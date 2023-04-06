- Flexjet Created an Exclusive, Elevated Experience at its Pop-Up Private Terminal Situated Next to the Augusta Regional Airport FBO- Tours of Flexjet’s Praetor 600 and Sikorsky S-76 Will be Offered at Ramp Showcase

Flexjet Plans Southern Hospitality for Its Aircraft Owners Flying to The Masters

Flexjet Created an Exclusive, Elevated Experience at its Pop-Up Private Terminal Situated Next to the Augusta Regional Airport FBO.

Cleveland, OH, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, will offer a welcoming dose of southern hospitality to its Owners visiting this year’s edition of The Masters Tournament, one of the world’s four major golf championships. Flexjet will provide its Owners a VIP experience with a standalone, truly exclusive, and elevated experience at its pop-up private terminal next to the Augusta Regional Airport FBO during the tournament, held April 6-9 at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club.

“The Masters has always been our busiest event-driven generator of travel, exceeding even the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby. Many of our aircraft Owners play golf and have a deep connection to the sport, and nothing else lends itself to both corporate entertaining and leisure travel. With Augusta a three-hour drive from the nearest major commercial airline hub, private jets are an efficient way to travel to the tournament,” said D.J. Hanlon, Flexjet’s Executive Vice President of Sales. “We will provide a deeply personalized experience reflecting southern hospitality, so they have seamless and luxurious travel from home to Augusta National and back again.”

Flexjet will offer its Owners an array of luxurious amenities and services during The Masters:

Flexjet is customizing an entire building near the fixed base operator at Augusta Regional Airport (ICAO: KAGS) to replicate the Flexjet Private Terminals located at strategic locations throughout the U.S. All Flexjet aircraft will be parked immediately outside this building, making even the ramp exclusive to Flexjet aircraft Owners.

A Showcase of the Flexjet Praetor 600 aircraft and a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, the flagship of Flexjet’s new private helicopter division, will be on display at the airport. Flexjet Owners are using the helicopters for last-mile travel from airports to their final destinations and for regional travel to sports, entertainment, and other venues.

The Augusta Flexjet private terminal will provide Owners with a lounge in which to relax before and after their flights, one so restful that they will be welcome to spend as much time as they wish on the premises, enjoying the refreshments provided by an attentive staff dedicated to offering the premier levels of service that travelers have come to expect of Flexjet.

Vintages from Hamel Family Wines, a family-owned, organic winery in Sonoma and a Flexjet partner, along with other refreshments will be available to Owners on both their arrival and departure.

A variety of Flexjet-customized gifts and keepsakes will be available, including golf totes, golf balls, branded golf club sleeves, hats, and sunglasses.

A full complement of Flexjet team members will be on site to manage every need that arises, from Operations to Maintenance to Owner Services.

“With the growth in travel the past few years, everyone is expecting crowded lobbies and packed ramps at the airport. Our private terminal will be positioned to greet our Owners with an effortless experience upon arrival, provide an enjoyable and memorable time while they are in Augusta and ensure smooth logistics for their departure despite the anticipated crowds,” said Hanlon.

