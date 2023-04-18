Flip Flops Market size to grow by USD 6,479.73 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rise in rubber and decrease in leather production - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flip flops market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,479.73 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.97%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in rubber and decrease in leather production, the growing ecommerce industry, and rising online spending and smartphone penetration. For more significant market insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flip Flops Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global flip flops market Vendor Analysis:

The global flip flops market is fragmented, with the presence of leading global, regional, and local as well as domestic vendors. The vendors follow some criticality of inputs, which include R&D, technology, labor, and brand, to compete in the market. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Adidas AG, Alpargatas SA, BasicNet Spa, Birkenstock digital GmbH, Boardriders Inc., Clarks Reliance Footwear Pvt. Ltd., Crocs Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Duke Fashions India Ltd., FatFace Ltd., Flop Happy LLC, Nike Inc., OluKai LLC, Oofos Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Solethreads, SUPERDRY PLC, The Gap Inc., Tory Burch LLC, and VALENTINO Spa.

Get a detailed analysis of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Vendor Offerings -

Adidas AG - The company offers flip flops such as Adilette aqua slides, Adilette shower slides, and Adilette TND slides.

Boardriders Inc. - The company offers flip flops such as Carver Nubuck Sandal and Bright Coast Adjust Slide.

Crocs Inc. - The company offers flip flops such as Brooklyn flip, Splash flip, and Bayaband flip.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Get the requisite details and grow your business operations, ask for a custom report.

Flip Flops Market - Market Segmentation:

This flip flops market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), end-user (men/boys, women/girls, and children), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the online segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Many consumers currently do research they conduct online via websites, blogs, and social media to make their purchase decision, which promotes the expansion of the online segment of the market. The extensive geographic reach and market penetration of e-retailers like Amazon.com Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and JD.com Inc. drives the shift. By collaborating with independent online retailers and expanding their geographic reach due to the rising internet adoption rate and the rise in smartphone users worldwide are collaborating with manufacturers. This broadens their distribution networks. The efficient business operations can be ensured by convenient logistics facilities and access to well-known e-retailers for the vendors in the market. Moreover, several retailers also gradually growing their online operations along with their offline retail presence. Hence, such efforts are expected to drive the market growth in the online segment during the forecast period.

Full-report entails charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download The Sample Report

Flip Flops Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The major factor that is expected to fuel the market growth of flip flops is the rise in rubber production and decrease in leather production.

The non-leather materials like rubber are frequently replacing leather because of its high cost and growing concern for sustainability.

Rubber flip flops can withstand higher temperatures and are very useful on beaches, especially during vacations as opposed to leather ones.

So, people can now wear rubber flip flops both inside and outside due to changes in fashion over the past 5–6 years. Women are increasingly wearing rubber slip-ons and flip flops in comparison to men. This drives the rubber market.

The market growth is driven by changes in consumer preference for fashionable footwear and an influx of young people, with an average age range of 18 to 40 years.

Thus, such factors will have a favorable effect on the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

An emerging flip flop market trend that is expected to fuel the market growth is the increase in the availability of customized flip flops footwear.

Numerous styles of footwear can be customized, which drives the demand for specialized high-end products, such as upscale flip flops.

The premium market suppliers provide individualized goods that are aesthetically pleasing. The customization levels range from simple design, logo, color, or buckle, to adding names or embroidery.

The market expansion is supported by the emergence of customized footwear through new purchases. The customization of footwear, such as flip flops, is hence anticipated to boost manufacturer profits, which will in turn spur the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A major challenge impeding the market growth of flip flop market are the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials.

Leather, polyester, nylon, synthetics, rubber, cotton fiber, coconut fiber, and foam are some of the frequently used raw materials in the manufacturing process for flip flops.

The fluctuations in the price of these raw materials are anticipated to have a negative impact on manufacturers' profit margins, during the forecast period.

The vendors' volatile profit margins is a significant barrier to the expansion of the global market. In addition, there has been an increase in the number of local players active in the global flip-flops market over the past few years.

Hence, the emergence of local competitors has sparked price wars among rivals, forcing global footwear manufacturers to lower the prices of their goods and choose to lower the pricing of their flip flops.

To get detailed market insights about key drivers, trends, and challenges, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this flip flops market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flip flops market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the flip flops market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flip flops market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flip flops market vendors

Avail cutting-edge market intelligence within MINUTES.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The footwear market in APAC size is expected to increase by USD 55.92 Billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36%. This report extensively covers the Asia-Pacific Footwear Market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC). The growing demand for athletic footwear is one of the key factors driving the footwear market growth in APAC.

The tactical footwear market size is expected to increase to USD 526.77 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%. The report extensively covers tactical footwear market segmentation by end-user (men and women) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The use of social media marketing is one of the key tactical footwear market trends contributing to market growth.

Flip Flops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,479.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Alpargatas SA, BasicNet Spa, Birkenstock digital GmbH, Boardriders Inc., Clarks Reliance Footwear Pvt. Ltd., Crocs Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Duke Fashions India Ltd., FatFace Ltd., Flop Happy LLC, Nike Inc., OluKai LLC, Oofos Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Solethreads, SUPERDRY PLC, The Gap Inc., Tory Burch LLC, and VALENTINO Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global flip flops market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Men/boys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Women/girls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adidas AG

12.4 Alpargatas SA

12.5 Boardriders Inc.

12.6 Crocs Inc.

12.7 Deckers Outdoor Corp.

12.8 Duke Fashions India Ltd.

12.9 FatFace Ltd.

12.10 Nike Inc.

12.11 OluKai LLC

12.12 Skechers USA Inc.

12.13 Solethreads

12.14 SUPERDRY PLC

12.15 The Gap Inc.

12.16 Tory Burch LLC

12.17 VALENTINO Spa

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Flip Flops Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flip-flops-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6-479-73-million-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-rise-in-rubber-and-decrease-in-leather-production---technavio-301799022.html

SOURCE Technavio