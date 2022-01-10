U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

FLG Partners Grows 60% and Appoints New Administrative Partner

FLG Partners, LLC
·3 min read

Heather Ogan Succeeds Co-Founder Jeff Kuhn

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners, the leading CFO consulting and Board advisory services firm, today announced the appointment of Heather Ogan as its new Administrative Partner effective January 10, 2022. Ogan succeeds Jeff Kuhn, a co-founder and a past Managing Partner, who will remain an active partner at the firm.

Ogan joins the firm during a period of significant growth. During 2021, revenues at FLG Partners increased by over 60%, with the partnership of 30 CFOs operating at close to 100% capacity. The firm has assisted over 600 clients with private financings, IPOs, SPAC and de-SPAC transactions, M&A, and strategic CFO work. FLG Partners is national, with partners located in the Bay Area, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York.

Laureen DeBuono, Managing Partner at FLG, commented: “We are so appreciative of everything Jeff Kuhn has provided to FLG over the past two decades. As we looked for his successor, we wanted someone who could come in and hit the ground running as Administrative Partner. Having worked with Heather at Rodan & Fields during a period of hyper-growth, as well as at Hotel Tonight during its acquisition by Airbnb, I know first-hand the talent she brings to the firm. Heather will be a superb partner to help take FLG to the next level of firm performance, expectations for client service and reach.”

Ogan is a senior finance and accounting executive with over 20 years of experience leading high performing teams in both public and private companies. Prior to joining FLG, Heather was Consulting Controller at NEXT Trucking, ZUM Services and Cutera. Prior to consulting, Heather was VP and Controller at Hotel Tonight/Airbnb, Vice President of Finance & Administration and Chief Compliance Officer at Circa America, LLC. She was also Senior Director and Assistant Controller at Rodan & Fields during a 3-year period when the company scaled from $300M to $1.6B. Earlier in her career, she spent seven years in public accounting and is a licensed CPA.

“I am delighted to be joining the team at FLG that includes some of the most respected C-suite talent in finance. The positive results and ROI they deliver to their clients are a direct result of the depth of experience and the successful track records of FLG’s partners,” notes Ogan.

About FLG Partners, LLC

Founded in 2004, FLG Partners (www.flgpartners.com) is the leader in consulting CFO solutions and CEO and Board Advisory services in Silicon Valley and the United States. FLG provides financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from newly funded startups to Fortune 100 companies across multiple sectors from technology and life sciences to consumer products, among others. The firm's partners engage clients in interim or permanent assignments in leadership roles that vary from consulting engagements to employed corporate officer. Averaging more than 25 years' experience at the CEO/COO/CFO level, each of FLG's partners bring substantial expertise, objectivity and industry best-practices leadership to key transactional requirements, including business planning and execution; financings; SEC reporting and compliance; M&A; troubled-company turnarounds and restructurings; and IPOs and SPACs.

Contact information:
Laureen DeBuono
Managing Partner
415-244-3024
laureen@flgpartners.com



