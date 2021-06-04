U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.50
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,587.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,541.75
    +12.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.20
    +4.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.16
    +0.35 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.50
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    27.51
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2120
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.13
    +0.65 (+3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4111
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1890
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,680.79
    -2,018.14 (-5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.11
    -40.39 (-4.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.03
    -2.32 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,941.52
    -116.59 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

Flink, the German grocery delivery startup, raises $240M after launching just 6 months ago

Ingrid Lunden
·7 min read

On-demand grocery delivery, which really came into its own with the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to command huge attention from investors. The jury is still out on how people will use those services in the longer term, but in the meantime, the most ambitious of the startups in the field are raising big.

In the latest development, Flink -- a Berlin-based on-demand "instant" grocery delivery service built around self-operated dark stores and a smaller assortment (2,400 items) of items that it says it will deliver in 10 minutes or less -- has raised $240 million to expand its business into more cities, and more countries, on the heels of strong demand.

Flink -- which means "quick" in German -- is currently active in 24 cities across Germany, France and the Netherlands. It hasn't disclosed how many active customers it has, but it targets younger consumers, those with small fridges, those who have forgotten items in their bigger shops, and people who simply don't want to or can't shop in the old-style of once every one or two weeks. It's currently on a pace of activating operations in a new area every two days, it said.

"We are on a mission to give people back some of their valuable time during their hectic days and impress them with our service every time they order," said Flink CEO Oliver Merkel -- who co-founded the company with Julian Dames and Christoph Cordes -- in a statement. "We want to establish Flink as the top destination for their day-to-day goods at great prices and with instant delivery by our amazing riders. The order growth we have seen over the past weeks has been explosive and we attribute that to the excellent service we are providing to our consumers.”

The size of this all-equity Series A is extraordinary considering that company only launched in December last year. The company is not disclosing its valuation but one person close to the company said it's "not a unicorn yet." (Not worth $1 billion on paper, that is.)

The round is being co-led by Prosus, BOND, and Mubadala Capital, and it comes with a very interesting deal attached. REWE -- a German supermarket giant -- has inked a strategic partnership with the company that will make Flink its preferred partner for smaller shopping grabs, which looks like it will complement the work that REWE is doing to build out its own grocery delivery businesses for bigger baskets. It's not clear if REWE is actually investing.

This latest investment comes on the heels of Flink announcing, back in March when it was only three months old, a $52 million round from Target Global and earlier backers Northzone, Cherry Ventures and TriplePoint Capital, along with Cristina Stenbeck from Kinnevik, who invested in a personal capacity.

The opportunity for a new startup to get into the market for food -- and in this case specifically grocery -- delivery, is an interesting one at the moment. On one hand, we've been through a year where many cities across Europe have been under shelter in place orders, pushing many more people to turn on online food delivery to get essential things to their doors.

That is to say, demand -- at least under current circumstances -- has been more than proven out, with many of the biggest providers completely buckling under pressure with crashing sites, very few delivery slots available and many items out of stock on a too-regular basis.

On the other, it's led to a huge profusion of companies swooping in to fill that gap.

There are other new players like Gorillas, another outfit out of Berlin, which has also been raising big money and has boasted its own $1 billion+ valuation (for what it's worth: remember, this is all just on paper). Alongside those are also a rush of more mature startups like Glovo (which raised $528 million earlier this year), Kolonial ($265 million earlier this year), Everli and Rohlik (respectively, $100 million and $230 million rounds this spring), as well as much bigger players like Ocado and of course the brick-and-mortar grocers who are investing big in their own operations.

And just earlier this morning, Getir out of Turkey, another fast-grocery startup that has been investing a lot in growth (its delivery bikes are visible to me every time I go outside at the moment here in London) announced a $550 million round at a $7.5 billion valuation -- a piece of news that likely was one part of the calculus for Flink also announcing today.

And there are so many more I'm not mentioning here.

The big question will be whether the market can sustain all of this, and if not, what that will mean for all of these, and all of the money invested in the space. It's not unlike some of the scramble that took place in restaurant delivery, where a big profusion of regional giants first started out and then started land grabs to pick up others to get better economies of scale, a process that eventually took the most well-capitalized of them global. All of that is still playing out, and in fact some of the biggest of the hot-food delivery companies, such as Deliveroo out of the UK, are also moving into grocery to better diversify.

In that regard, it's very interesting to see Prosus in this round. The company -- the tech giant that was divided out from the rest of Naspers some time ago to better focus investment and attention on the space (it holds a huge stake in Tencent, among other things) -- really got burned last year when its long, hostile attempt to acquire Just Eat to combine it with its existing holdings in food delivery was left bobbing in the water after Just Eat instead eloped with Takeaway.

Since then, it's been very proactive in using capital to plot out its own course. That's included stakes in Swiggy in India, investing in that Kolonial round, and also today's news backing Flink.

“The opportunity that exists for online grocery delivery is vast, with the grocery market in Germany alone expected to reach more than €300 billion in the coming years," said Larry Illg, CEO of Food Delivery at Prosus, in a statement. "The past year has seen many new players entering the nascent market, vying to fulfill the increasing consumer demands. Flink comes to the market offering ultra-fast delivery of items, mostly under 10 minutes, getting consumers what they need almost immediately. Flink’s innovative tech-enabled logistics service combined with the expertise of the team, the quality of the partnerships they have quickly established and the pace of execution within Germany, has been nothing short of impressive.”

"Flink is a pioneer in a new model of commerce that is purpose-built for consumers who expect better, faster, cheaper services," added Daegwon Chae, general partner at BOND. "We have been impressed by Flink’s ability to scale rapidly while delighting customers through a seamless experience, and are excited to partner together as Flink builds the grocery store of the future."

"Flink is the rare combination of a great founding team tackling a huge market with a truly disruptive proposition. The grocery retail market in Germany is one of the largest undigitized markets at only 3% online penetration. We believe that the grocery store of the future will be hyper-local, instantly available, and always delighting its customers. With best-in-class operations and strong momentum, Flink can become a major player in the digital grocery sector, and we look forward to partnering with them on the journey," said Amer Alaily at Mubadala Capital, in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • The Trump Justice Department also secretly seized the phone records of 4 New York Times reporters last year

    The Trump Justice Department also secretly seized the phone records of 4 <i>New York Times</i> reporters last year

  • London Traders Rebelling Against EU Moves Pose Staffing Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- When JPMorgan Chase & Co. asked a team of about 15 London-based equity derivatives traders to move to Paris, it didn’t go down well. Almost half of them chose to quit, several to avoid relocating.Other global investment banks have faced similar issues. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc. have had a hard time convincing some traders to leave London, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.“I’ve got cases of people m

  • Russia Cuts Dollar Holdings From $119 Billion Wealth Fund Amid Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said it will eliminate the dollar from its oil fund to reduce vulnerability to Western sanctions just two weeks before President Vladimir Putin holds his first summit meeting with U.S. leader Joe Biden.The National Wellbeing Fund will shift its dollar holdings into euros, yuan and gold, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.The dollar pared gains on the news Thursday before bouncing back as analysts said the immediate market impact is likely to be limited. The transfer will

  • Crypto-Crash Aftershocks Hit Traders With 50% Premiums Vanishing

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculative investors may have been pushing meme stocks “to the moon” earlier this week, but their crypto counterparts have been coming back down to Earth en masse.Hedging activity is on the rise and bullish bets are finding limited demand -- even with Bitcoin still almost 40% below its peak. These are rare times of restraint among day traders, who until last month’s $500 billion crash were famously in the throes of bullish mania.Another way of looking at it: A slew of market exce

  • Stocks Fall as Jobs Data Outweigh Biden Tax Pitch: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell Thursday as investors digested a raft of economic data and President Joe Biden’s indication that he may be open to a lower corporate tax rate than 28%.The S&P 500 rose from session lows after Biden was said to have pitched a 15% minimum tax on U.S. corporations as a way to fund a bipartisan infrastructure package. However, the bounce wasn’t enough to erase earlier declines on concerns the Federal Reserve may withdraw its support sooner than expected. An ADP repo

  • Russia Oil CEOs See OPEC+ Hiking Output Again as Market Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The bosses of two of Russia’s main oil companies expect OPEC+ to raise output further this year as the market heats up, perhaps as soon as its July meeting.The group, of which Russia is joint leader with Saudi Arabia, is currently restoring about 2 million barrels a day of idle production in monthly installments that end in July. The alliance may need to keep ramping up in August or September to feed the demand recovery, said Gazprom Neft PJSC Chief Executive Officer Alexander Dyu

  • Major shipping firms warn of worsening congestion at China's Yantian port

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Major shipping companies have warned clients of worsening congestion at Shenzen's Yantian port in southern China following the discovery of several asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the city. Yantian International Container Terminal (YICT), one of China's busiest container ports with an annual handling volume of more than 13 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), has imposed stringent disinfection and quarantine measures since May 21 when the virus was discovered among port staff. More than 40 container ships were anchored in open water outside the terminal, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Thursday.

  • AMC stock surges more than 100% to record intraday high, market cap overtakes GameStop

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings rallied again on Wednesday, with shares nearly doubling in value as investors on Reddit and other social media platforms piled into the meme stock.

  • Millions of homeowners miss out on low mortgage rates, new refinance data says

    Mortgage applications are down, led by a drop in refinance requests.

  • Triple Flag CEO Sees Robust Pipeline for Mining Production Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is seeing plenty of good opportunities for mining production deals despite a precious metals rally fueled by the pandemic.“The pipeline has been really robust and busy,” Chief Executive Officer Shaun Usmar said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “When I look at how we built this business over the five years, we have seen over 500 opportunities for the assets we’ve got.”Usmar founded Triple Flag in 2016 as a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, an

  • Ackman’s SPAC Is in Talks to Take Universal Music Public

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check company backed by billionaire Bill Ackman is in talks to merge with Universal Music Group, setting the stage for the Vivendi SE-owned record label to become a separate business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The combined entity would be valued at about $40 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Deliberations are ongoing and the talks could still fall apart, they said.Ackman’s special purpose ac

  • Investor magnet Israel tarnished by Palestinian conflict, but pull still strong

    LONDON (Reuters) -As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict's bloodiest chapter in years played out last month, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund said it was dropping two Israeli companies from its investment portfolio on humanitarian grounds. A Shapir spokesman said the investment had been about $1 million, adding there was no Israeli company that did not "operate in or gain from" the West Bank territories.

  • Meituan Founder Donates $2.3 Billion Stake as Probe Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan founder Wang Xing has donated a $2.3 billion stake in the Chinese food delivery giant to his own philanthropic foundation, joining other internet billionaires in giving back as Beijing mounts a crackdown on the tech sector.Meituan’s chairman and chief executive officer transferred 57.3 million shares to the organization, the company said in a filing late Thursday. That’s about a 10th of the billionaire’s stake in the company, worth HK$17.6 billion ($2.27 billion) based on

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Repair Mode as Traders Head to Miami; Dogecoin Gains

    Bitcoin is stabilizing after a wild May as traders gather in Miami. DOGE sees further gains.

  • Oil Hits 2018 Highs, Awaits Early Data on ‘Memorial Day Drive’

    Oil prices pushed to 2018 highs on Wednesday as market participants awaited with enthusiasm for data that could provide the first insight into what this summer’s demand for motoring and gasoline consumption could be. The American Petroleum Institute is scheduled to report at 4:30 PM ET (21:30 GMT) a sampling of crude oil, gasoline and distillates inventory for the week to May 28, ahead of U.S. government data for the same due on Thursday. While the weekly period in the data covered by both the API and U.S. Energy Information Administration will only be through Friday, it will, nevertheless, give an early indication into how much motorists filled up during the three-day break leading to Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift higher ahead of May jobs report

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening, ticking up as investors awaited a key print on the U.S. labor market.

  • The Yuan Is Set to Weaken From Here, With or Without PBOC

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan has had a fine run but the tide may be turning, even if the People’s Bank of China refrains from taking further steps to cool its rally.The currency could find it harder to climb from here as seasonal dividend payments from Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms are set to swell. The yuan is also likely to come under pressure as the dollar gets a boost from growing debate among Federal Reserve officials about the timing for a reduction in stimulus.The debate on the yuan’s outlook

  • Pakistan Startup to Offer Financial Services Post Fund Raise

    (Bloomberg) -- TAG Innovation Pvt. will start offering financial services this month in the world’s fifth most populous nation where 70% of adults don’t have a bank account.The Islamabad-based fintech startup will launch with a limited number of customers and will start commercial operations in two to three months after it gets central bank approval, Chief Executive Officer Talal Gondal said in an interview. The startup aims to have millions of customers for its digital wallets in the first few

  • Former Teacher Turned Tycoon Loses $14 Billion in Just Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher from a poor Chinese village who became one of the world’s richest people, is closing in on losing his billionaire status as shares in his online-education business slump.GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded the stock and slashed its price target. The shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping almost $14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him a net worth of about $1.9 bill

  • Analysis: Global funds feel the heat over Belarus 'blood' bonds

    When Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko intensified his crackdown on protesters in February, activists turned their attention to one of the country's sources of funds: international bond markets. Hashtag #BelarusBloodBonds - which had first emerged around the country's disputed 2020 elections - gathered steam again on Twitter, targeting big banks and funds, reminding them of their sustainable investment pledges and calling on them to shun Minsk's debt. One portfolio manager at a major global asset management company which had bought into Belarus' most recent bond in June 2020, said their clients saw the social media chatter in February and pressed them to sell.