased a large building on 37 acres of land in Mendota, Illinois. We've determined that 240,000 square feet of the building is available for our use or for rental. The ENP division has moved all operations to 60,000 square feet of this and the remaining 180,000 square feet will be rented as suitable tenants are found. The NCS division will recover the use of 30,000 square feet in Peru, Illinois from ENP, making room for our expected potential growth. Working capital, it's adequate for all our purposes. We have our lines of credit for both ENP and the NCS subsidiaries. We're confident we can execute our plans with our existing capital. The text of this speech will be available as an 8-K filing on www.sec.gov by Friday, April 5, e-mail or fax copies can be requested from Jason Bloom, jason@flexiblesolutions.com.

Thank you. The floor is open for questions. And James, will you set all that up for us, please?

