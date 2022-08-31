U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

Flexographic Printing Machine Market: 28% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Flexible Packaging Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexographic Printing Machine Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The flexographic printing machine market size is expected to be valued at USD 502.93 million by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 6.14%. The flexographic printing machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The flexographic printing machine market report offers information on several market vendors, including Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., BFM Srl, Bobst Group SA, Comexi Group Industries SAU, Edale Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Koenig and Bauer AG, LohiaGroup, Mark Andy Inc., MPS Systems BV, NILPETER A/S, OMET Srl, OMSO SpA, ORIENT SOGYO Co. Ltd., ROTATEK Printing Machinery SLU, Star Flex International, TAIYO KIKAI LTD., Uteco Converting Spa, Windmoller and Holscher KG., Wolverine Flexographic Mfg Co., and XiAn Aerospace Huayang Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd. among others. For highlights on the vendor offerings - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Latest market research report titled Flexographic Printing Machine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Flexographic Printing Machine Market - Segmentation Analysis

The flexographic printing machine market report is segmented by Application (Flexible Packaging, Print media, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The flexographic printing machine market share growth in the flexible packaging segment will be significant for revenue generation. The change in food habits, with a preference for packaged foods, has propelled the food packaging market in the past. Moreover, the growing shift toward the consumption of easy-to-cook food products and beverages increases the demand for flexible packaging. This will drive the demand for flexographic printing machines during the forecast period.

  • Regional Highlights - 28% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for the flexographic printing machine market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. The increase in production and consumption of flexible packaging products will facilitate the flexographic printing machine market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Click for a free sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market - Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver - The high demand volumes from the packaging industry is one of the key drivers fueling the flexographic printing machine market growth. Packaging is a primary tool used to attract the attention of buyers. Meanwhile, increasing internet penetration on the other hand has positively impacted the market. Due to the increasing number of internet users, there has been a vast increase in online purchases as well. This has strengthened the global packaging market. Online retailers or e-commerce companies are using different types of corrugated boxes and packaging techniques as per the properties of the products transported. Thus, the growing population, coupled with the rising demand for consumer goods and the increase in disposable income in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for flexographic printing machines during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - Fluctuation in raw material prices is one of the challenges limiting the flexographic printing machine market growth. Primary raw materials used in flexographic printing are substrate and ink. Subsequently, the oil and gas industry is one of the principal suppliers of the raw materials of flexographic printing ink. However, fluctuations in the prices of crude oil have a severe effect on the prices of raw materials, thereby affecting the costs of flexographic printing machines. To avoid fluctuation in prices of the final product, vendors generally include price adjustment clauses in sales contracts. Moreover, as these clauses generally mitigate risks, high prices, and supplies of raw materials, they still might impact the client's demand for the final product. Thus, the uncertainty of pricing and costs incurred by vendors and the challenge of passing these expenses to clients will negatively impact the market for flexographic printing machines.

To learn about additional vital drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a FREE Sample Report right now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Flexographic Printing Machine Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Flexographic Printing Machine Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The printing and writing paper market share is expected to increase to USD 7.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.76%.

  • The rotogravure printing machine market share is expected to increase to USD 339.56 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 502.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.67

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 28%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., BFM Srl, Bobst Group SA, Comexi Group Industries SAU, Edale Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Koenig and Bauer AG, LohiaGroup, Mark Andy Inc., MPS Systems BV, NILPETER A/S, OMET Srl, OMSO SpA, ORIENT SOGYO Co. Ltd., ROTATEK Printing Machinery SLU, Star Flex International, TAIYO KIKAI LTD., Uteco Converting Spa, Windmoller and Holscher KG., Wolverine Flexographic Mfg Co., and XiAn Aerospace Huayang Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials Market" Research Reports

 Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Print media - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc.

  • 10.4 BFM Srl

  • 10.5 Bobst Group SA

  • 10.6 Comexi Group Industries SAU

  • 10.7 Edale Ltd.

  • 10.8 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

  • 10.9 Koenig and Bauer AG

  • 10.10 Mark Andy Inc.

  • 10.11 NILPETER A/S

  • 10.12 OMET Srl

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexographic-printing-machine-market-28-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe-flexible-packaging-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301614067.html

SOURCE Technavio

