FLEXION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of FLXN and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On October 11, 2021, Flexion announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Pacira in an all-cash transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Flexion stockholders will receive $8.50 in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (“CVR”) worth up to $8.00 in cash in the event of certain sales and/or regulatory milestones, for each share of Flexion common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Flexion’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Flexion’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Flexion and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


