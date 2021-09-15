U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

Flint Group Promotes Experienced Recruiter to Grow 'People-Centered' Plan

·2 min read

Ashley Bacon to work on recruiting for all the home service business's companies

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flint Group, a leading network of home service businesses across the United States, has promoted Ashley Bacon to the role of vice president of people and training.

Flint Group Vice President of People and Training Ashley Bacon will recruit for all the home service business&#x002019;s companies.
Flint Group Vice President of People and Training Ashley Bacon will recruit for all the home service business’s companies.

Bacon formerly worked as the recruitment operations manager for Wolfer's Home Services, a Flint Group company. In her new position, she is charged with recruiting and retention strategies for all the Flint Group companies. In addition, she will be working with the training and apprenticeship programs at all locations to further provide opportunities for talented technicians to join the home services trade.

"Ashley has been a vital member of Wolfer's Home Services," said Trevor Flannigan, COO for Flint Group. "We are excited to have her aboard. Her drive and dedication to excellence will be very important to the future of our people-centered plan at all our companies. We are placing a heavy emphasis on growing at each of our locations, and Ashley is the perfect person to help us achieve our mission."

A Portland State graduate with several years of recruiting experience, Bacon said she is happy to bring her successes in staffing HVAC, electrical and plumbing positions to Flint Group.

Flint Group consists of a collection of homes service businesses that focus on plumbing, HVAC and related home service segments. Companies under the Flint umbrella include AAA Service, Climate Control Experts, Wolfer's Home Services, South West Plumbing, Village Plumbing and Air and Cranney Home Services.

About Flint Group
Flint Group is a collection of the best residential home service businesses in the country. Their focus is on plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and related home service segments. Their philosophy of centering their team members and their customers has resulted in Flint Group's decade-long history of partnering with great managers and building great teams.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flint-group-promotes-experienced-recruiter-to-grow-people-centered-plan-301377204.html

SOURCE Flint Group

