Flexographic Printing Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 502.93 million | High Demand Volumes From the Packaging Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexographic printing machine market has been categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 502.93 mn from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.14%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flexographic Printing Machine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2022-2026 : Scope

The flexographic printing machine market report covers the following areas:

Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2022-2026 : Driver and Challenge

The high demand volumes from the packaging industry is driving the flexographic printing machine market growth. Moreover, due to the increasing number of internet users, there has been an increase in online purchases, which has strengthened the global packaging market. Thus, the growing population, along with the rising demand for consumer goods and the increase in disposable income in developing countries, is expected to drive the demand for flexographic printing machines during the forecast period.

Fluctuation in raw material prices is challenging the flexographic printing machine market growth. Primary raw materials used in flexographic printing are substrate and ink. Fluctuations in the prices of crude oil have a major impact on the prices of raw materials, which will affect the costs of flexographic printing machines. Thus, the uncertainty of pricing and costs incurred by vendors and the challenge of passing these expenses to clients will negatively impact the market for flexographic printing machines.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Flexographic Printing Machine Market, including Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., BFM Srl, Bobst Group SA, Comexi Group Industries SAU, Edale Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Koenig and Bauer AG, LohiaGroup, Mark Andy Inc., MPS Systems BV, NILPETER A/S, OMET Srl, OMSO SpA, ORIENT SOGYO Co. Ltd., ROTATEK Printing Machinery SLU, Star Flex International, TAIYO KIKAI LTD., Uteco Converting Spa, Windmoller and Holscher KG., Wolverine Flexographic Mfg Co., and XiAn Aerospace Huayang Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd. among others.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist flexographic printing machine market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the flexographic printing machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the flexographic printing machine market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexographic printing machine market vendors

Flexographic Printing Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 502.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.67

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 28%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., BFM Srl, Bobst Group SA, Comexi Group Industries SAU, Edale Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Koenig and Bauer AG, LohiaGroup, Mark Andy Inc., MPS Systems BV, NILPETER A/S, OMET Srl, OMSO SpA, ORIENT SOGYO Co. Ltd., ROTATEK Printing Machinery SLU, Star Flex International, TAIYO KIKAI LTD., Uteco Converting Spa, Windmoller and Holscher KG., Wolverine Flexographic Mfg Co., and XiAn Aerospace Huayang Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Print media - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc.

  • 10.4 BFM Srl

  • 10.5 Bobst Group SA

  • 10.6 Comexi Group Industries SAU

  • 10.7 Edale Ltd.

  • 10.8 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

  • 10.9 Koenig and Bauer AG

  • 10.10 Mark Andy Inc.

  • 10.11 NILPETER A/S

  • 10.12 OMET Srl

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexographic-printing-machine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-502-93-million--high-demand-volumes-from-the-packaging-industry-to-boost-growth--technavio-301537325.html

SOURCE Technavio

