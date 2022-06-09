In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Product and Geography (2021-2025)

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The In-flight Entertainment Systems Market value is set to grow by USD 296.24 million, progressing at a CAGR of 1.39% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (hardware, connectivity, and content) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Regional Analysis & Forecast

47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Australia is the key markets for market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. New commercial aircraft deliveries and investments in new airport projects will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecast

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hardware is a crucial component that runs the connectivity and entertainment platforms, as well as acts as an interface through which a passenger can access digital communication and provides access to passengers to stream content onboard. Owing to the growing popularity of in-flight connectivity services, major aircraft manufacturers (such as Airbus, Boeing, and Bombardier) have been entering into contracts with IFEC support hardware providers to develop and supply lightweight products that consume less energy and have minimal impact on the overall weight of the aircraft. The demand for hardware has boosted the growth of the in-flight entertainment systems market.

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the In-flight Entertainment Systems Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (hardware, connectivity, and content) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)

Key Companies- Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. among others

Driver- Technological advancements and partnerships to drive the market

Challenge- High costs associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware to hamper the market growth

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Major Growth Driver

Technological advancements and partnerships

Many aircraft companies are investing heavily in technology to differentiate themselves from competitors.VR in aircraft is heating up, with in-flight VR which provides VR headsets to its passengers on selected routes. Airlines are striving to provide an entirely new experience to passengers through VR. Continuous investments in innovations and advancement in networking and connectivity technologies have encouraged prominent players to introduce enhanced technologies to sustain competition and gain a first-mover advantage. Prominent players in the market are aiming at launching hybrid technologies and advanced Wi-Fi devices that can be deployed in aircraft, plying on mid-haul and short-haul routes, to enhance bandwidth capacity and connectivity speed. Major hardware vendors, such as Panasonic Avionics and Row 44, have formed strategic alliances to deliver international content as a part of their hardware IFEC system package alongside acquiring contracts from live television service suppliers to fulfill this purpose.

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Major Growth Trend

Ongoing development of IFEC and wireless-IFE

IFEC service delivery is becoming a unique selling proposition where dynamic technologies and connectivity service delivery podiums empower air flight carriers to differentiate their offering either by hi-tech features conveyed to passengers or by cost. The substantial growth prospects of the in-flight entertainment systems market can be attributed to the surging prominence of wireless solutions adaptability in single and twin-aisle aircraft. Airlines operators are providing IFE to the customers as there is a high demand for live TV shows and in-flight internet connectivity, which enhances customer experience and drives the interest of satellite operators and service providers. Furthermore, technological advancements are expected to offer new opportunities for the vendors operating in the global in-flight entertainment systems market. Vendors have been focusing on offering technologies for improving the customer s in-flight experience and improving safety. Some of the major vendors of connected aircraft solutions have been focusing on offering products with advanced features. This is expected to favor the growth of the market in focus over the forecast period.

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Key Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Burrana Pty Ltd.

FDS Avionics Corp.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

GOGO LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Inmarsat Group Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Safran SA

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

The in-flight entertainment systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Reasons to Buy In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-flight entertainment systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-flight entertainment systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-flight entertainment systems market across North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-flight entertainment systems market vendors

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 296.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.15 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, France, Australia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor Landscape Overview

9.3 Recovery phase

9.4 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Burrana Pty Ltd.

10.4 FDS Avionics Corp.

10.5 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

10.6 GOGO LLC

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

10.8 Inmarsat Group Ltd.

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

10.10 Safran SA

10.11 Thales Group

10.12 Viasat Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

