In-flight Entertainment Systems Market to grow by USD 296.24 million|Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 296.24 million is expected in the in-flight entertainment systems market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the in-flight entertainment systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Viasat Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing air passenger traffic will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the in-flight entertainment systems market in the Interactive Media & Services industry include Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Viasat Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market size

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market trends

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market industry analysis

The increasing air passenger traffic will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the privacy and cybersecurity issues will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the in-flight entertainment systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-flight entertainment systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-flight entertainment systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-flight entertainment systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-flight entertainment systems market vendors

