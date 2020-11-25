U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

The Morning After: 'Flight Simulator' update adds high-res US landmarks

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·4 min read

While many of us cut down on our travel across the US, anyone playing Microsoft Flight Simulator should be enjoying a better view. The game’s latest update has added high-res versions of many US landmarks, including the White House, the Statue of Liberty and the Hoover Dam.

Microsoft Flight Simulator
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Oddly, for a game that loves unexpected towering monoliths, the recently discovered real-world structure in Utah failed to make the cut (this time). If you don’t have a PC ready to run the game or time to virtually pilot yourself across the country, there’s a 4K trailer showing off some of the new sights.

— Richard Lawler

Sony says the PS5 would still be sold out without a pandemic

SIE CEO also said there's "news to come" in response to Microsoft's Game Pass.

PS5
PS5

Confidence is a wonderful thing. Sony came to this generation’s console fight in prime position: The PS4 eclipsed the Xbox One family in sales, setting itself up well for PlayStation 5. If you needed proof of the company’s position, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) CEO Jim Ryan confirmed in an interview with Russia’s Tass that the PlayStation 5 is sold out, despite his best efforts to have enough stock. He believes the supply shortage would have happened even without COVID-19.

And Ryan said Sony is taking a wait-and-see attitude over Microsoft’s recent studio purchases, which include Bethesda and id software. However, it sounds like the company plans to take some action in response to Microsoft’s Game Pass. “There is actually some news to come, but just not today,” he told Tass.
Continue reading.

Spotify resets up to 350,000 passwords linked to third-party data leak

FYI

After researchers found a database online filled with login credentials being validated against Spotify, the music service began resetting passwords for the small fraction of accounts listed. It’s unclear where the information came from, but vpnMentor researchers speculated they were obtained from other leaks and used in credential stuffing attacks on Spotify, where attackers hope to find people using the same password and email combination on multiple accounts. But you wouldn’t be one of those people, right?
Continue reading.

There’s a subscription service for ‘Fortnite’ now

It includes Battle Passes, V-Bucks and exclusive cosmetics.

Fortnite Crew
Fortnite Crew

Say hello to Fortnite Crew, a monthly subscription that includes every seasonal Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the game’s Item Shop and a special pack that contains Crew-exclusive outfits and accessories. The scheme launches on December 2nd — the same day the fifth season of chapter two is expected to launch — and will set you back $11.99 (€11.99/£9.99) per month.

Is it worth it? That depends. A Battle Pass currently costs 950 V-Bucks — a little less than $7.99. A Fortnite Crew subscription makes sense, when there’s a Battle Pass released because you’re also getting a bonus 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the store (which is worth another $7.99), in addition to the exclusive Crew cosmetics. This monthly service should keep the real money flowing in a more predictable way for Epic, aimed squarely at the Fortnite faithful.
Continue reading.

Find the best deal online with real-time help from other users

StackCommerce
StackCommerce

Twitter will soon begin verifying users again, but it needs help

It wants your feedback on its new verification policy.

Twitter is going to restart its formal process for verifying users with blue check badges, but it wants your feedback first on a new policy.

Twitter says its new policy will determine what verification truly means, who’s eligible to be verified and why some accounts could lose their check marks. To prevent a repeat of 2017, it’s now seeking users’ input before enforcing the new policy, by making its draft copy available to the public. Users can either answer Twitter’s survey or tweet their feedback with the hashtag #VerificationFeedback.

Back in 2017, the website came under fire for verifying white supremacists and neo-Nazis on the platform, forcing the company to put general verification on pause. Earlier this year, however, the company verified at least 1,000 health experts in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19-related misinformation. How exactly the company chose the experts is still a mystery.

The company added it’s also planning to roll out more ways for users to identify themselves on the platform — expect to hear more on that in the coming weeks.
Continue reading.

'Mortal Kombat 11' DLC adds Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade and Raiden from the 1995 movie

Comcast is expanding its 1.2TB cap to its entire 39-state footprint in January

Netflix removes 'Chappelle's Show' after a request from Dave Chappelle

Akai MPC Live II review: A truly portable all-in-one studio

Fujifilm just launched a 100-megapixel infrared camera

  • IBM Planning 10,000 Job Cuts in Europe Ahead of Unit Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is planning to cut about 10,000 jobs in Europe in an attempt to lower costs at its slow-growth services unit and prepare the business for a spinoff.The wide-ranging losses will affect about 20% of staff in the region, according to people familiar with the matter. The U.K. and Germany are set to be most impacted, with cuts also planned in Poland, Slovakia, Italy and Belgium.IBM announced the job cuts in Europe earlier in November during a meeting with European labor representatives, according to a union officer briefed on proceedings. The person asked not to be identified because the talks are private.“Our staffing decisions are made to provide the best support to our customers in adopting an open hybrid cloud platform and AI capabilities,” an IBM spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “We also continue to make significant investments in training and skills development for IBMers to best meet the needs of our customers.”Hardest hit will be IBM’s legacy IT services business, which handles day-to-day infrastructure operations, such as managing client data centers and traditional information-technology support for installing, operating and repairing equipment.IBM said in October it’s planning to spin off the business and focus on its new hybrid-cloud computing and artificial intelligence unit, which the company hopes will return it to revenue growth. IBM said it aims to complete the carve-out as a tax-free spinoff to IBM shareholders by the end of 2021.“We’re taking structural actions to simplify and streamline our business,” said IBM Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh during the company’s third-quarter earnings call in October. “We expect the fourth-quarter charge to our operating results of about $2.3 billion.”Once an iconic blue-chip company, IBM’s star has faded over the years as its legacy in mainframe computing and IT services fell behind while newer technology firms like Amazon.com Inc. swooped in to dominate the emerging cloud-computing market.IBM was already cutting jobs earlier this year, although the company wouldn’t say how many positions were being eliminated. The company has traditionally declined to disclose the numbers of job cuts for decades, with arguably one exception in 1993 when Lou Gerstner, a CEO hired from outside the company, announced 60,000 dismissals.The spin-off of its services unit is the first big move by Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna, who took over from Ginni Rometty in April and has been pushing to revive growth after almost a decade of shrinking revenue. Krishna earlier this year cut thousands of jobs as he began reshaping the business.The current round of job cuts should be completed by the end of the first-half of 2021, one of the people added.(Updated with additional context)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 65, have $500,000 in cash, no ‘impressive’ work résumé and am terrified of investing — can I retire?

    Now the bad news:  – Other than anticipated Social Security (approximately $1,300/month if I wait until full retirement age, $1,200/month if I retire at 65), I have no pension or other income streams. – I don’t have an impressive work résumé that could lead to lucrative employment in retirement. Is there some way I can make $500,000 in savings last, especially given the abysmally low interest rate environment?

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments.These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors.However, there is a but here. The critics point out that there could be a reason for the bargain price tag, whether it be poor fundamentals or overpowering headwinds.So, how are investors supposed to determine which penny stocks are poised to make it big? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy.Enter billionaire Steven Cohen. The legendary stock picker, who began his investing career at Gruntal & Co. where he managed proprietary capital for 14 years, founded S.A.C Capital Advisors in 1992. In 2014, his investment operations were converted to Point72 Asset Management, a 1,500-plus person registered investment advising firm. Throughout his career, Cohen has consistently delivered huge returns to clients, giving the Point72 Chairman, CEO and President guru-like status on the Street.Turning to Cohen for inspiration, we took a closer look at three penny stocks Cohen’s Point72 made moves on recently. Using TipRanks’ database to find out what the analyst community has to say, we learned that each ticker boasts Buy ratings and massive upside potential.Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)Working to bring targeted solutions to market, Cocrystal Pharma develops antiviral therapeutics for the treatment of serious or chronic viral diseases including influenza, hepatitis C, gastroenteritis caused by norovirus, as well as COVID-19. Based on the progress of its pipeline and $0.84 share price, some see significant gains in COCP’s future.Cohen is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. Pulling the trigger on COCP for the first time, Point72 purchased more than 2.8 million shares. The value of the firm’s new holding comes in at over $2.5 million.Meanwhile, 5-star analyst Raghuram Selvaraju, of H.C. Wainwright, tells clients to focus on COCP’s achievements over the last few months. In August, preclinical animal studies of coronavirus antiviral compounds, which constituted possible development candidates for the company, were published in the medical journal, Science Translational Medicine.It should be noted that as per license agreements with Kansas State University Research Foundation (KSURF), COCP has an exclusive, royalty-bearing right and license to certain antiviral compounds for humans and small molecule inhibitors against coronaviruses, picornaviruses and caliciviruses covered by patent rights controlled by KSURF. According to Selvaraju, the company wants to continue developing these compounds as treatments for coronavirus-related infections.On top of this, last month, Cocrystal released promising in vitro and seven-day toxicity data for its influenza A preclinical lead molecule, CC-42344, which is being evaluated in (IND)-enabling studies as a possible treatment for seasonal and pandemic influenza strain A. Management expects to wrap up the IND-enabling studies and the candidate to enter clinical trials in 2021.Looking more closely at CC-42344, Selvaraju points out that it is a “potent, broad spectrum inhibitor of the influenza replication enzyme targeting the PB2 subunit, and has strong synergistic effects when combined with approved influenza antiviral drugs including Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and Xofluza (baloxavir).” He argues that as recent data demonstrates the drug retained single-digit nanomolar potency against baloxavir-resistant influenza A strain, it could “facilitate demonstration of CC-42344's superiority when seeking FDA approval.”To this end, Selvaraju rates COCP a Buy along with a $4.50 price target. Should this target be met, a 417% upside potential could be in store. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here)Overall, 2 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, the analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy. At $4.75, the average price target puts the upside potential at 452%. (See COCP stock analysis on TipRanks)DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)Using its patented and licensed technologies, DiaMedica Therapeutics develops novel recombinant proteins to treat kidney and neurological diseases. Currently going for $4.3 apiece, this name has scored significant praise recently.Also reflecting a new position for Cohen’s firm, Point72 bought up 800,000 shares in the third quarter, with the value of the holding landing at $3.4 million.Writing for Guggenheim, 5-star analyst Etzer Darout points out that company’s lead drug, DM199, a synthetic Kallikrein-1 (KLK1) replacement therapy designed for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute ischemic stroke (AIS), is a key component of his bullish thesis. According to the analyst, early clinical data on DM199 in U.S. patients as well as porcine and human urinary-derived KLK1 in Asia serve as “clinical evidence of the role of KLK1 therapy and the potential for DM199 as a potentially differentiated therapy in CKD and stroke.”Going forward, the analyst believes the next clinical milestone for the therapy is proof-of-concept data in three CKD populations: patients with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN), hypertensive African Americans with APOL1 gene mutations (APOL1 HT AAs) and patients with diabetic kidney disease (DKD). That said, the main value driver is IgAN, in Darout’s opinion.“Competitor programs advancing in IgAN have demonstrated improvements in proteinuria with stable eGFR, two key markers of kidney function. However, early clinical experience suggests that DM199 has the potential to improve both eGFR and proteinuria which would be a significant upside case to our assumptions. If DM199 can demonstrate a ~25%-plus decrease in proteinuria and increase in eGFR (which early data suggests is achievable), it would increase our confidence that DM199 could become the standard of care across CKD indications beyond what we currently model,” Darout explained.Looking at the market opportunity, there are roughly 690,000 strokes in the U.S. per year (1.1 million strokes in the EU), of which, 87% are deemed ischemic strokes, says the American Heart Association (AHA). Additionally, in the U.S., 90% of acute ischemic stroke patients receive palliative care.Based on Darout’s estimates, if half of patients on palliative care are treated with DM199, AIS could be a $3-$5 billion opportunity for DMAC in the U.S.It should come as no surprise, then, that Darout stayed with the bulls. In addition to a Buy rating, he left a $16 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 277%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Darout’s track record, click here)What do other analysts have to say? 2 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus. Given the $15 average price target, shares could soar 253% in the next year. (See DMAC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Shopping for a new car on Black Friday? Beware of this clever car-dealership trick

    Timothy Vogus, a professor at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, reveals the 'biggest thing people do wrong' when walking into a showroom.

  • 4 Energy Companies Pumping Out Cash for Dividends

    Investors are concerned that major oil companies like ExxonMobil aren’t making enough to fund their dividends in a sustainable way.

  • What a Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would mean for markets

    What would a Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen mean for stimulus, Fed policy, bank regulation and bitcoin?

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks to Consider Buying (and 1 to Stay Away From)

    In a report on current market conditions – and the strategic view going forward – JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic sees plenty of reasons for optimism. Kolanovic sees that risk has eased in the last few weeks, and taking the usual daily fluctuations into account, markets are likely to see a sustained rally.The biggest news, in Kolanovic’s view, are the positive reports about the rapid development and imminent availability of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is a ‘game-changer,’ allowing investors to “look through the recent surge in COVID-19 cases to the impending end of the pandemic and broader reopening of the economy.”In a close second, as far as market importance is concerned, is the split result of the national election. Kolanovic describes a Biden Presidency combined with increased Republican strength in the House and a continued Republican Senate majority as ‘the best of both worlds.’ A divided government is unlikely to dismantle the pro-business moves taken by the Trump Administration, while Biden is likely to ease the trade war. The result, according to the Kolanovic team, will be “less market volatility, which could drive inflows to risk assets.”To this end, JPM’s stock analysts have been busy scanning the tickers, seeking out those that are likely to win – or lose – in the coming months. Of particular interest, we’ve pulled the TipRanks data on two stocks that the firm predicts will show double-digit growth, and one that JPM says to avoid. Vroom, Inc. (VRM)We’ll start with Vroom, an online retailer in the used vehicle space. In addition to cars, the company also sells spare parts and accessories, and offers insurance, car rentals, and funding for purchases, for US customers only.Vroom is a newcomer in the markets; it IPO’d in June and rose quickly, peaking in on September 1. Since then, the shares have slipped and are now down 22% since their first day’s close. The rise and fall are the result of conflicting tailwinds and headwinds pushing against the stock.On the positive side, Vroom has gained during the general shift to online retail. Also, the company’s focus on used vehicles was beneficial during the pandemic, when customers were nervous or cash-strapped – but in either case, reluctant to lay out large sums for a new car. On the negative side of the ledger, that reluctance to spend slipped over to the used car market, too. Vroom had to contend with low margins while cutting prices to attract sales.Covering the stock for JPM, analyst Rajat Gupta sees the stock’s current state as an opportunity for investors. The bad times are likely temporary, he believes, and this company is set to take off. “Net-net, with near-term expectations now reset and potential for acceleration in both unit growth and gross profit into 2021, we view the setup as favorable in the near to medium term for the stock with little incremental negative catalysts… we believe execution will be key given heavy reliance on third parties for key operational aspects such as reconditioning and logistics,” Gupta wrote.In line with this assessment, Gupta rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $70 price target implies an upside of 91% for the year ahead. (To watch Gupta’s track record, click here)Even after the fall in its share value, Vroom retains a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. The rating is based on 11 reviews, including 10 Buys and 1 Sell. VRM is selling for $36.81, and its $59.40 average price target suggests it has room for ~61% growth on the one-year horizon. (See VRM stock analysis on TipRanks)Colfax Corporation (CFX)Next up is Colfax, a niche manufacturing company. Colfax produces a range of equipment for the welding, medical device, and air and gas handling markets, ranging from medical equipment for joint reconstruction to welding helmets and cutting torches. While it may sound incongruous, the combination works for Colfax, and the company is experiencing a turnaround from corona crisis losses in 2Q20.The third quarter earnings, at 41 cents per share, showed both good and bad. It was down 32% year over year, but has more than quadrupled sequentially and beat the estimates. Revenues were up 29% sequentially, coming in at $805 million. Management expects to see continued sequential improvements through the remainder of 2020, and predicts full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 50 cents per share.Representing JPM, 5-star analyst Stephen Tusa commented, “[We] see the stock as being relatively cheap compared to close peers within the Fab Tech and Med Tech space with significant upside post COVID-19 that does not appear to be entirely realized in the valuation as of yet compared to the peer FY2 expectations. CFX has strong brands and franchises… and an underappreciated productivity opportunity with primary end market bounce back in Fab Tech and demand spikes in Med Tech.”Tusa backs his upbeat comments with an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $52 price target indicating his confidence in a 38% one-year upside. (To watch Tusa’s track record, click here)Overall, Colfax has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 8 reviews breaking down to 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. However, the majority expect shares to stay range bound for now, as the current $38.63 average price target indicates. (See CFX stock analysis on TipRanks)Beyond Meat (BYND)Last on today’s list of JPM calls is Beyond Meat, a company that made a lot of waves last year when it raised over $3.8 billion in its IPO. The company offers a vegetarian-based meat substitute, and it markets as more nutritious, better tasting – and more like meat – than competing products. The company was founded back in 2009, and has expanded its lineup of products to include simulated beef, pork, and chicken products.Overall, BYND stock still presents a positive façade. The shares are up 88% year-to-date, and the company registered a net profit in 1Q20, just as the corona crisis started. Since then, however, earnings have turned negative – and even worse, revenues showed a strong sequential drop in Q3. The latest quarterly figures showed $94 million at the top line, down 16% from Q2 and well below the forecast of $133 million, and an EPS loss of 28 cents – far worse than the 3-cent loss predicted. The biggest hit to Beyond Meat came from declines in restaurant business that was only partially redeemed by a 40% surge in grocery sales. The company did announce a partnership with McDonald’s to provide the meat substitute for the fast food giant’s new McPlant menu, but even that announcement was bungled. BYND shares fell sharply when it was rumored that McD’s had developed the meat substitute in-house. While that misconception has been corrected, BYND has only partially bounced back.In short, this company is facing serious headwinds in the near-term, and JPM is advising caution due to “visibility so low and the most recent quarter surprisingly soft.” Ken Goldman, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes of BYND, “We are now trying to model a company for which (a) we are not exactly clear why 3Q was so bad (the company’s explanation did not seem to be backed up by meaningful data), and (b) the partnership with McDonald’s could either be a game-changer or a dud.”Goldman’s caution is clear from his Underweight rating (i.e. a Sell), and his $104 price target suggests a 26% downside to the stock. (To watch Goldman’s track record, click here)JPM is not the only firm advising caution here. Beyond Meat’s analyst consensus rating is a Moderate Sell, based on 2 Buys, 7 Holds, and 7 Sells set in recent weeks. The stock is selling for $141.91 and its average price target of $110.71 indicates a probable downside of 22% in the coming year. (See BYND stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Dow Makes History, As Tesla, Nio Set Record Highs; Hot IPO Stocks Corsair, Palantir Skyrocket

    Dow Jones futures in were focus early Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 30,000 for the first time ever.

  • Unusually Large Nio Option Traders Bet Big On More Upside

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares are up 2,610% over the last year, and some large option traders are betting the Nio rally still has legs.The Nio Trades: On Tuesday, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of option alerts related to unusually large Nio trades Here are a handful of the largest: * At 10:49 a.m., a trader bought 205 Nio call options with a $20 strike price expiring on Feb. 10 near the ask price at $34.83. The trade represented a $714,015 bullish bet. * At 10:55 a.m., a trader sold 306 Nio put options with a $75 strike price expiring on Dec. 18 near the bid price at $22.25. The trade represented a $680,941 bullish bet. * At 11:01 a.m., a trader bought 300 Nio call options with a $40 strike price expiring on Feb. 19 at the ask price of $19.50. The trade represented a $585,000 bullish bet. * At 11:21 a.m., a trader sold 481 Nio put options with a $55 strike price expiring on Apr. 16 near the bid price at $55. The trade represented a $726,358 bullish bet.Related Link: Citron Says It's 'Insulting' To Call Blink Charging An EV StockWhy It's Important For Nio Investors: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader.Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge.In this case, given the relatively large size of the largest trades on Tuesday, they could certainly be institutional hedges.Nio's Big Move: Nio shares are up 14% in the last week as buying enthusiasm for EV stocks continues to drive share prices higher. The bullish trading action comes despite warnings from former Nio bull and Citron Research editor Andrew Left earlier this month.Left compared Nio to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) back in November 2018 when Nio was trading at just $7 per share. However, on Nov. 13, Left said Nio investors need to be cashing out after the stock's historic run."After a rocky road of trading, NIO has found itself in unchartered territory that can never be justified by its current standing in the China EV market or its near-term prospects," Left wrote.Nio reported 5,055 vehicle deliveries in October, up 100.1% compared to a year ago. Nio reported a $1.1-billion net income loss in the third quarter earlier this month. Nio's revenue was up 146% in the quarter to $4.53 billion, and the stock's market cap now stands at $72.5 billion. NIO Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NYSE:NIO", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_5bd9a" } ); Benzinga's Take: When a stock like Nio gets caught in a wave of "irrational exuberance," arguments about valuation and fundamentals like the ones Left made are totally irrelevant in the near-term.Nio's largest option traders on Tuesday appear to be betting that the stock's bullish momentum will continue in coming months, while longer-term investors are likely looking to avoid the potential downside once the stock finally runs out of gas.Photo courtesy of Nio. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Citron Says It's 'Insulting' To Call Blink Charging An EV Stock * Citron Pulls Plug On Nio, Says Valuation 'Can Never Be Justified'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bull Moves: Analysts Just Upgraded These 3 Hot Stocks

    The world’s largest asset manager is impressed with the market’s recent gains, and it has made that sentiment clear by upgrading US stocks. In its recent reassessment of conditions in the American financial markets, investment giant BlackRock issued a general upgrade for Wall Street. This wasn’t an upgrade on particular stocks, but on the US market as a whole.Explaining the move, the BlackRock note points out that the daily COVID news is just noise – the real news is on the vaccine front, where at least two effective vaccines are just months away from public distribution. A viable vaccine for the coronavirus disease will push us back to normal conditions, and boost investors’ mood immeasurably. Hence, the upgrade.“We upgrade US equities to overweight, with a preference for quality large caps riding structural growth trends, as well as smaller companies geared to a potential cyclical upswing,” BlackRock said. The company expects to see a cyclical upturn in the US economy in 2021, as the coronavirus crisis fades into the background and the political landscape moves back to pre-Trump patterns.The general upgrade by BlackRock was only one sign of confidence in the US markets. Several of Wall Street’s research firms have also been issuing upgraded stances, taking a micro view and applying their revisions to specific equities. We’ve pulled up three from the TipRanks database, and found that they fit BlackRock’s preference: mid- to large-cap companies with established positions in the market.Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (CLF)We’ll start with Cleveland-Cliffs, an Ohio based mining company. Cleveland-Cliffs specializes in iron production, and has four active mines in Minnesota and Michigan. The company focuses on mining, beneficiating, and pelletizing the ore, a process that produces iron pellets in a variety of grades fit for blast furnace smelting, steelmaking, and alloying. Cleveland-Cliffs is capable, on its own, of producing more than 40% of the total US capacity in iron pellets. It also produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless steel, and electrical steel products.As the economy ramps back up, recovering from the deepest coronavirus hits, Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenues have been rising. The company’s top line has grown since the first quarter of 2020, posting sequential gains in both Q2 and Q3. The third quarter number, at $1.65 billion, was in line with analyst expectations, and came in far ahead of the $555.6 million posted in the year-ago quarter.The share price has mirrored this recovery. The stock hit bottom back in mid-March, at just $3.14 per share. Since then, it has shown impressive growth. The shares have fully recouped those mid-winter losses, and are now trading up 32% year-to-date.GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson sees Cleveland-Cliffs gaining as the pandemic draws back and its customers resume normal economic activity. To this end, the analyst upgraded CLF from Hold to Buy, and his $15.80 price target suggests it has a 46% upside in the coming year. (To watch Johnson’s track record, click here)“US automotive production has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, a clear positive for Cliffs, as ~27% of its (soon-to-be) steel demand comes from that sector. Even oil/gas rig counts, while still down sharply y/y, appear to have turned a corner in terms of growth. Moreover, our checks indicate potential delays to supply additions. As we see it, these dynamics, which have sent US HRC prices to near $734/short ton last week, have the potential to keep … price levels sustained into 2021,” Johnson stated.Overall, the Moderate Buy consensus rating on CLF is based on an even split; the stock has 3 Buys and 3 Holds on record. However, its recent share appreciation has pushed it above the average price target. The shares are selling for $10.85, while the average target remains $10.09 for now. (See CLF stock analysis on TipRanks)General Electric (GE)Also upgraded today is General Electric. The company once boasted one of the most famous marketing jingles in advertising – “We bring good things to life” – referring to its position as a major manufacturer of home appliances. Today, this multinational conglomerate has its hands in a wide variety of manufacturing sectors, from aviation to electrical power to renewable energy.GE’s stock has been on an upward trajectory since the company released the Q3 earnings report at the end of October. The results – while down year-over-year – showed solid sequential gains and came in above analyst expectations. At the top line, revenue grew from $17.7 billion to $19.4 billion, while EPS, which had been negative in Q2, turned positive and came in at 6 cents per share. The EPS forecast had been for a 6-cent loss. Christopher Glynn, 5-star analyst with Oppenheimer, sees GE in a fundamentally sound position. The analyst upgraded GE, taking it from Neutral to Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $12 price target implies an upside potential of ~15% for the next 12 months. (To watch Glynn’s track record, click here)Glynn commented, “Our Outperform rating reflects view of more pointed read-through of cost reduction initiatives resulting in early stages of clearer breadth of operating momentum across the segments. We believe working capital performance could surprise to the upside in 2021, considering GE working through widespread facility consolidations and managing working capital amidst that during2020 (and continuing).""We also like the extended duration of the debt structure and strong liquidity, now affording a backdrop toemerge from the Aviation downturn in a position of resilience,” the analyst noted. GE’s recent share appreciation has pushed the stock price above the average price target. The stock is currently trading at $10.45 per share – but the average target is $9.29. It remains to be seen if Glynn’s upgrade and higher target are the start of general reassessment of this stock. For now, GE has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 13 reviews that include 8 Buys and 5 Holds. (See GE stock analysis at TipRanks)Wells Fargo (WFC)Last but not least is Wells Fargo, whose $118 billion market cap makes it the world’s fourth largest bank. It is also the fourth largest in the US, boasting nearly $2 trillion in total assets. Wells Fargo offers a full range of banking services, for residential and commercial customers as well as major companies and investment firms.The corona crisis of 2020 hit Well Fargo hard, and the bank’s share price has still not recovered from the fall it took in February and March of this year. Revenues have been regaining ground through the past nine months, but slowly – the Q3 number, $18.7 billion, was up a full billion dollars from Q1, but still down from 4Q19, the last pre-corona quarter. The Fed’s low interest rate policy has put a damper on bank profits, and Wells Fargo’s net interest income for the Q3 was down 19% year-over-year to $9.4 billion.Despite these headwinds, Raymond James analyst David Long is turning bullish on WFC shares. In a research note issued today, the analyst double-upgraded WFC from Underperform (i.e. Sell) to Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $32 price target. (To watch Long’s track record, click here)In his comments on the stock, Long notes the composition of Wells Fargo’s loan portfolio as a structural strength: “We expect Wells Fargo's credit performance during this credit cycle to perform better than its peers due to its large exposure to residential real estate loans, which account for 35% of its total loan portfolio (compared to peers at 23%), as home prices have held up well. Furthermore, its exposure to hotel (1.3% of loans) and entertainment (1.0%) are well below levels of its peers.”the analyst concluded, "With the worst likely in the past, we now believe that its pretax pre-provision income has troughed, revenue is nearing a bottom, a multi-year expense rationalization initiative can finally be taken on, and repurchase activity can return in the near future."All in all, the analyst consensus rating here is a Moderate Buy, based on 14 reviews which include 7 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average price target, however, reflects Wall Street’s caution here; at $29.08 it suggests only limited growth -- 1.64% to be precise. (See WFC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla, Nikola Rally While Chinese Electric Car Stocks Veer Off

    Tesla and Nikola rose while Chinese electric car stocks gave up gains as the Trump administration finally started the transition process.

  • Best Tech Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now: 5 Growth Stocks Leading The Stock Market

    The best tech stocks to buy and watch are strong price performers with healthy fundamentals, thanks to a new product or service that's driving growth.

  • Biden’s plans will help those ‘fearful of outliving their retirement savings’

    President-elect Joe Biden wants to help Americans save for their golden years by expanding access to retirement savings plans, strengthening Social Security, and making health care more affordable.

  • Nikola Shares Drop 7% As CEO Offers No Clarity On GM Deal

    Shares of electric vehicle startup Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 7% in the after-hours session on Tuesday after CEO Mark Russell withheld from throwing light on the future of a billion deal with General Motors (NYSE: GM). What Happened: In a CNBC interview with "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer, Russell declined to comment on GM's $2 billion deal as the discussions were ongoing. Russell clarified that Nikola is still interested in GM's hydrotec fuel cell system.The GM deal was anticipated to close by Sep. 30 but two days after the deal was announced, short seller Hindenburg Research accused Nikola of fraud to jack up the stock price, leading to founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton's exit.Why It Matters: If the GM deal is not finalized by Dec. 3, either side can walk away.Russell didn't comment on what Milton would do with 91.6 million shares when the lock-up period ends by Dec. 1. Milton is Nikola's largest single shareholder."We believe that as we execute on our milestones and on our business plan, we're going to reward our long-term focus shareholders. That's our focus, is on the long-term," Russell said.The Nikola CEO also added that the EV maker would raise money in one more tranche in 2021 and it has roughly $900 million in cash, which is sufficient to run their operations even without the GM deal. When Cramer requested Russell for some kind of reassurance, as a partnership with GM gives Nikola validity, Russell declined yet again without providing any indication.Price Action: NKLA shares fell 7.13% to $32.04 in the after-hours session Tuesday, after gaining 17.3% in the regular trading session.Image Courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Apple, Verizon Join Hands To Encourage Enterprise Upgrade To 5G, iPhone 12 * Honda, First To Mass Produce Level 3 Self-Driving Cars: Reuters(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Yellen Ending Trump Dollar Tumult Promises Cheers in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that President-elect Joe Biden has picked Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary, currency markets are growing more confident that the U.S. government’s policy for the dollar will be more clear.Donald Trump’s administration conjured chaos about the greenback, one moment threatening to intervene or otherwise fretting about the currency’s strength, then -- often on the same day -- taking a contradictory stance. From Bill Clinton’s administration through Barack Obama’s, the federal government adhered to the position that a strong currency is a reflection of the strength of the U.S. economy.Prospects that Yellen will returning clarity on dollar policy may help stabilize the $6.6-trillion-a-day currency market that’s the backbone of global finance and commerce. Some traders are hopeful even though the former Federal Reserve chair and her new boss, Biden, are expected to take time to unfold their position on the greenback as they focus initially on fighting the pandemic and its economic damage.“The Yellen appointment may formulate a more coherent policy for the dollar,” Ben Emons, head of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors, said in a note. “The reason is that during Yellen’s tenure as chair, Fed policy uncertainty fueled the strength of the dollar. Her experience and knowledge could see a better, formal setting around dollar policy.”The U.S. Treasury secretary has historically been in charge of the dollar, with a unit in the department dedicated to foreign exchange policy.But tradition went by the wayside under Trump. The president and his aides freely discussed the currency, often overstepping Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the administration overall showed far less commitment to a strong dollar due to Trump’s obsession with U.S. trade deficits.In July 2019, Trump and his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, publicly debated a U.S. intervention to weaken the currency after the European Central Bank signaled looser monetary policy, causing the euro to weaken against the greenback. Within hours of each other, Kudlow said in a television interview that the administration had decided not to intervene, only to have Trump tell reporters that the idea was still under consideration.Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says it’s time for the U.S. to return to the strong-dollar policy established during the Clinton administration.“It would be unwise to appear actively devaluationist or indifferent to the dollar,” he said earlier this month in an open letter advising the next Treasury chief.Yellen has in the past noted that a stronger dollar exacerbates the U.S. trade deficit and dampens growth, while a weaker currency does the opposite. She also in 2014 warned her then-Fed colleagues about the risks of commenting on the dollar.“As a former Fed chair, Yellen also fully understands the impact she could have on markets,” Ian Katz, an analyst at Capital Alpha Partners, wrote in a note. “She will choose her words carefully. Investors shouldn’t worry that she will make off-the-cuff remarks that will spur volatility.”Any policy changes under Yellen would coincide with growing consensus on Wall Street that the dollar has entered a period of prolonged weakness. A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback’s value just hit a 2 1/2-year low.“Given that we see the dollar falling through Biden’s term, the issue of dollar policy could be of some significance,” Standard Bank’s head of foreign-exchange strategy, Steven Barrow, said in a note. “More than this, the era of almost non-existent foreign-exchange intervention by developed nations could be about to end as well.”The U.S. last intervened in currency markets in 2011, along with international peers, after the yen soared in the wake of that year’s devastating earthquake in Japan.The dollar has fallen more than 11% since March, as measured by the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index.Dollar bears have been emboldened by expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates near zero for years and that there will be diminished “haven” demand for the dollar given promising results for coronavirus vaccines. That trajectory may continue with Yellen at Treasury, as she’s seen pushing to join Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s policy of lower-for-longer interest rates with extended, expansionary government spending.Not everyone agrees Yellen will make strong pronouncements on dollar policy, since her focus will be on the domestic economy. Nine months into the pandemic, more than 6 million people still claim extended unemployment assistance and joblessness is again on the rise as U.S. coronavirus infections spike.“Yellen is unlikely to forcefully articulate a specific policy on the dollar as she no doubt recognizes that domestic policies are far more important to the U.S. recovery and that trying to control or jawbone the exchange rate’s value should not be a major priority,” said Eswar Prasad, who wrote ‘The Dollar Trap: How the US Dollar Tightened Its Grip on Global Finance.’(Adds analyst comments in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Secret Weapon That Will Save Oil & Gas Pipeline Operators Billions

    An emerging technology could completely transform the way oil and gas pipeline operators secure and maintain their infrastructure

  • How Baby Boomers Can Stop Worrying About Retirement

    Many baby boomers worry they won't have enough to retire. Find out how to boost your nest egg now and help make your money last during retirement.

  • Is Tesla About to Get Crushed by General Motors?

    One of this year’s themes has been the rise of the EV (electric vehicle) maker, spearheaded by market leader Tesla (TSLA).As the EV pioneer delivered a series of earnings beats and record deliveries, the market has reacted in kind. Heading into the final stretch of 2020, the stock is up by a massive 563%.While Tesla has made meaningful strides forward, its market cap is now at $526 billion, baking in a huge amount of anticipated growth. In comparison, legacy auto giant General Motors’ (GM) market cap stands at $66 billion, almost 8 times less that of Tesla’s. Of course, investors are expecting Tesla’s expansion over the next few years to justify its mighty valuation, but Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill has doubts the company is up to the task, partly due to GM’s increased focus on its own EV segment.Last week, GM's CEO Mary Barra said the company is “going all out with EVs.” GM expects to boast 30 EV models by 2025 (compared to 20 by 2023), and is building new production facilities to accomplish its goals. Furthermore, the company will form a whole new marketing unit focused solely on the EV opportunity.“This additional competition” said Gill, “Could hurt the steep sales ramp that Tesla needs to achieve in order to justify its valuation.”GM’s expected price range for its assault on the EV sector will range between $30,000 (targeting Tesla’s Model 3) all the way up to “more exotic $100K+ options.” Gill argues it looks like a “direct move against all of Tesla's key product lines, from the more-affordable Model 3 to the ‘ludicrous-moded’ Model S.”For Gill, it all points to an uphill struggle for Musk and Co.The 5-star analyst wrote, "Despite Tesla's recent accomplishments, such as its quarterly profits in the past 4 quarters and record deliveries, we are bearish on the stock due to increasing competitive pricing pressure, increasing OpEx to support Gigafactory Shanghai (and later Europe) and Model Y ramps, and the automaker’s history of profitability issues.” Moreover, "we expect the company to experience obstacles and setbacks as it scales manufacturing of the Model Y and Cybertruck. We do not believe the company has sufficient earnings leverage to justify its high multiple,” the analyst added. Accordingly, Gill rates Tesla shares an Underperform (i.e. Sell) without suggesting a price target. (To watch Gill’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 10 Buys, 9 Holds and Sells, each, all add up to a Hold consensus rating. The view is conclusively downbeat where the share price is concerned. At $390.13, the average price target suggests shares will decline by 30% over the next 12 months. (See TSLA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for automobile stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla Faces Class Action Over Allegedly Covering Up Model S, X Suspension Defects

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is facing a class-action lawsuit brought on by owners that allege that the automaker actively concealed suspension defects in Model S and Model X vehicles.What Happened: The suit, filed in a California federal court on Friday, alleges that "Tesla has not only failed to disclose the existence of the Suspension Defect" but also took "active measures to conceal its knowledge by misrepresenting the reasons that the affected suspension parts fail."The complaint made references to a recall in China that affected nearly 40,000 vehicles exported to China and produced at the company's Fremont, California plant between Sep 13, 2013, and Oct. 15, 2018.The plaintiffs claim that in the United States, the Elon Musk-led automaker took a different stance -- blaming the suspension problems cited by the Chinese authorities on "driver abuse.""Tesla is gambling with the lives and safety of hundreds of thousands of additional drivers and passengers whose vehicles suspension parts at an imminent risk of failure," the complainants stated.Why It Matters: The lawsuit alleges a coverup wherein the automaker attempted to avoid "the financial fallout" that would result from a recall.The complaint further points to online reports going back to 2016 where Tesla required customers to sign non-disclosure agreements in return for "goodwill repairs." The practice was halted after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration exerted "significant pressure," as per the lawsuit. In May, another lawsuit was filed against the automaker that alleged that 2014-16 Model S and 2015-2016 Model X vehicles were equipped with defective touchscreen media control units that routinely fail.It was reported in June that the NHTSA was probing touchscreen failures in the 2012 through 2015 Model S vehicles, as per the Associated Press.Musk said this month that safety was the "Primary Design Goal" for as NHTSA widened its probe on touchscreen failures affecting 159,000 Model S and Model X vehicles.Price Action: Tesla shares closed 6.43% higher at $555.38 on Tuesday and rose 1.26% to $562.40 in the after-hours session.Photo by Vauxford on WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Twitter To Start Handing Out Coveted Blue Checks Again Early Next Year * Tesla Giga Berlin To Feature 'Largest Battery Cell Plant In The World,' Musk Says(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 8 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

    Warren Buffett is scooping up stocks. Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett may be the most popular and successful investor in history, and Berkshire's 13-F is the most anticipated filing on Wall Street each quarter. Here are eight stocks Warren Buffett has been buying.