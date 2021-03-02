Flipboard expands its local coverage to more than 1,000 cities and towns

News aggregator Flipboard's local coverage is making what product lead Brian Gottesman described as a "quantum leap," expanding from 60 topics (a.k.a. cities, towns and communities that you can follow) to more than 1,000.

While Flipboard has allowed users to follow stories focused on major cities like New York for years, it launched a broader initiative around local news at the beginning of last year. The company says it's now bringing together news coverage in locations across the United States and Canada, including all 210 Designated Market Areas tracked by Nielsen.

This comes as local newspapers continue to struggle and shut down, creating what are known as news deserts. But Flipboard's data quality analyst Marty Rose said that its local news sections don't just rely on traditional newspapers — they can aggregate stories from travel blogs, publications aimed at diverse audiences, TV stations, regional/national publications that do stories of local interest and more.

"Our aggregation could create a local paper where in communities they don't exist," Gottesman added.

Flipboard is now tying these local topics to GPS locations, as well. Users will be asked to share their location with the app (Gottesman noted that to protect user privacy, Flipboard is only using "coarse precision" and doesn't retain user location data), then presented with a list of nearby cities and local topics of interest that they can follow. This will allow them to keep up on everything from local political news to COVID-19 updates, weather forecasts and dining recommendations.

"This is such a key part of informing our users," Gottesman said. "They need to know if there’s a natural disaster in their area ... they need to know if there's a new place to go and get vaccines. Their community is more important than ever."

Story continues

Conversely, Rose said that by building relationships with local news organizations, Flipboard could also "elevate" their coverage to non-local sections when it might be relevant to a broader audience.

Asked how publishers' subscription strategies and paywalls might affect the stories that appear in these local topics, Rose acknowledged, "Some local publications do have paywalls. It's entirely up to them, we have no problem with that whatsoever ... We provide the headlines and if the user clicks through and they're presented with some kind of paywall, it's unfortunate for them, but it's not really our call."

At the same time, he said that local TV coverage isn't paywalled, and that a growing number of local blogs and digital publications are relying on more of a donation or membership model: "I really hope that they stick around and we can push those a bit more."