FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FlexShopper, Inc.
·13 min read
FlexShopper, Inc.
FlexShopper, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 vs. Quarter Ended September 30, 2021:

  • Total fundings increased 60.1% to $25.8 million from $16.1 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $15.9 to $15.7 million and loan participations up ~4,350% from $226 thousand to $10.1 million

  • Total net lease revenues and fees decreased 20.3% to $24.5 million from $30.7 million

  • Total net loan revenues and fees increased 1,249% to $1.6 million from $121 thousand

  • Gross profit decreased 49.8% to $6.4 million from $12.7 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $(2.9) million compared to $4.8 million

  • Net loss of $(6.3) million compared with net income of $1.7 million

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(6.9) million, or $(0.32) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share

Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 vs. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021:

  • Total fundings increased 38.3% to $78.9 million from $57.0 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $56.6 to $51.9 million and loan participations up ~6,753% from $395 thousand to $27.0 million

  • Total net lease revenues and fees decreased 12.1% to $82.7 million from $94.2 million

  • Total net loan revenues and fees increased 4,864% to $8.9 million from $179 thousand

  • Gross profit decreased 2.2% to $33.3 million from $34.0 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $3.4 million compared to $9.4 million

  • Net income of $5.7 million compared with net income of $2.6 million

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $810 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share

¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

“FlexShopper is feeling the same headwind on consumer demand experienced by both traditional retailers and our peers in this challenging economic environment. As a result, we are observing a decline in response rates and approval rates which has created a gap in our near-term earnings. Despite the decrease in the online marketplace business, our retail partnership channel and repeat volume continue to grow in this environment.” said Richard House, CEO of FlexShopper.

FlexShopper CEO, Richard House, FlexShopper CFO, Russ Heiser and FlexShopper COO, John Davis will discuss the Company’s recent quarter, including financial and operating results, and strategic outlook on the Company’s earnings conference call and webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Conference call

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: (877) 407-2988
International callers: (201) 389-0923

Webcast 

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Fpl90J10

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

 

For the three months ended
September 30,

 

 

For the nine months ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease revenues and fees, net

$

24,512,086

 

 

$

30,740,119

 

 

$

82,746,874

 

 

$

94,153,920

 

Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value

 

1,629,365

 

 

 

120,816

 

 

 

8,897,964

 

 

 

179,238

 

Total revenues

 

26,141,451

 

 

 

30,860,935

 

 

 

91,644,838

 

 

 

94,333,158

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of lease revenues and merchandise sold

 

18,746,897

 

 

 

18,005,170

 

 

 

56,114,813

 

 

 

59,959,590

 

Loan origination costs and fees

 

1,027,097

 

 

 

166,805

 

 

 

2,256,838

 

 

 

341,989

 

Marketing

 

2,393,185

 

 

 

1,824,402

 

 

 

8,178,120

 

 

 

5,571,237

 

Salaries and benefits

 

2,820,033

 

 

 

2,672,864

 

 

 

8,799,395

 

 

 

8,329,188

 

Operating expenses

 

5,702,800

 

 

 

4,325,825

 

 

 

17,124,288

 

 

 

13,654,038

 

Total costs and expenses

 

30,690,012

 

 

 

26,995,066

 

 

 

92,473,454

 

 

 

87,856,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss)/ income

 

(4,548,561

)

 

 

3,865,869

 

 

 

(828,616

)

 

 

6,477,116

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,931,825

 

Interest expense including amortization of debt
issuance costs

 

(3,030,142

)

 

 

(1,233,617

)

 

 

(7,336,048

)

 

 

(3,855,014

)

(Loss)/income before income taxes

 

(7,578,703

)

 

 

2,632,252

 

 

 

(8,164,664

)

 

 

4,553,927

 

Benefit /(expense) from income taxes

 

1,298,269

 

 

 

(936,229

)

 

 

13,892,516

 

 

 

(1,914,473

)

Net (loss)/ income

 

(6,280,434

)

 

 

1,696,023

 

 

 

5,727,852

 

 

 

2,639,454

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares

 

609,778

 

 

 

609,777

 

 

 

1,829,332

 

 

 

1,829,322

 

Net income/(loss) attributable to common and Series
1 Convertible Preferred shareholders

$

(6,890,212

)

 

 

1,086,246

 

 

 

3,898,520

 

 

 

810,132

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted income/(loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.32

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.04

 

Diluted

$

(0.32

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

21,681,853

 

 

 

21,383,647

 

 

 

21,611,879

 

 

 

21,377,978

 

Diluted

 

21,681,853

 

 

 

23,577,179

 

 

 

22,403,447

 

 

 

23,682,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

$

5,274,219

 

 

$

4,986,559

 

Restricted cash

 

481,867

 

 

 

108,083

 

Lease receivables, net

 

33,425,123

 

 

 

25,473,154

 

Loan receivables at fair value

 

26,591,546

 

 

 

3,560,108

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

1,478,800

 

 

 

1,823,256

 

Lease merchandise, net

 

30,652,824

 

 

 

40,942,112

 

Total current assets

 

97,904,379

 

 

 

76,893,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

7,416,249

 

 

 

5,490,434

 

Right of use asset, net

 

1,445,159

 

 

 

1,553,330

 

Other assets, net

 

1,726,443

 

 

 

875,020

 

Deferred tax asset, net

 

13,607,949

 

 

 

-

 

Total assets

$

122,100,179

 

 

$

84,812,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

3,875,469

 

 

$

7,982,180

 

Accrued payroll and related taxes

 

703,465

 

 

 

391,078

 

Promissory notes to related parties, net of $0 at 2022 and $1,274 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs, including accrued interest

 

1,182,585

 

 

 

1,053,088

 

Accrued expenses

 

3,243,570

 

 

 

2,987,646

 

Lease liability - current portion

 

198,853

 

 

 

172,732

 

Total current liabilities

 

9,203,942

 

 

 

12,586,724

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $338,113 at
2022 and $413,076 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs

 

77,261,887

 

 

 

50,061,924

 

Promissory notes to related parties, net of current portion

 

10,750,000

 

 

 

3,750,000

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

178,160

 

 

 

495,166

 

Lease liabilities net of current portion

 

1,623,211

 

 

 

1,774,623

 

Total liabilities

 

99,017,200

 

 

 

68,668,437

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares,
issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value

 

851,660

 

 

 

851,660

 

Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares,
issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value

 

21,952,000

 

 

 

21,952,000

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and
outstanding 21,750,804 shares at September 30, 2022 and 21,442,278 shares at
December 31, 2021

 

2,176

 

 

 

2,144

 

Additional paid in capital

 

39,771,593

 

 

 

38,560,117

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(39,494,450

)

 

 

(45,222,302

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

23,082,979

 

 

 

16,143,619

 

 

$

122,100,179

 

 

$

84,812,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

5,727,852

 

 

$

2,639,454

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in)/ provided by operating
activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise

 

56,114,813

 

 

 

59,959,590

 

Other depreciation and amortization

 

3,303,591

 

 

 

2,032,811

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

163,169

 

 

 

177,647

 

Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation and warrants

 

950,003

 

 

 

1,417,699

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

42,639,102

 

 

 

30,566,352

 

Proceeds from sale of lease receivables

 

7,611,586

 

 

 

-

 

Interest in kind added to promissory notes balance

 

128,223

 

 

 

9,460

 

Deferred income tax

 

(13,924,955

)

 

 

700,199

 

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

-

 

 

 

(1,931,825

)

Net changes in the fair value of loan receivables at fair value

 

1,938,570

 

 

 

54,236

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease receivables

 

(58,202,657

)

 

 

(39,915,536

)

Loan receivables at fair value

 

(24,970,008

)

 

 

(490,995

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

344,766

 

 

 

(80,795

)

Lease merchandise

 

(45,825,525

)

 

 

(50,470,104

)

Security deposits

 

(4,956

)

 

 

(8,338

)

Lease liabilities

 

(8,732

)

 

 

(2,595

)

Accounts payable

 

(4,106,711

)

 

 

(4,563,434

)

Accrued payroll and related taxes

 

312,387

 

 

 

277,774

 

Accrued expenses

 

264,019

 

 

 

788,228

 

Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities

 

(27,545,463

)

 

 

1,159,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs

 

(4,855,150

)

 

 

(2,998,044

)

Purchases of data costs

 

(1,220,722

)

 

 

(461,379

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(6,075,872

)

 

 

(3,459,424

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement

 

32,855,000

 

 

 

4,000,000

 

Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement

 

(5,730,000

)

 

 

(6,575,000

)

Debt issuance related costs

 

(86,932

)

 

 

(529,608

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

261,505

 

 

 

24,988

 

Proceeds from promissory notes

 

7,000,000

 

 

 

-

 

Principal payment under finance lease obligation

 

(8,388

)

 

 

(5,684

)

Repayment of installment loan

 

(8,406

)

 

 

(8,406

)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

 

34,282,779

 

 

 

(3,093,710

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCREASE / (DECREASE) IN CASH and RESTRICTED CASH

 

661,444

 

 

 

(5,393,306

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

 

5,094,642

 

 

 

8,541,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$

5,756,086

 

 

$

3,147,926

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

$

6,828,663

 

 

$

3,702,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased inventory), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

$ Change

 

 

% Change

 

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss)/income

$(6,280,434

)

 

$1,696,023

 

 

$(7,976,457

)

 

 

(470.3

)

Income taxes

 

(1,298,269

)

 

 

936,229

 

 

 

(2,234,498

)

 

 

(238.7

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

56,283

 

 

 

43,067

 

 

 

13,216

 

 

 

30.7

 

Other amortization and depreciation

 

1,244,267

 

 

 

708,762

 

 

 

535,505

 

 

 

75.6

 

Interest expense

 

2,973,859

 

 

 

1,190,550

 

 

 

1,783,309

 

 

 

149.8

 

Stock-based compensation

 

387,298

 

 

 

265,407

 

 

 

121,891

 

 

 

45.9

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$(2,916,996

)

 

$4,840,038

 

 

$(7,757,034

)

 

 

(160.3

)


 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

$ Change

 

 

% Change

 

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$5,727,852

 

 

$2,639,454

 

 

$3,088,398

 

 

 

117.0

 

Income taxes

 

(13,892,516

)

 

 

1,914,473

 

 

 

(15,806,989

)

 

 

(825.7

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

163,169

 

 

 

177,647

 

 

 

(14,478

)

 

 

(8.1

)

Other amortization and depreciation

 

3,303,590

 

 

 

2,032,811

 

 

 

1,270,779

 

 

 

62.5

 

Interest expense

 

7,172,879

 

 

 

3,677,367

 

 

 

3,495,512

 

 

 

95.1

 

Stock-based compensation

 

950,003

 

 

 

894,892

 

 

 

55,111

 

 

 

6.2

 

Product/ infrastructure expenses

 

-

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

(10,000

)

 

 

 

 

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

-

 

 

 

(1,931,825

)

 

 

1,931,825

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$3,424,977

 

 

$9,414,819

 

 

$(5,989,842

)

 

 

(63.6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) as well as its patented systems. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations during the holiday season, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and; expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Contact:

FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com

FlexShopper, Inc.


