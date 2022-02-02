FlexiFonds Funds Now Reach Over $250 Million in Local Savings

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The FlexiFonds funds now have over $250 million in net assets. This milestone is explained namely by the demand for innovative financial products and by a personal savings rate that has been high since the beginning of the pandemic. According to Statistics Canada, households continue to purchase mutual funds at a near record pace, signalling "a clear shift in behaviour by Canadian households."1

FlexiFonds mutual funds invest 70% of their assets in the Québec economy. Savers can choose among three products depending on their investor profile and savings goals. They can access their money when they need it and there are no enrolment or transaction fees.

"With the high savings rate, there is a real interest in innovative savings products that allow people to invest in the local economy, as evidenced by the more than 16,000 savers who have invested with FlexiFonds. The fact that FlexiFonds mutual funds are eligible for registered plans such as the RRSP, TFSA and RRIF is also a big hit with savers," said FlexiFonds de solidarité FTQ CEO Denis Leclerc. FlexiFonds de solidarité FTQ Inc. is the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's exclusive dealer which has been distributing the FlexiFonds funds for more than two years.

"The Fonds de solidarité FTQ has been the benchmark for local savings in Québec for almost 39 years. FlexiFonds responds to the Fonds' shareholders' request for more flexible financial products. With its online transactional platform, FlexiFonds also attracts young people in search of financial products that reflect their values," continued Mr. Leclerc.

FlexiFonds offers three mutual funds: Conservative, Balanced and Growth. All three are available on the online platform, where savers can build their own investor profile.

Savers can also contact FlexiFonds' mutual fund advisors. Certified as dealing representatives of a mutual fund dealer, their role is to analyze the client's financial situation in order to offer them mutual funds suited to their needs and investor profile. They are paid a fixed salary, not a commission.

About FlexiFonds de solidarité FTQ

FlexiFonds de solidarité FTQ Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. In its capacity as the principal distributor of units of the funds, FlexiFonds de solidarité FTQ Inc. is a mutual fund dealer registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers. FlexiFonds de solidarité FTQ does not distribute any other mutual funds. Please read the prospectus and fund facts before making an investment. The FlexiFonds Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

1 Statistics Canada, The Daily, December 10, 2021, https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/211210/dq211210a-eng.htm

