In-flight Catering Services Market Records a CAGR of 5.31%|Increase in Air Passenger Traffic and Influence of Tourism to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the In-flight Catering Services Market, operating under the global Industrials market. The latest report on the In-flight Catering Services Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 5.79 billion, at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled In-flight Catering Services Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering Co., Flying Food Group, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup Holding AG, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Newrest Group International SAS, and SATS Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The increase in air passenger traffic and influence of tourism is notably driving the in-flight catering services market growth, although factors such as fluctuating airline ticket prices may impede market growth.

In-flight Catering Services Market: Segmentation

Product

Food

Beverages

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

The food segment's market share of in-flight catering services would expand significantly. Meals, breakfast items, pre-packed meals, fresh snacks, and fruits are among the products available in the worldwide in-flight catering services market's food category. Alternative meals for passengers on restricted diets, such as lactose-free or gluten-free meals, can be arranged in advance from the food caterers.

In-flight Catering Services Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our in-flight catering services market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising trend of serving prepackaged meals as one of the prime reasons driving the in-flight catering services market growth during the next few years.

In-flight Catering Services Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-flight catering services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-flight catering services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-flight catering services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-flight catering services market vendors

In-flight Catering Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 5.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.80 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering Co., Flying Food Group, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup Holding AG, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Newrest Group International SAS, and SATS Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Diversified support services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 44: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 46: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Exhibit 47: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Overview

Exhibit 48: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Segment focus

10.5 DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 51: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Overview

Exhibit 52: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments

Exhibit 53: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus

10.6 Flying Food Group LLC

Exhibit 55: Flying Food Group LLC - Overview

Exhibit 56: Flying Food Group LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Flying Food Group LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Frankenberg GmbH

Exhibit 58: Frankenberg GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 59: Frankenberg GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Frankenberg GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 gategroup Holding AG

10.9 Newrest Group International SAS

Exhibit 66: Newrest Group International SAS - Overview

Exhibit 67: Newrest Group International SAS - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Newrest Group International SAS - Key offerings

10.10 SATS Ltd.

Exhibit 69: SATS Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70: SATS Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: SATS Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 The Emirates Group

Exhibit 72: The Emirates Group - Overview

Exhibit 73: The Emirates Group - Business segments

Exhibit 74: The Emirates Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: The Emirates Group - Segment focus

10.12 Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.

Exhibit 76: Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Universal Weather and Aviation Inc – Key news

Exhibit 79: Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

