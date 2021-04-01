U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.16
    +36.27 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,096.04
    +114.49 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,440.85
    +193.97 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.21
    +26.70 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.34
    +2.18 (+3.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.70
    +13.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    +0.41 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6150
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,080.39
    -357.56 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.32
    +4.15 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     

FlightHub Group Expands Leadership Team in Commitment to Providing Industry-Leading Customer Experience

·2 min read

MONTREAL, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - FlightHub Group, owner and operator of online travel agencies FlightHub and Justfly, is proud to announce the appointment of Pamela Bardo as its new Vice President, Customer Delivery and Service. In her new role, Pamela will bring a renewed focus on providing an industry-leading experience to our customers in helping them with all post-booking service needs.

Flighthub Logo (CNW Group/FlightHub)
Flighthub Logo (CNW Group/FlightHub)

"We are very excited to welcome Pamela to our executive team as we continue to rebuild our organization and prepare for a recovery of the travel market", says Chris Cave, CEO of FlightHub Group. "We are confident that Pamela's leadership and experience will help us reach our goal of making FlightHub and JustFly the top online travel agencies in the world."

Pamela joins FlightHub Group with extensive experience in building, managing and transforming large scale customer service operations. Prior to joining FlightHub Group, Pamela was with Videotron for over 10 years where she oversaw the transformation of customer service operations as well as led external call centres teams. Pamela is also experienced in airline industry customer service, having previously worked at Air Canada where she held several senior management positions in both customer service and delivery.

"I am very excited to join the FlightHub leadership team and help shape the organization in delivering a world class customer service experience", says Pamela. "As we prepare to exit this global pandemic and focus on a strong return to travel, our priority will be given to reviewing our current customer service standards and ensuring that we continue to meet and surpass the expectations of our customers."

About FlightHub and Justfly

FlightHub and Justfly are among the world's leading online travel agencies. They make travel accessible, allowing more people to visit new places and explore different cultures by offering the cheapest flight on worldwide destinations. This is achieved by investing heavily in both technology and people, streamlining and optimizing the customer experience. Visit flighthub.com or justfly.com to book online.

SOURCE FlightHub

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/01/c7636.html

Recommended Stories

  • Global factory recovery picks up, but cost pressures grow

    Factories across Europe and Asia ramped up production in March as a solid recovery in demand helped manufacturers move past the setbacks of the pandemic, although escalating costs and supply- chain disruptions were creating challenges and driving prices. A series of upbeat factory surveys released on Thursday reinforced market optimism that vaccine rollouts, as well as strong growth in global powerhouses like the United States and China, would help economies emerge from their sharp downturns of 2020. Euro zone monthly factory activity growth galloped at its fastest pace in the near 24-year history of a leading business survey last month, but supply chain disruptions and renewed lockdowns in the region may rein it in soon.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Pushes $60K as Goldman, BlackRock Moves Signal Adoption

    Bitcoin finishes the first quarter double where it started the year, versus a 5.8% gain for the S&P 500. No wonder Goldman's clients want in.

  • Biggest Credit ETF Bleeds $3.6 Billion in Worst-Ever Month

    (Bloomberg) -- After a blowout 2020 for corporate debt, exchange-traded fund investors are quickly souring on those bonds.The world’s largest credit ETF notched its worst month of outflows since it began trading about two decades ago. Traders pulled roughly $3.6 billion from the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD) in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That exodus came as the $42 billion fund suffered its biggest quarterly rout in 12 years.High-grade corporate bonds have come under pressure as the U.S. vaccine rollout picked up pace, brightening the economic outlook. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s stimulus measures have boosted expectations for inflation, fueling concern over the value of future fixed-income returns. That’s sparked a vicious selloff in longer-dated Treasuries and hammered funds such as LQD, which has a relatively high duration -- or sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- of 10 years.“It’s probably part and parcel with Treasury rates moving higher,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “We still like credit due to the higher income, but a lot less than we did last year, when spreads were wider.”The outflows are a stark reversal from 2020, when the Federal Reserve’s pledge to backstop credit markets at the height of the coronavirus turmoil fueled nearly insatiable demand. LQD -- one of the ETFs purchased by the Fed -- absorbed roughly $14.9 billion worth of inflows last year, only a fraction of which was from the central bank itself.A year later, bearish wagers against the fund have ballooned. Short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding on LQD currently clocks in at about 14%, IHS Markit Ltd. data show. While that’s below the February peak of 19%, it’s well above the nearly 1% level of March 2020.After this year’s rocky start, Peter Tchir of Academy Securities said the outlook for high-grade debt may improve. While 10-year government yields could hit 2% over the next month, that wouldn’t weigh as heavily on LQD as it did during the bond-market turmoil of the first quarter, according to him.As that potential move in Treasuries would be much smaller than we experienced earlier this year,“I expect not to see outflows, and even to get some inflows,” said Tchir, the firm’s head of macro strategy. “The worst is behind us.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As Tesla takes the plunge, wary insurers watch crypto craze from the sidelines

    If Elon Musk's Tesla wanted to insure all of its recent $1.5 billion bitcoin investment against the myriad of pitfalls it could encounter, like hacks, theft and fraud, it would be out of luck. Insurers have yet to catch up with the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as an investment and in commerce: Musk said last month Tesla's customers can now use bitcoin as payment. Scant regulation and volatile prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies make many insurers reluctant to underwrite the risks, despite booming demand for protection of digital assets and for personal liabilities of directors and executives of companies that deal with cryptocurrencies.

  • U.K.’s Giant Battery Factory Developer Looks for a SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Britishvolt Ltd., the developer of the first giant battery factory in the U.K., is considering going public.The company has appointed Guggenheim Securities LLC and Barclays Plc as advisers to look into options including listing in the U.S. through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Orral Nadjari, founder and chief executive officer of Britishvolt, said in an interview. The deal could be announced as soon as the end of this quarter, he said.It’s the first time the company has talked in detail about its plans to finance the 2.6 billion-pound ($3.6 billion) project that will play a central role in delivering Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s green plan. The U.K. has banned sales of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030, and needs a factory producing batteries for electric vehicles to avoid falling behind in the global race to lead manufacturing for the energy transition.“The SPAC market is very interesting and is the result of the very mature capital markets in the U.S. that have identified the industrial revolution that is happening now, when we go from the era of internal combustion engine towards an era of electrification,” Nadjari said. “There will be a lot of scale-ups that will need a lot of capital.”The company hasn’t identified any automotive customers yet, and it’s unclear if any automaker will agree on a supply deal with an upstart that’s still seeking funding. Nadjari, a former investment banker, says he’s not worried.By 2040, electric vehicles will make up two-thirds of total passenger car sales in Europe, with more 10 million units sold a year. That will make the continent the second-largest EV market, behind China and ahead of the U.S., according to BloombergNEF.If Britishvolt does agree to a SPAC deal, the target to announce it will be the end of the second quarter or beginning of the third, Nadjari said.Based in Blyth in northeast England, Britishvolt is planning to launch its series B funding round next week to raise as much as 100 million pounds, with Barclays as its financial adviser, Nadjari said. The round already has “a lot of interest” and series C will follow before summer with a cap of 250 million pounds.The series A funding round, which closed in February, made William Harrison, chief executive officer of private equity firm Cathexis Holdings LP, the second-largest shareholder, after Nadjari. Cathexis is the family office of Harrison investing from a low of $3 million in niche EV deals, to more than $100 million when buying established companies or financing infrastructure and real estate, according to its website.Because of its exit from the European Union, the U.K.’s auto industry has little time to localize production of batteries. The Brexit deal reached late in 2020 requires 30% of the content of battery packs for U.K.-built cars to be sourced domestically; the regulation gets tougher in 2024.“The new rules of origin should provide the conditions for the U.K. automotive industry to succeed,” said Stephen Gifford, chief economist at the Faraday Institution, which researches commercial battery developments. “But, to do so, it is now more important than ever that gigafactories are built in the U.K., and quickly, and with well-developed local supply chains.”Ministers are determined for the U.K. to stay in the mix of leading battery-makers in Europe. Johnson has committed 1 billion pounds to help build factories that can produce batteries at scale. Britishvolt has applied for some of the funding and is waiting to hear back.“We have had very fruitful conversations with the government,” Nadjari said. “Definitely government funding is critical for large industrial investment such as Britishvolt.”The Automotive Transformation Fund will likely support one, if not two, giant battery factories, according to the Advanced Propulsion Centre U.K., the non-profit acting as the delivery partner for the funding. The aim is to see the U.K. punch above its weight for battery making compared with the scale of its auto sector.The Faraday Institution estimates the U.K. will need seven giant factories by 2040, each producing 20 gigawatt-hours per year of batteries. Britishvolt is looking at building multiple plants in the U.K., Europe and elsewhere to produce 150 to 200 gigawatt-hours by 2030, Nadjari.“It’s a very exciting period and there is a lot of money in the capital markets looking at ESG propositions,” Nadjari said. “We are uniquely positioned to potentially become the British champion within the energy industry.”(Adds details about government funding in thirteenth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pending home sales plunge for the second straight month

    The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, fell 10.6% in February from a month earlier — falling for the second straight month.

  • Cathie Wood Storms Back as ARKK, Space Fund Lure $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of Cathie Wood exchange-traded funds added around $1 billion in a single day this week in an emphatic display of investor loyalty toward the famed Ark Investment Management founder.The flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) took in a record $717 million on Tuesday, while the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation fund (ARKX) absorbed $281 million on its debut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Alongside bumper trading volumes on the day, it all adds up to one of the best-ever ETF launches for the fund, which tracks U.S. and global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation.The launch was seen as a key test of Wood’s appeal after a volatile few months of flows and performance. After one of the strongest performances of 2020, ARKK has dropped 3.7% this year amid a rough patch for tech shares. Before a flood of cash this week, Ark’s main fund had posted five consecutive days of outflows, its longest streak on record.“This is investors taking advantage to jump in after the drop from the top,” said Athanasios Psarofagis, ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “You can see some investors were shaken out because there were some days of outflows during this period but for the most part people held strong so the demand is still there.”ARKK was up 3.1% as of 9:41 a.m. in New York on Thursday, while the space fund rose 1.3%.Ark’s investing strategy and success in luring new cash has spurred big bets on small companies, raising concern the firm exerts an outsize influence over the shares its holds. Wood handed fresh ammunition to her critics last week in a filing that removed prospectus clauses limiting exposure and concentration risks in its ETFs.Bearish bets have been building in ARKK, with short interest climbing to 4.9% of shares outstanding, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd, nearing the record 5.3% hit in early March.Still, none of that has taken any shine off the space fund, with Wood’s first new ETF in two years seeing $294 million worth of shares change hands on its first day.The product’s top two holdings are Trimble Inc. and another Ark vehicle, the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT). Other large stakes include Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc. and JD.com Inc., an online retailer in China.(Updates with Thursday trading, short interest details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed officials on the fence about adopting digital US dollar

    The Federal Reserve is continuing its research on the use of a central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC), but key officials are saying not to expect any Fed-issued digital dollars any time soon.

  • TSMC to Spend $100 Billion Over Three Years to Grow Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to spend $100 billion over the next three years to expand its chip fabrication capacity, a staggering financial commitment to address booming demand for new technologies.TSMC, the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, already planned a record capital expenditure of as much as $28 billion this year, but recent trends and developments have pushed for even more capacity. Now at the center of a global chip supply crunch, Taiwan’s biggest company has pledged to work with customers across industries to overcome a deluge of demand.Read more: See How a Chip Shortage Snarled Everything From Phones to Cars“TSMC expects to invest USD$100b over the next three years to increase capacity to support the manufacturing and R&D of advanced semiconductor technologies,” the company said in a statement responding to local media reports. “TSMC is working closely with our customers to address their needs in a sustainable manner.”TSMC suppliers surged on the news, buoyed in part also by Micron Technology Inc.’s bullish forecast. Screen Holdings Co. climbed 6%, Tokyo Electron Ltd. rose 4.7% and ASM International NV jumped as much as 5.4% while ASML Holding NV was as much as 3.2% higher on Thursday. TSMC’s own share price was up 2.6% on the day.It’s unclear how TSMC -- with $28 billion of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of December -- intends to finance that record outlay, which underscores the enormous capital required to stay at the forefront of the industry. Relied on by everyone from Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. to Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., TSMC is the world’s go-to semiconductor foundry, or producer of chips designed by others. The silicon it churns out goes into practically every modern piece of electronics, from smartphones and smart fridges to connected cars.In a letter to customers obtained by Bloomberg News, TSMC Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei wrote that the company’s fabs have been “running at over 100% utilization over the past 12 months,” but demand still outpaced supply. Thousands of new employees are being hired and multiple new factories are under construction, he added, and TSMC will suspend wafer price reductions for a year from the start of 2022.Carmakers have been hit particularly hard by the chip shortages, with estimates for lost revenue of more than $60 billion this year. Ford Motor Co. just said it would temporarily suspend production at two plants that make its best-selling F-150 pickup. F-Series trucks are Ford’s biggest moneymakers and any lost production has a direct impact on the bottom line.Read more: Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Key PhoneU.S. rival Intel Corp. in March announced plans to directly compete with TSMC for the business of manufacturing chips for other companies, with a $20 billion investment in two new factories in Arizona. South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. is also spending in excess of $100 billion over a decade to expand its semiconductor business.(Updates with share reaction in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • H&M’s latest statement on Xinjiang cotton is very careful not to mention Xinjiang

    Foreign retailers in China risk either further annoying a major consumer market, or appearing not to care greatly about human rights.

  • Biden’s Latest Surprise Boost for Oil Involves Lots of Asphalt

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who made clean energy a core tenet of his campaign, plans to set off one more oil-sector boom before shadows descend on fossil fuels.In a $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal unveiled Wednesday, Biden earmarked $115 billion for roads and bridges, and another $16 billion to put laid-off oilfield laborers to work plugging abandoned wells across the nation. Those are in addition to sweeping investments in electric vehicles and renewable power, sectors more in keeping with the administration’s green tinge.Since taking office two months ago, Biden’s been more boon than bane for a fossil-fuel industry that was wary of the ascendance of a politician bent on accelerating the energy transition. Instead, the president’s focus on things like expediting Covid-19 vaccinations and clamping down on reckless environmental practices have had the effect of boosting fuel demand and capping price-killing growth in domestic oil output. In the infrastructure blueprint, the biggest benefit for oil explorers and refiners would come from the expected jump in demand for asphalt to repair crumbling highways and pave new ones. Because asphalt is derived from the heaviest and most-dense material in a barrel of crude, Canada’s oil-sands producers may be the biggest winners, given their status as the source of some of the globe’s thickest petroleum.Plugging old wells and securing defunct coal mines -- some of which have been abandoned for more than a century in places like Pennsylvania -- would mean paychecks for workers thrown out of high-paying jobs during the back-to-back oil busts that kicked off in 2014. Although details remain scant on how the broad-brush plan will be implemented, the oft-opposing forces of fossil fuels and environmentalism lauded many of the measures laid out in Biden’s plan.“It’s absolutely historic,” Collin O’Mara, president of the National Wildlife Foundation, said of the plan to address abandoned wells and mines. “We realize that by working together we actually share more common goals than have been previously understood.”Out of WorkThe lobbying group that represents more than 700 oilfield service and equipment makers was also pleased with the initial scope of the plan to put hired hands of the shale patch back to work again.“There are plenty of companies that would really want to engage on this,” said Tim Tarpley, senior vice president for government affairs at the Energy Workforce & Technology Council. “I do think it would be an economic help; how big of a help that’s going to be is going to depend on the details that we unfortunately don’t have yet.”North American oil explorers are still recovering from last year’s historic crude crash and pledging to restrain production growth for the sake of investor-friendly measures such as dividends. Home to the world’s third-biggest oil workforce, the U.S. saw an 11% cut to headcount in 2020 that reduced the ranks of employed to just under 1 million, according to Rystad Energy. Another 10,000 or so job cuts are expected this year, the energy-data provider has forecast.‘Elated’Canada’s oil-sands industry was among the hardest hit sections of the industry when Covid-19 and a worldwide glut of crude crashed prices last year. Now, assuming some or all of Biden’s wish list is granted, heavy crude from Western Canada may be poised for a rebound.“The asphalt industry should be elated with Biden’s plan to upgrade 20,000 miles of roads in the U.S.,” said Charles Kemp, a senior consultant at Baker & O’Brien Inc. “However, this announcement favors heavier oil production from outside of the U.S., which contains roughly double the amount of asphalt versus the asphalt content in light crudes from U.S. domestic production.”Still, Biden’s plan may not translate into higher profits for oil companies, given that the flip side of the spending plan includes corporate tax increases to fund all the new work.Tax Burden“The well-capping support is great for well-servicing companies and will add jobs,” James West, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in an email. “However, the corporate tax hike adds another burden to the U.S. oil industry which probably overwhelms the good news.”Even market observers aren’t expecting an immediate payoff.”We’re a long way away from the market trying to price in” the ramifications of the infrastructure plan, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “Typically, infrastructure spending happens over eight to 10 years, so it’s going to take a long time for that to get into implementation, much less priced into the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei Warns of Supply Chain Disruption After Growth Evaporates

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s quarterly revenue shrank for the first time on record, reflecting the devastating impact of U.S. sanctions that forced China’s largest technology company out of smartphones and into other technology arenas.The disappointing results underscore the depth of the damage Washington has wrought on a company that once vied with Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. to lead the global smartphone market. It reported revenue fell 11% to 220.1 billion yuan ($33.5 billion) in 2020’s final quarter. That’s down from 3.7% growth in the September quarter and 23% in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations based off previously reported figures.Full-year sales and profit rose 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively, in line with the “marginal growth” previously projected, according to financial statements audited by KPMG. Huawei had credited record 5G base station orders and strong mobile sales in the first half for offsetting the final six months.Huawei is emerging from its toughest year on record, when Trump-administration sanctions smothered its once leading smartphone business and stymied advances into chipmaking and fifth-generation networking. The Biden White House has shown few signs of letting up, prompting billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to direct Huawei toward new growth areas such as smart agriculture, healthcare and electric cars. It hopes for a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving fields of connected vehicles, homes and workplaces.“The global supply chain Huawei heavily relies on has been disrupted,” said Rotating Chairman Ken Hu, one of three executives who take turns filling the top role. “I don’t know who will benefit from it but definitely not the industry.” The global semiconductor supply chain needs to be overhauled in order to resolve the current shortages, he added.Read more: Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. SanctionsCash flow weakened last year as the company built up inventories ahead of U.S. sanctions that effectively cut off its access to American technologies last September and it has enough stockpiles for its enterprise business, Hu told reporters. Huawei had previously purchased $10 billion to $20 billion of components each year from U.S. suppliers and other customers won’t be able to fully make up for the lost business.Huawei’s consumer electronics unit -- which still accounts for more than half of total revenue -- missed sales targets, he added. Huawei’s smartphone shipments tumbled 42% during the final three months of last year to lag behind Apple, Samsung and domestic rivals Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo, according to research firm International Data Corp. The firm intends to keep launching flagship phones as planned, while it builds up other consumer electronics, like wearables, which grew by 65% last year, Hu said.U.S. sanctions forced Huawei to strike a deal to sell its budget Honor unit to a state-backed consortium. Huawei has received a 10 billion yuan deposit from the buyers but the deal’s closing has been delayed by the pandemic, the company said in its annual report published Wednesday. The transaction should close this summer, according to Huawei.Huawei is the subject of persistent speculation it wants to join tech giants from Apple to Dubai Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. exploring automotive technology or designing and assembling entire cars. While Huawei has denied it plans to launch a car under its own brand -- which Hu reaffirmed Wednesday -- it’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its info and entertainment features can already be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic players such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai in April.It also plans to begin charging mobile giants like Apple a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking.The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung, promising to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc., Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should rake in about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying which of those stemmed from 5G. It’s capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, versus the $7.50 that Apple says Qualcomm demands of every iPhone.How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeTikTok, Hong Kong and More U.S.-China Flashpoints: QuickTakeFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SPAC Called 5G Edge Wants to Go Public Under Ticker ‘ARK’

    (Bloomberg) -- Blank-check companies appear to be getting creative to stick out in a market now hundreds deep.One special purpose acquisition company, the New York-based 5G Edge Acquisition Corp., filed the paperwork to go public earlier this week seeking to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ARK”, strikingly similar to Cathie Wood’s popular ARK ETF tickers.The company didn’t respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Ticker confusion among investors is not new in the stock market. It’s existed for decades. But the recent rush into the market by inexperienced retail investors chasing quick gains has created some particularly memorable episodes of ticker confusion during the pandemic.For instance, Signal Advance Inc., a tiny medical device company, surged more than 5,000% in the three trading days after Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal,” apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. In another one, the popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. has resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol “ZOOM” with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to “ZTNO”.Read more: Musk Helps Spur Device Maker’s 5,100% Rally on Ticker MixupWood’s Ark Investment Management pushed back when SPAC Ark Global Acquisition Corp., which has no affiliation to Wood nor her firm, began trading.Cathie Wood’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.5G Edge touts its management team’s experience in technology, media and telecommunications businesses and may seek out potential businesses to merge with in that sector, including those in software, fixed and wireless communications but not exclusive to 5G-related businesses, the filing said. The company did not immediately respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Some $717 million flowed into the $23 billion flagship Ark Innovation ETF, which trades under the ticker “ARKK” on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It and another Ark ETF added around $1 billion in a single day this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pakistan Sells $2.5 Billion of Bonds After IMF Bailout Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan sold a $2.5 billion dollar bond in a key test of investor sentiment after the resumption of a $6 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund.The South Asian nation’s three-part note offering priced with each portion at a yield lower or at the tight end of early pricing discussions, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.The debt deal comes amid a flurry of developments in recent days, as Pakistan’s economy grapples with continued fallout from the pandemic. Prime Minister Imran Khan named a new finance minister on Monday, its third finance chief in less than three years. The IMF was set to release about $500 million to the country as the lender’s board completed certain reviews of a $6 billion bailout program, according to a statement last week.Pricing for the offering is as follows, according to the people familiar:The $1 billion five-year note yields 6% after initial discussions of 6.25% areaThe $1 billion 10-year note yields 7.375% after initial discussions of 7.5% areaThe $500 million 30-year bond yields 8.875% after initial discussions of 8.875%-9%Fair value is at high-5% for the five-year securities, low-7% for the 10-year portion and high-8% for the 30-year bond, according to Nicholas Yap, credit analyst at Nomura International (HK) Ltd.The “bonds should see decent investor demand following a number of positive developments in the country of late” including the IMF loan resumption, Yap wrote in a report Tuesday.The government plans an “international Sukuk transaction sometime after the Eurobond issuance,” the finance ministry said in a reply to questions last week. The country expected to raise more than $1.5 billion in global bonds if market conditions remained conducive, Muhammad Umar Zahid, director of debt at the ministry, said last month.Credit markets have been busy this quarter, despite a run-up in rates in recent weeks. The Maldives, another non-investment grade sovereign borrower, sold a $200 million dollar five-year Sukuk security this week at 10.5%.Pakistan is raising funds through the global market for the first time after pricing $2.5 billion of securities in 2017.It’s doing so as the foreign exchange market sends more bullish signals.Pakistan’s rupee has advanced to around its highest level against the dollar in nearly two years. It has gained about 4% so far in 2021, the only currency to strengthen against the dollar in Asia, according to a basket of currencies compiled by Bloomberg.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Traders Gird for More Pain After Biggest Loss Since 1980

    (Bloomberg) -- Everyone’s excited about the prospects for a sharp economic recovery as increasing numbers of Americans get their Covid-19 vaccinations. Well, almost everyone -- holders of U.S. Treasuries have serious reasons for concern. The debt is capping its worst quarter since 1980, when former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker was trying to break inflation by sending rates soaring. And with the economy returning to normal, investors are bracing for higher yields and even more losses to come.The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index sank 4.25% in the three months to March 31, as the bonds came under pressure after the Democrats took the Senate in January and paved the way for a surprisingly large $1.9 trillion spending program championed by President Joe Biden. Add the U.S.’s accelerated vaccine rollout and the Fed’s reluctance to push back against higher yields, and you get a selloff that drove the 10-year rate to the highest since January 2020.Traders and investors see this dynamic extending into the second quarter -- and the rest of the year -- as the Biden administration seeks yet another multi-trillion dollar spending plan and further speeds vaccine deployment. However, the pace of the losses should be more contained, even as the specter of volatility looms.In the first quarter, the market was “firing off on all cylinders when it came to the trajectory toward higher yields, because you had a pathway toward improving fundamentals,” Subareas Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale, said. “I definitely see the case for a steady rise in yields from here on.”Yields on the 10-year climbed more than 80 basis points during the quarter, peaking at 1.77% on March 30, an astonishing about-face after hitting a historic low of 0.31% in March 2020. The 30-year bond had a similar story. While the quarterly jump for both tenors was higher in 2016, the historically low starting point this time set the stage for bigger losses as yields rose.Meanwhile, the breakeven inflation rate for 10-year Treasury inflation protected securities, a gauge of investor expectations for the pace of annual consumer price gains over the next decade, climbed 39 basis points over the quarter and at one point reached as high as 2.37%, a level unseen since 2013.Yet, while that points to inflation running hot enough for the Fed to reach its 2% target, it’s still a far cry from the kinds of forces former boss Volcker sought to tame around four decades ago. And with the Fed’s target range for overnight rates solidly anchored near zero, and its quantitative easing program continuing apace, the picture in short-term yields and monetary conditions is vastly different.Priced In Already?By now, investors have largely priced in much of the encouraging news, so this type of “very disorderly” selloff is likely to abate in the second quarter, according to Bank of America strategist Ralph Axel. The risk is that the upbeat expectations about the recovery haven’t fully materialized yet, opening the door to possible shocks along the way.“The range of outcomes is still very wide,” Axel said. “We’re talking about the darkest depths of the recession or one of the biggest possible growth years we’ve had in decades. We’re kind of teetering between those two possibilities.”Bond investors are also likely to continue challenging the Fed’s resolve, Rajappa said. The most recent phase of the selloff has been led by five- to 10-year notes, which suggests investors are pricing in a more near-term removal of accommodation. Bank of America expects intermediates to underperform as rates continue to climb, Axel said.A slew of Wall Street analysts see the 10-year ending 2021 at around 2%, but there’s potential for a move closer to 2.2% given the expected strong economic recovery, Loomis Sayles portfolio manager Peter Palfrey said. The speed limit on the U.S. economy has increased, meaning the Fed might need to raise its policy rate beyond 2.5%, which would portend higher yields. However, potential tax hikes to pay for the upcoming spending package could impede growth and temper the ascent, he added.(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo IPO debacle leaves small investors with bad taste

    London-based amateur trader Amy Lee wasn't sure whether to buy shares in Deliveroo's stock market debut but decided eventually to take the leap, swayed by ad campaigns on the food delivery company's app. Lee and others like her who were allocated shares worth a total of 50 million pounds ($69 million) are nursing paper losses after Deliveroo shares plunged as much as 30% on their London Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday. The fall, slicing 2 billion pounds off initial valuations, is a blow to Britain's ambitions of attracting fast-growing tech companies to London.

  • Billionaire Westons Trade Food for Property, Seeking Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Groceries helped the billionaire Weston family amass Canada’s third-biggest fortune. Now, after four generations making and selling food, the Westons are paying more attention to the land underneath their stores.George Weston Ltd. said last week that it would sell off Weston Foods, the commercial bakery business that gave the company its start in 1882. In turn, the company said it will focus more on its real estate portfolio, which it cobbled together through decades of building out new grocery stores and keeps growing in value as Canadian property prices boom.“Right now we probably have more potential development sites than anybody,” Mario Barrafato, chief financial officer of Weston’s publicly traded property vehicle, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, said in an interview. “When you look at the amount of properties we have in the Greater Toronto Area, Greater Vancouver and Montreal, there’s a long, long-term potential over time.”With its plans to transform some retail locations into mixed-use developments, including residential towers, Weston joins major North American shopping-mall operators like Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. in trying to wring more value from their existing real estate assets. Weston’s core properties are anchored mostly by supermarkets and pharmacies that have done well during the pandemic -- in contrast to enclosed shopping malls, which have been clobbered by e-commerce and government-ordered shutdowns.Weston executives and public officials appeared together Tuesday on a videoconference with reporters to discuss the site of a new neighborhood under development on Toronto’s east side. The C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) project, Choice Properties’ largest, will redevelop a shopping mall that’s currently home to a Loblaw Cos. grocery store in partnership with local developer Daniels Corp.,The first phase of the 19-acre project to include two condominium towers, one block of rental apartments, offices, retail and educational space in partnership with the University of Toronto.”Loblaws will continue to be a core part of this community,” Galen G. Weston, chairman of Choice Properties, Loblaw and George Weston, said during the online event. “But rather than draw from sprawling suburbs, it will serve a unique combination of local owners, tenants, students, and professionals, who will live, work, and play at Golden Mile everyday.”Long ViewExecutives say the redevelopment of the Golden Mile Shopping Center in Toronto’s Scarborough area is emblematic of its ambitions for some of the 700-plus properties it controls in cities where housing costs and property values are soaring.The new strategy is years in the making. First the real estate assets were spun out from Loblaw in 2013. Five years later, Choice acquired a competitor and is now Canada’s biggest REIT by market value. George Weston Ltd. owns 17%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Although Loblaw still accounts for the vast majority of George Weston’s annual revenue, Choice Properties’ plans to redevelop more sites and add tenants beyond its own grocery stores are intended to increase its weight within the group.“We are ultimately owned by a family and therefore we can take a very long view,” Rael Diamond, Choice Properties’ chief executive officer, said in an interview. “It’s taking land in a well-located area which generally has retail uses, and densifying that land. And residential will be the most significant part of that mixed-use community.”The strategy has its risks. By moving away from food-making and toward real estate, George Weston is trading a largely recession-proof business for a more cyclical one. This may be particularly true in Canada, where frenetic condo development in Vancouver and Toronto in recent years has fueled fears of a bubble. Choice Properties’ development pipeline includes four other mixed-use projects like the one in Scarborough, 15 projects on land that’s currently empty, six projects dedicated solely to residential use and 17 sites devoted to expanded retail.“The existing footage will increase significantly, and therefore you can generate far more income, and therefore the property will be worth significantly more in value,” Diamond said. Speaking of the Weston family, whose net worth is more than $10 billion, he said: “That particular family, as you know, has a very, very long term view and a very long term horizon. Therefore we’re investing for the long term.”(Adds comment from Galen G. Weston in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lagarde Says Market Can Test ECB Resolve as Much as It Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers should investors try to push bond yields higher.“They can test us as much as they want,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. “We have exceptional circumstances to deal with at the moment and we have exceptional tools to use at the moment, and a battery of those. We will use them as and when needed in order to deliver on our mandate and deliver on our pledge to the economy.”The ECB has accelerated its emergency bond-buying program to push back against a rise in borrowing costs that threatens to undermine the euro area’s recovery. Yields have risen as part of a global reflation trade on the back of the U.S. economic rebound, yet the euro zone is bogged down in extended virus restrictions and a slow vaccination rollout.To watch the full 27-minute interview with Bloomberg, click here.Central banks across the bloc bought an average of 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) worth of debt a week over the past two weeks to keep financing conditions for governments, companies and households favorable. Lagarde declined to say if policy makers have agreed on that specific level of purchases, as Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas signaled in an interview this week.“Given the exceptional situation that we are facing we are using maximum flexibility” with the 1.85 trillion-euro program, Lagarde said. “We will deploy all of it or not, or more and we will certainly adjust as needed.”Inflation CautionThe ECB predicts that the 19-nation economy will grow 4% this year. That’s not enough to recoup last year’s contraction of 6.6%, and the euro zone will likely return to its pre-pandemic size only in mid-2022, a full year behind the U.S.The central bank says any near-term pickup in the region’s inflation will be temporary, with concerns over job losses keeping consumer demand in check over the medium term.Figures published Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 1.3% in March from a year earlier, driven higher by a surge in energy costs. That’s below the ECB’s goal of just-under 2%, and a measure that strips out volatile components such as food and fuels slipped to 0.9%, the lowest in three months.“Many have expressed concern about the consequences of a loose monetary policy,” policy maker Olli Rehn said in a webinar on Wednesday. “Fear of inflation coming to the fore, hyperinflation -- however, there are no signs of this. On the contrary, inflation threatens to remain too slow in the euro area.”The ECB’s pandemic bond program is set to run until the end of March 2022, though Lagarde said it can be extended if necessary, and the central bank will give investors plenty of warning when it’s ready to stop.“It’s not as if it were set in stone,” she said. Once it’s time to wind down, policy makers will give “sufficient early notice to avoid the anxiety, the tantrum, or any of those movements” that have happened in the past.Lagarde also said she hopes the European Union’s 750 billion-euro joint recovery fund will start being deployed as scheduled in the second half of the year.Spending plans are still being assessed by the European Commission, and laws to approve the bond issuance to fund the program still need to passed by all national governments. That has raised concerns that hurdles such as a legal challenge in Germany will delay disbursements.“We have an economic situation overall which in this part of the world, Europe, is really marked by uncertainty,” Lagarde said. “What monetary policy has to do and what the ECB has to do is to provide as much certainty as possible.”(Updates with comment from Rehn in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scotland Could Sell Debt for the First Time Ahead of Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The Scottish government is exploring raising funds on capital markets for the first time, ahead of elections that could trigger a renewed standoff with the U.K. over independence.The devolved administration in Edinburgh has had the ability to issue debt -- to be nicknamed “kilts” as a play on the U.K.’s “gilts” -- since 2015 under British rules to spread power. So far it’s refrained from doing so, with internal documents seen by Bloomberg showing officials concluded selling bonds didn’t make sense from a financial perspective.Yet the idea is now being taken more seriously by the ruling Scottish National Party, as it eyes the potential for another referendum on leaving the U.K. if it can gain a pro-independence majority in May’s parliamentary elections. The nation will work closely with investors on a range of options including government-backed bonds to finance its net-zero emissions targets, according to a spokesperson.“As this would be issued by a government with the stated goal of secession, the overall fiscal stance of a theoretical independent Scotland will be crucial in pricing this,” said Ross Hutchison, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Edinburgh. “The green element is an interesting twist, and may of course attract a lot of investor interest.”The push for Scotland to go green with its first bond may grow ahead of the next major United Nations climate change summit in November, which the country is hosting in Glasgow. That gathering has sped up plans for the U.K.’s first green gilt, with Britain already lagging peers such as Germany and France in joining a boom in sustainable finance.While sub-national debt in Europe is less developed than the U.S. municipal market, others with nationalist movements such as the Basque and Catalan regions in Spain plus various German states have been among the sellers. They’re popular with investors given they typically offer a yield pick-up versus national debt for similar creditworthiness, based on the assumption the central state will not allow part of its country to go bust.In the U.K.’s case, devolving fiscal authority away from Westminster has been slow. There’s a growing sense the political status quo isn’t working for those outside the capital -- a key factor behind the Brexit vote -- and that is kick-starting a nascent sub-national debt market.The UK Municipal Bonds Agency, set up to help local councils access bond investors, made its debut last year. A new fiscal settlement to be negotiated between Edinburgh and London this year could grant Scotland more flexibility and change the administration’s view on debt raising, according to freedom of information documents seen by Bloomberg.For now, discussions on debt issuance are at an early stage and probably won’t progress substantially until after the election on May 6. Opinion polls suggest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP “has a 50-50 chance” of securing only its second-ever majority in May’s elections, according to John Curtice, the U.K.’s most prominent psephologist.Scotland’s previous independence referendum, in 2014, was only agreed to by then Prime Minister David Cameron after the SNP won a majority at Holyrood in 2011. Voters rejected leaving the U.K. by 55% to 45% after promises of more autonomy, including finance and borrowing power.One debt-raising option now on the table is to involve the government-backed Scottish National Investment Bank, created late last year. Scotland has an advantage in having greater tax and revenue powers than local councils, plus a developed asset management industry in Edinburgh, with firms such as Standard Life Aberdeen Plc and Baillie Gifford & Co.Still, Scottish debt would be a thorny proposition for politicians and financiers alike. Opponents of independence could use any spike in borrowing costs as the market warning against the economic case for secession. Investors, meanwhile, will be conscious of what would happen to the debt if Scotland were to break away from the 300-year-old union, and might demand a premium for the risk.“I think they would only issue them if they can do so at a very small spread over gilts,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at London-based BlueBay Asset Management. “The issue is that if Scotland left the U.K. then you would assume that this debt would re-denominate into the country’s new payment currency.”Short KiltsSturgeon’s government in Edinburgh has yet to confirm which currency an independent Scotland would use, particularly given its stated ambition of rejoining the European Union following secession. At the 2014 referendum, arguments about whether Scotland would be able to continue using the pound helped to undermine the nationalist cause.A renewed push for independence in Catalonia didn’t stop BlueBay’s Dowding hanging onto its debt, believing increased autonomy rather than secession from Spain was the likely end game. He’s less sure of Scotland’s constitutional future and so would consider shorting any new bonds on this uncertainty, looking for them to trade with a hefty 100-basis-point spread over gilts.“Mind you, ‘short kilts’ doesn’t conjure a mental image I would want to stare at for too long.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brookfield to Take Property Arm Private in $6.5 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. said it reached a $6.5 billion agreement to acquire the shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP it doesn’t already own, boosting its offer to take private its real estate arm.The Canadian alternative-asset manager said Thursday it plans to acquire the minority stake for $18.17 per unit. That would mark a 10% increase to the $16.50 a unit Brookfield Asset offered in January, and a 26% premium over where the shares traded prior to that earlier proposal.Brookfield Property’s board has unanimously approved the deal, according to the statement by the companies. Brookfield Property dropped 0.8% to $17.66 as of 10:44 a.m. in New York.Brookfield Property Partners owns, operates and develops one of the largest portfolios of real estate in the world. At the end of December it had about $88 billion in total assets, including developments such as London’s Canary Wharf and Brookfield Place in New York. In 2018, Brookfield Property acquired GGP Inc., the second-largest mall operator in the U.S., for about $15 billion.The pandemic has taken a toll on the company as widespread stay-at-home orders kept workers from offices and shoppers from malls. Brookfield Property Partners reported a $2 billion loss and its shares fell 21% last year.“We are pleased to have reached agreement with BPY’s independent directors on a transaction we believe is appealing to BPY unitholders in many aspects and allows for greater optionality in how we manage our portfolio of high-quality real estate assets,” Nick Goodman, Brookfield Asset Management’s chief financial officer, said in a statement, using the stock symbol for the real estate arm.Lazard Freres advised Brookfield Property’s special committee and gave a fair market value of $14 to $18.50 per unit, the companies said.The deal terms are “ultimately attractive” for Brookfield Property unitholders, according to Dean Wilkinson, an analyst with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It’s near high end of the fair value assessment range, 10% higher than the January proposal and is roughly a 10% discount on the consensus value of the company’s assets, Wilkinson said in a note to clients.In the five years leading up to the pandemic, Brookfield Property units have traded at a discount ranging between 20% and 45% of its consensus net asset value, he wrote, and raised his price target to $18.17, in line with the offer price.Brookfield already owns 60% of Brookfield Property Partners, which had a market value of about $17 billion as of Wednesday’s close. The deal is subject to a vote of public unitholders and other conditions, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, the company said.Under the terms of the deal, Brookfield Property shareholders can choose to take $18.17 per unit in cash, 0.3979 of a Brookfield Class A share or 0.7268 of a Brookfield Property Partners preferred unit, subject to a proration. The maximum cash amount is about 50%, or $3.27 billion.Investors in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Brookfield Office Property Exchange LP will also participate in the transaction, the company said.Goodman said in January that taking the real estate subsidiary private was appealing because it has consistently traded at a discount to the underlying value of its assets, even before the coronavirus pandemic. He said he believed that was because much of the company’s value was created through the development of projects like New York’s Manhattan West, which take years to generate returns for investors.Brookfield Property Chief Executive Officer Brian Kingston said in a letter to shareholders in February that rent collection from office tenants remained at normal levels, although occupancy lagged in many markets since the pandemic began. Collections in its retail properties and foot traffic in its malls haven’t fully recovered, he added.(Updates with share price in paragraph three, analyst comments in paragraph eight)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.