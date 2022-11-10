FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 vs. Quarter Ended September 30, 2021:
Total fundings increased 60.1% to $25.8 million from $16.1 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $15.9 to $15.7 million and loan participations up ~4,350% from $226 thousand to $10.1 million
Total net lease revenues and fees decreased 20.3% to $24.5 million from $30.7 million
Total net loan revenues and fees increased 1,249% to $1.6 million from $121 thousand
Gross profit decreased 49.8% to $6.4 million from $12.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $(2.9) million compared to $4.8 million
Net loss of $(6.3) million compared with net income of $1.7 million
Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(6.9) million, or $(0.32) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share
Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 vs. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021:
Total fundings increased 38.3% to $78.9 million from $57.0 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $56.6 to $51.9 million and loan participations up ~6,753% from $395 thousand to $27.0 million
Total net lease revenues and fees decreased 12.1% to $82.7 million from $94.2 million
Total net loan revenues and fees increased 4,864% to $8.9 million from $179 thousand
Gross profit decreased 2.2% to $33.3 million from $34.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $3.4 million compared to $9.4 million
Net income of $5.7 million compared with net income of $2.6 million
Net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $810 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share
¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.
“FlexShopper is feeling the same headwind on consumer demand experienced by both traditional retailers and our peers in this challenging economic environment. As a result, we are observing a decline in response rates and approval rates which has created a gap in our near-term earnings. Despite the decrease in the online marketplace business, our retail partnership channel and repeat volume continue to grow in this environment.” said Richard House, CEO of FlexShopper.
FlexShopper CEO, Richard House, FlexShopper CFO, Russ Heiser and FlexShopper COO, John Davis will discuss the Company’s recent quarter, including financial and operating results, and strategic outlook on the Company’s earnings conference call and webcast.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Conference call
Date: Friday, November 11, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Domestic callers: (877) 407-2988
International callers: (201) 389-0923
Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Fpl90J10
An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Lease revenues and fees, net
$
24,512,086
$
30,740,119
$
82,746,874
$
94,153,920
Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value
1,629,365
120,816
8,897,964
179,238
Total revenues
26,141,451
30,860,935
91,644,838
94,333,158
Costs and expenses:
Cost of lease revenues and merchandise sold
18,746,897
18,005,170
56,114,813
59,959,590
Loan origination costs and fees
1,027,097
166,805
2,256,838
341,989
Marketing
2,393,185
1,824,402
8,178,120
5,571,237
Salaries and benefits
2,820,033
2,672,864
8,799,395
8,329,188
Operating expenses
5,702,800
4,325,825
17,124,288
13,654,038
Total costs and expenses
30,690,012
26,995,066
92,473,454
87,856,042
Operating (loss)/ income
(4,548,561
)
3,865,869
(828,616
)
6,477,116
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
1,931,825
Interest expense including amortization of debt
(3,030,142
)
(1,233,617
)
(7,336,048
)
(3,855,014
)
(Loss)/income before income taxes
(7,578,703
)
2,632,252
(8,164,664
)
4,553,927
Benefit /(expense) from income taxes
1,298,269
(936,229
)
13,892,516
(1,914,473
)
Net (loss)/ income
(6,280,434
)
1,696,023
5,727,852
2,639,454
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares
609,778
609,777
1,829,332
1,829,322
Net income/(loss) attributable to common and Series
$
(6,890,212
)
1,086,246
3,898,520
810,132
Basic and diluted income/(loss) per common share:
Basic
$
(0.32
)
$
0.05
$
0.18
$
0.04
Diluted
$
(0.32
)
$
0.05
$
0.17
$
0.03
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:
Basic
21,681,853
21,383,647
21,611,879
21,377,978
Diluted
21,681,853
23,577,179
22,403,447
23,682,265
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
$
5,274,219
$
4,986,559
Restricted cash
481,867
108,083
Lease receivables, net
33,425,123
25,473,154
Loan receivables at fair value
26,591,546
3,560,108
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,478,800
1,823,256
Lease merchandise, net
30,652,824
40,942,112
Total current assets
97,904,379
76,893,272
Property and equipment, net
7,416,249
5,490,434
Right of use asset, net
1,445,159
1,553,330
Other assets, net
1,726,443
875,020
Deferred tax asset, net
13,607,949
-
Total assets
$
122,100,179
$
84,812,056
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
3,875,469
$
7,982,180
Accrued payroll and related taxes
703,465
391,078
Promissory notes to related parties, net of $0 at 2022 and $1,274 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs, including accrued interest
1,182,585
1,053,088
Accrued expenses
3,243,570
2,987,646
Lease liability - current portion
198,853
172,732
Total current liabilities
9,203,942
12,586,724
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $338,113 at
77,261,887
50,061,924
Promissory notes to related parties, net of current portion
10,750,000
3,750,000
Deferred income tax liability
178,160
495,166
Lease liabilities net of current portion
1,623,211
1,774,623
Total liabilities
99,017,200
68,668,437
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares,
851,660
851,660
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares,
21,952,000
21,952,000
Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and
2,176
2,144
Additional paid in capital
39,771,593
38,560,117
Accumulated deficit
(39,494,450
)
(45,222,302
)
Total stockholders’ equity
23,082,979
16,143,619
$
122,100,179
$
84,812,056
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited)
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
5,727,852
$
2,639,454
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in)/ provided by operating
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise
56,114,813
59,959,590
Other depreciation and amortization
3,303,591
2,032,811
Amortization of debt issuance costs
163,169
177,647
Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation and warrants
950,003
1,417,699
Provision for doubtful accounts
42,639,102
30,566,352
Proceeds from sale of lease receivables
7,611,586
-
Interest in kind added to promissory notes balance
128,223
9,460
Deferred income tax
(13,924,955
)
700,199
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
(1,931,825
)
Net changes in the fair value of loan receivables at fair value
1,938,570
54,236
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Lease receivables
(58,202,657
)
(39,915,536
)
Loan receivables at fair value
(24,970,008
)
(490,995
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
344,766
(80,795
)
Lease merchandise
(45,825,525
)
(50,470,104
)
Security deposits
(4,956
)
(8,338
)
Lease liabilities
(8,732
)
(2,595
)
Accounts payable
(4,106,711
)
(4,563,434
)
Accrued payroll and related taxes
312,387
277,774
Accrued expenses
264,019
788,228
Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities
(27,545,463
)
1,159,828
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs
(4,855,150
)
(2,998,044
)
Purchases of data costs
(1,220,722
)
(461,379
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,075,872
)
(3,459,424
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement
32,855,000
4,000,000
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement
(5,730,000
)
(6,575,000
)
Debt issuance related costs
(86,932
)
(529,608
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
261,505
24,988
Proceeds from promissory notes
7,000,000
-
Principal payment under finance lease obligation
(8,388
)
(5,684
)
Repayment of installment loan
(8,406
)
(8,406
)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
34,282,779
(3,093,710
)
INCREASE / (DECREASE) IN CASH and RESTRICTED CASH
661,444
(5,393,306
)
CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
5,094,642
8,541,232
CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
$
5,756,086
$
3,147,926
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
6,828,663
$
3,702,949
Non-GAAP Measures
We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased inventory), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.
Key performance metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:
Three months ended
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Adjusted EBITDA:
Net (loss)/income
$(6,280,434
)
$1,696,023
$(7,976,457
)
(470.3
)
Income taxes
(1,298,269
)
936,229
(2,234,498
)
(238.7
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
56,283
43,067
13,216
30.7
Other amortization and depreciation
1,244,267
708,762
535,505
75.6
Interest expense
2,973,859
1,190,550
1,783,309
149.8
Stock-based compensation
387,298
265,407
121,891
45.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$(2,916,996
)
$4,840,038
$(7,757,034
)
(160.3
)
Nine months ended
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income
$5,727,852
$2,639,454
$3,088,398
117.0
Income taxes
(13,892,516
)
1,914,473
(15,806,989
)
(825.7
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
163,169
177,647
(14,478
)
(8.1
)
Other amortization and depreciation
3,303,590
2,032,811
1,270,779
62.5
Interest expense
7,172,879
3,677,367
3,495,512
95.1
Stock-based compensation
950,003
894,892
55,111
6.2
Product/ infrastructure expenses
-
10,000
(10,000
)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
(1,931,825
)
1,931,825
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$3,424,977
$9,414,819
$(5,989,842
)
(63.6
)
The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) as well as its patented systems. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations during the holiday season, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and; expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.
