Flexographic Printing Inks Market is Expected to see a Growth of 4.0% During the Forecast Period 2022-2031 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The study projects the flexographic printing inks market to reach worth of US$ 7.7 Bn in value by 2031 from its value of US$ 5.4 Bn in 2021. Flexographic printing inks market manufacturers are geared toward developing and commercializing environment-friendly printing inks in a bid to meet sustainability. Most prominent ink manufacturers are leading the shift toward water-based inks for high-resolution printing for a variety of substrates.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

Widespread emphasis on reducing the emissions of VOCs and energy required from printing industry have spurred steady product advancements, found the global market study on flexographic printing inks. On the other hand, the study observed that a perceptible shift toward low-maintenance and high-performance inks such as inks that allow low viscosity, speed of printing, and easy clean-up after the job. Moreover, the ease of handling and versatility are some of the attractive value propositions, and will drive lucrative demand of flexographic printing inks market.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights

Key Findings of Study

  • Rising Adoption in Food Packaging and Labelling Applications Propelling Revenues: Enormous demand for packaging inks in the food sector has created a massive profitable avenue for players in the flexographic printing inks market. Owing to preference toward long print runs, the food packaging and labelling applications are propelling sizable revenue streams for most manufacturers. Printing the flexo inks enables end-use industries to benefit from non-toxicity and wide range of colors possible.

  • Massive Demand for UV-cured Inks Underpins Enormous Opportunities: Rise in demand for UV-cured inks in flexographic printing has generated substantial revenue streams for companies, thus boosting the flexographic printing inks market size. The TMR study found that the UV-cured inks type segment accounted for a share of 38.3% of the market in 2021. The flexibility to be used in wide range of printing substrates in the packaging sector is a key underpinning for the growing uptake of the products in the segment.

  • Polyurethane Resin-Based Ink Systems Gathering Traction Particularly for Flexible Packaging: The global market study on flexographic printing inks found that polyurethane resin-based ink systems have gained popularity for use on flexible packaging substrates. Growing production of flexible packaging for meeting the needs of various end-use industries will spur the sales of flexographic printing inks.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available

Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Key Drivers

  • Rising demand for low-cost and environmentally sustainable printing equipment and accessories among businesses in various industries is a major underpinning for the expansion of the flexographic printing inks market.

  • Strides being made in food and consumer goods industries are propelling demand for flexographic printing. A key value proposition that market players are harnessing is the role of packaging on enhancing brand image.

Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific held a major share of the flexographic printing inks market in 2021. The study authors project that the region will gain shares by 2031. Rising volumes of product adoption in end-use industries notably consumer packaged and food packaging are propelling the revenue growth. China and India are the forefront and will steer a bulk of these demands during the forecast period, noted the study.

  • North America accounted for a key market share in the same year. Extensive R&D in the region over the years has continuously enriched new product development. Thus, product innovation and early uptake of new products are expected to accelerate the commercialization of product in the North America flexographic printing inks market.

Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Competition Landscape

  • Presence of relatively few players holding majority of stakes in the market makes the landscape highly consolidated, noted the study. Environmentally sustainable products are one of the major value propositions that all players are keen to leverage on.

  • Some of the key players in the flexographic printing inks market are Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG, T&K Toka Co., Ltd., Huber Group, INX International Ink Co., Wikoff Color Corporation, ALTANA AG, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., and Flint Group.

As per your requirement you can customize this report

Flexographic Printing Inks Market Segmentation

Type

  • Water-based Inks

  • Solvent-based Inks

  • UV-cured Inks

Resin

  • Nitrocellulose

  • Polyamide

  • Polyurethane

  • Acrylic

Application

Packaging

  • Flexible Packaging

  • Corrugated Containers

  • Folding Cartons

  • Tags and Labels

  • Others

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

Browse More Chemicals And Materials Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744142/Flexographic-Printing-Inks-Market-is-Expected-to-see-a-Growth-of-40-During-the-Forecast-Period-2022-2031-Exclusive-Report-by-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc

