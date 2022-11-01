FlexShopper Introduces FlexWallet: the Virtual Credit Card

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Lease-to-own company FlexShopper, LLC (FPAY) has created a new service to help customers afford the products they want and need: FlexWallet is an innovative digital credit card that lets customers make purchases without cash or a traditional credit card. With FlexWallet, customers can qualify for an instant spending limit up to $2,500 that allows them to make purchases and pay easily over time via weekly payments.

FlexShopper created this option for the convenience of its customers who can use FlexWallet not just online, but in major brick-and-mortar retail stores as well. Studies show that when customers have multiple purchase options - especially ones that offer increased convenience - it tends to lead to increased sales. The vast majority of customers will abandon a sale if the process is not convenient enough, implying that the ease of their experience is likely as important as the quality of the products/services they're seeking.

More than 50% of customers report being influenced by convenience while shopping, which is why FlexShopper is always searching for new ways to apply innovation to the online experience. FlexWallet is exactly the type of innovation that's designed to create a quick and easy experience for online shoppers and one that inspires loyalty to the brand. FlexWallet has multiple benefits. Customers can take up to 52 weeks to pay, or they can exercise an Early Purchase Option to achieve ownership of the rented goods. While not all customers with bad credit may be approved, good credit is not required, and anyone can apply.

FlexWallet can even be used in conjunction with the company's unique FlexTires option. Whether choosing to use FlexWallet or not, FlexShopper offers several benefits when compared to similar programs such as Affirm, Aarons, or other "buy now, pay later" options (which often only offer up to 4 months per lease). FlexShopper gives its customers the option of taking up to 52 weeks to complete their lease. This offers greater flexibility for customers having financial difficulties who want to purchase items they can't afford to pay for up front.

FlexShopper saw an increase in customers during and since the pandemic as many people were out of work, experienced layoffs, and suffered due to the economy. These people still needed products and with FlexShopper, they have the option to take an entire year to pay. In addition, for most items, there's not even a down payment.

FlexShopper offers coverage to customers with no credit and even bad credit, and offers higher spending limits than other companies. For nearly 20 years, FlexShopper has offered solutions to customers facing financial hardships who still want to furnish their homes and provide quality products to their families. Many customers find FlexShopper after being denied by Affirm for having bad credit or no credit, and at FlexShopper, they find the credit they need. Many customers also turn to FlexShopper due to being granted very small spending limits by Affirm.

FlexShopper values transparency, ensuring shoppers know exactly what the terms and conditions are prior to making purchases and/or starting lease agreements. The company sells brand-new and refurbished items from credited companies. In addition, FlexShopper offers online shopping rather than restricting purchases to in-store locations. Due to its unique options in the lease-to-own industry, FlexShopper has seen significant success and its stock value is rising. FlexShopper, LLC (FPAY) stock has grown by 17.96% over the last 12 months; the average rating from Wall Street analysts is that this stock is considered a Strong Buy, which indicates a high likelihood of financial returns.

As many families struggle to recover from financial losses due to the pandemic, and as many also face difficulties during the recession, FlexShopper offers a service that is unique in its inclusiveness and broad range of available products. FlexWallet has now been launched on the website and offers a portal where customers can easily apply. FlexShopper is a lease-to-own company that offers customers up to 52 weeks to complete a lease agreement. Customers can also opt to purchase items outright. FlexShopper's new service, FlexWallet, allows customers to finance their lease agreements.

