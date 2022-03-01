U.S. markets closed

FlexITy Acquires the Healthcare Division of Genesis Integration Inc.

·4 min read

As part of its strategic growth blueprint, award-winning integrator and managed services company FlexITy has acquired the healthcare division of Genesis Integration Inc., another in a series of strategic acquisitions.

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - FlexITy is excited to announce its second acquisition in the last six months illustrating its commitment to executing on its Mergers & Acquisition growth strategy. FlexITy acquired the healthcare division of Genesis Integration Inc., a Canadian provider of nursecall systems, based in Edmonton, Alberta. This purchase is one in a series of acquisitions aligned with FlexITy's growth strategy and reinforces the organization's commitment to the modernization of the Canadian Healthcare industry.

FlexITy Acquires the Healthcare Division of Genesis Integration Inc. (CNW Group/FlexITy Systems Ltd.)
FlexITy Acquires the Healthcare Division of Genesis Integration Inc. (CNW Group/FlexITy Systems Ltd.)

The Canadian Healthcare system, and the providers who work within it, are overtaxed. Roughly one million Canadians undergo surgery each year. On average, they spend one week in hospital.1 Over the next 20 years, Canada's senior population – those aged 65 and older – is expected to grow by 68%.2 To support increases in healthcare demand, create better patient experiences, and free medical providers of administrative tasks to focus on delivering exceptional care, hospitals are adopting modern technologies.

"The population of Canadian seniors has more than tripled in size in the last 40 years and is increasing," says Lenny Liscio, CEO, FlexITy. "That means more people requiring hospitalization, more burden placed on hospital infrastructure, and more life-or-death situations to which medical teams need to react quickly. If you have critical communication that fails in the patient room, the outcome can be fatal. The acquisition of the Genesis Healthcare Division puts FlexITy in a strong position to bring even more value to hospitals and patients across Canada."

Nursecall systems provide direct communication between patients, nurses and doctors in situations where a patient needs immediate attention or suffers a fall and notifies the nurses' station. Call systems are designed to save lives and bring care to patients as quickly as possible and have emerged as the foundational communication mechanism in hospital settings.

Since its inception in 1990, Genesis Integration has evolved from audiovisual service provider to a superior Video Collaboration firm that delivers strategy, management, technology and support to corporate, educational and government entities. By divesting itself of the healthcare division, Genesis is better poised to focus on its core competencies.

"Healthcare Communications has been an integral part of the success and growth of Genesis," says Kelly McCarthy, CEO, Genesis Integration Inc. "However, as we evolve our focus toward increasing collaboration strategies for in office and hybrid workplaces, the time has come to move forward to operate solely as an AV & Video Collaboration Organization. We have great confidence that the trajectory FlexITy is on will provide a robust future for our healthcare customers as they move towards a superior patient experience model."

With 20 project implementations in Canadian hospitals, FlexITy delivers the future of Canadian patient-centred healthcare. With this acquisition, FlexITy is now well-positioned to have an even more dominant presence in the industry.

About FlexITy Systems Ltd.

FlexITy, which has a sixteen-year legacy of excellence in providing innovative solutions across multiple verticals, is in the business of digital transformation. By meeting consumers where they are and establishing digital bridges to bring them to where they want to go, FlexITy aids customers in their digital transition and provides excellent end-user experiences.

An award-winning integrator of smart technology, patient-centric solutions specific to Canadian healthcare needs, and service solutions built on robust, secure, digitally advanced platforms, FlexITy's assets include the partnerships, talent and accreditations to seamlessly deliver quality care solutions to the healthcare sector.

FlexITy is continuing on its M&A strategy and is looking to acquire communications and information technology integration businesses across Canada with revenues of up to $10 million.

Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, FlexITy also has offices in Toronto and Winnipeg.
Web: www.flexity.com www.flexhealth.ca Call: 866.779.FLEX (3539)

About Genesis Integration Inc.

Since our inception in 1990 Genesis Integration has transformed from a professional Audiovisual service provider into a superior Video Collaboration company that provides strategy, management, technologies and support to corporate, education and government environments. We believe collaboration and communication is essential for business and institutions and we strive to give our customers the ability to connect and work with each other whether in an office or working from home. Our goal is to ensure you have reliable video and collaboration solutions so you can communicate efficiently and effectively. For more information visit www.genint.com

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

1 CBC, "Hospitals helping patients recover faster from surgery." https://www.cbc.ca/radio/whitecoat/hospitals-helping-patients-recover-faster-from-surgery-1.5114942

2 CIHI, "Canada's seniors population outlook: Uncharted territory." https://www.cihi.ca/en/infographic-canadas-seniors-population-outlook-uncharted-territory

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexity-acquires-the-healthcare-division-of-genesis-integration-inc-301493219.html

SOURCE FlexITy Systems Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c0721.html

