U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,978.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,042.75
    -3.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.90
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.14 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0450
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,123.09
    -791.34 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.94
    -10.50 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,603.57
    -38.26 (-0.14%)
     

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market to grow by USD 296.24 million|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 296.24 million is expected in the in-flight entertainment systems market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the in-flight entertainment systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Viasat Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing air passenger traffic will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44404

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the in-flight entertainment systems market in the Interactive Media & Services industry include Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Viasat Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • In-flight Entertainment Systems Market size

  • In-flight Entertainment Systems Market trends

  • In-flight Entertainment Systems Market industry analysis

The increasing air passenger traffic will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the privacy and cybersecurity issues will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the in-flight entertainment systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in-flight entertainment systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the in-flight entertainment systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the in-flight entertainment systems market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-flight entertainment systems market vendors

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Global Digital Marketing Spending Market- The digital marketing spending market is segmented by type (search ads, display ads, social media, e-mail marketing, and others), platform (mobile devices and desktops), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Mobile Advertising Market - The mobile advertising market is segmented by type (display, search, and SMS), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Vendor Landscape Overview

  • Recovery phase

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Burrana Pty Ltd.

  • FDS Avionics Corp.

  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

  • GOGO LLC

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Inmarsat Group Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Safran SA

  • Thales Group

  • Viasat Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-systems-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-flight-entertainment-systems-market-to-grow-by-usd-296-24-milliontechnavio-301346622.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) took a 2.4% hit on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by about 0.6%. In all likelihood, the growth stock's decline in the session was primarily a continuation of the bearish trend that it has been experiencing as the market looks ahead to the company's earnings report, due out on Wednesday. After soaring in 2020, Fastly stock has given back some of its massive gains in 2021.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Is Plunging Today

    Investors of healthcare giant Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are having a rather rainy afternoon. During the quarter, Bausch Health improved its revenue by 26% year over year to $2.1 billion. In addition, Bausch Health is spinning off its dermatology laser hardware Solta Medical subsidiary into an independent publicly traded company.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • Robinhood Stock Jumps As Cathie Wood Reveals A New Huge Buy

    Fund manager Cathie Wood has continued to load up on shares of the popular trading app Robinhood. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF on Tuesday disclosed that it held around 4.9 million shares of Robinhood stock, representing a weighting of 0.82% in the fund. Robinhood stock closed up 24.2% at 46.80 in the stock market today, putting the value of Wood's holdings at $230 million.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in