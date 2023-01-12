U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.71
    +22.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,235.70
    +262.69 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,010.30
    +78.63 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.00
    +26.95 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.37
    +0.96 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +21.40 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.52 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0089 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    -0.1070 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3350
    -3.0900 (-2.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,848.87
    +1,307.41 (+7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.36
    +11.24 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Flickinger Machine Exhibition at 2023 World of Concrete Expo

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Flickinger Machine is pleased to share that they will have an exhibit at the 2023 World of Concrete Expo on January 17 – 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. "Our company is proud to have served Houston and beyond with quality hydraulic equipment including jacks, pumps, spreaders, bolting equipment and more for decades. Now we are excited to share what we can do with World of Concrete attendees in Las Vegas," said Fred Flickinger, President.

The World of Concrete is a concrete and masonry trade show event that is estimated to attract 1,500 exhibitors and sixty thousand industry professionals from all over the world. The 2023 event will take place January 17-19 at a 700,000 square-foot indoor and outdoor exhibition space. Exhibitors will include original equipment manufacturers as well as U.S. equipment and tool distributors that serve the concrete, construction, and masonry industries. It is currently the only international trade show for masonry and concrete professionals.

Whether it be via hydraulic pumps, power seating jacks, post-tension jacks, grippers, hand wedge setters, hydraulic spreaders, or nose cones, Flickinger Machine has decades of experience in providing products and services to critical aerospace and defense, energy, construction, and automotive industries.

"Equipping industry field personnel with more power to get the job done is an honor Flickinger Machine takes great pride in. We are thrilled to have a seat at the table for an international trade show of this caliber and look forward to assisting many more with the state-of-the-art products and tools we offer to do their jobs safely and efficiently," Flickinger concluded.

About Flickinger Machine:

Flickinger Machine has been a trusted partner serving a variety of industries for decades, including energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and many more. They have supplied, serviced, and provided maintenance on critical hydraulic equipment to keep these industries productive and safe in the work they do. Visit www.fmpte.com to learn more.

Media Contact Information:

Beth Guide 
713-703-3030  Ext. 701
beth@verticalweb.com

SOURCE Flickinger Machine

SOURCE Flickinger Machine

