In-flight Catering Services Market Records a CAGR of 5.31%|Increase in Air Passenger Traffic and Influence of Tourism to boost market growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the In-flight Catering Services Market, operating under the global Industrials market. The latest report on the In-flight Catering Services Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 5.79 billion, at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering Co., Flying Food Group, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup Holding AG, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Newrest Group International SAS, and SATS Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
The increase in air passenger traffic and influence of tourism is notably driving the in-flight catering services market growth, although factors such as fluctuating airline ticket prices may impede market growth.
In-flight Catering Services Market: Segmentation
Product
Food
Beverages
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
The food segment's market share of in-flight catering services would expand significantly. Meals, breakfast items, pre-packed meals, fresh snacks, and fruits are among the products available in the worldwide in-flight catering services market's food category. Alternative meals for passengers on restricted diets, such as lactose-free or gluten-free meals, can be arranged in advance from the food caterers.
In-flight Catering Services Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our in-flight catering services market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the rising trend of serving prepackaged meals as one of the prime reasons driving the in-flight catering services market growth during the next few years.
In-flight Catering Services Market: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist in-flight catering services market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the in-flight catering services market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the in-flight catering services market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-flight catering services market vendors
In-flight Catering Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 5.79 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.80
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering Co., Flying Food Group, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup Holding AG, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Newrest Group International SAS, and SATS Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
