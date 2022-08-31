Flexographic Printing Machine Market: 28% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Flexible Packaging Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Flexographic Printing Machine Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The flexographic printing machine market size is expected to be valued at USD 502.93 million by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 6.14%. The flexographic printing machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The flexographic printing machine market report offers information on several market vendors, including Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., BFM Srl, Bobst Group SA, Comexi Group Industries SAU, Edale Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Koenig and Bauer AG, LohiaGroup, Mark Andy Inc., MPS Systems BV, NILPETER A/S, OMET Srl, OMSO SpA, ORIENT SOGYO Co. Ltd., ROTATEK Printing Machinery SLU, Star Flex International, TAIYO KIKAI LTD., Uteco Converting Spa, Windmoller and Holscher KG., Wolverine Flexographic Mfg Co., and XiAn Aerospace Huayang Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd. among others. For highlights on the vendor offerings - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Flexographic Printing Machine Market - Segmentation Analysis

The flexographic printing machine market report is segmented by Application (Flexible Packaging, Print media, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment - The flexographic printing machine market share growth in the flexible packaging segment will be significant for revenue generation. The change in food habits, with a preference for packaged foods, has propelled the food packaging market in the past. Moreover, the growing shift toward the consumption of easy-to-cook food products and beverages increases the demand for flexible packaging. This will drive the demand for flexographic printing machines during the forecast period.

Regional Highlights - 28% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for the flexographic printing machine market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. The increase in production and consumption of flexible packaging products will facilitate the flexographic printing machine market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market - Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The high demand volumes from the packaging industry is one of the key drivers fueling the flexographic printing machine market growth. Packaging is a primary tool used to attract the attention of buyers. Meanwhile, increasing internet penetration on the other hand has positively impacted the market. Due to the increasing number of internet users, there has been a vast increase in online purchases as well. This has strengthened the global packaging market. Online retailers or e-commerce companies are using different types of corrugated boxes and packaging techniques as per the properties of the products transported. Thus, the growing population, coupled with the rising demand for consumer goods and the increase in disposable income in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for flexographic printing machines during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - Fluctuation in raw material prices is one of the challenges limiting the flexographic printing machine market growth. Primary raw materials used in flexographic printing are substrate and ink. Subsequently, the oil and gas industry is one of the principal suppliers of the raw materials of flexographic printing ink. However, fluctuations in the prices of crude oil have a severe effect on the prices of raw materials, thereby affecting the costs of flexographic printing machines. To avoid fluctuation in prices of the final product, vendors generally include price adjustment clauses in sales contracts. Moreover, as these clauses generally mitigate risks, high prices, and supplies of raw materials, they still might impact the client's demand for the final product. Thus, the uncertainty of pricing and costs incurred by vendors and the challenge of passing these expenses to clients will negatively impact the market for flexographic printing machines.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 502.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., BFM Srl, Bobst Group SA, Comexi Group Industries SAU, Edale Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Koenig and Bauer AG, LohiaGroup, Mark Andy Inc., MPS Systems BV, NILPETER A/S, OMET Srl, OMSO SpA, ORIENT SOGYO Co. Ltd., ROTATEK Printing Machinery SLU, Star Flex International, TAIYO KIKAI LTD., Uteco Converting Spa, Windmoller and Holscher KG., Wolverine Flexographic Mfg Co., and XiAn Aerospace Huayang Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

