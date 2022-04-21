U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    +1.84 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.55 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3031
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3620
    +0.4350 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,813.99
    -583.95 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

FlightHub Group and WestJet Join Forces to Support GlobalMedic's Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine

FlightHub
·4 min read
Image
Image

MONTREAL, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlightHub Group today announced a partnership with WestJet to assist in the transportation of GlobalMedic's field team members to and from areas impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. Through coordinated collaboration, WestJet will provide flights to and from European gateways across its network, where FlightHub will then transport the GlobalMedic team members to Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

"FlightHub is proud to partner with WestJet and provide humanitarian support for the ongoing crisis in the Ukraine," said Chris Cave, CEO of FlightHub Group. "We commend the work being done by the GlobalMedic team, and hope that transporting their members closer to the front lines of the conflict will assist them in carrying out their mission to provide critical support throughout the region."

"We must continue to do our part in facilitating the delivery of crucial services, people and emergency supplies to Ukraine and its citizens," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet, CEO. "By partnering with FlightHub, we can ensure the incredible GlobalMedic team can continue their exemplary and vital efforts in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its citizens through the distribution of medical supplies, food, hygiene items to those evacuating the country." The WestJet Group announced additional measures in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine in March 2022.

"Our teams have been working tirelessly to provide support to Ukrainian refugees. This partnership between WestJet and FlightHub gives us greater flexibility to move our teams where they need to be, to provide the right aid to the right people at the right time. We are grateful for this collaboration and the impact this will have for the refugees we reach through our programs," said Rahul Singh, O.Ont, Executive Director, GlobalMedic.

About FlightHub Group

FlightHub Group owns and operates FlightHub and Justfly, two of North America's leading online travel agencies. We make travel accessible, allowing more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. With millions of customers served per year, our goal is to provide travellers with the cheapest flights available, along with optimal itineraries and exceptional customer service.

For more information, please visit https://flighthubgroup.com

Media contact:

To contact FlightHub Group media relations, please email us at media@flighthub.com.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet
Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet
Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet
Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet
Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

Media contacts:
To contact WestJet media relations, please email media@westjet.com.

About GlobalMedic

GlobalMedic is a registered Canadian charity that runs capacity-building programs and provides disaster relief services to large-scale catastrophes around the world. GlobalMedic has responded to 240 disasters in 80 countries, including earthquakes in Ecuador, Haiti, Japan and Nepal; tsunamis in Japan and Sri Lanka; typhoons in the Philippines and Taiwan; hurricanes in Grenada and Guatemala; cyclones in India, Myanmar, Vanuatu and Mozambique; floods in Bangladesh, Mexico and Pakistan; drought and famine in Kenya and Mauritania; epidemics in Liberia and Sierra Leone; and complex emergencies in Gaza, Iraq, Mali, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

GlobalMedic has been working in Ukraine since 2014, supporting those affected or displaced by increasing conflict in the east of the country. GlobalMedic teams distributed hygiene items, food packages, first aid kits, and household water purification units to vulnerable families. In 2019, GlobalMedic also established a food security and employment creation program to support internally displaced persons in the country.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


