U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,091.80
    +311.89 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Flipkart founder's Navi files for $440 million IPO

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Sachin Bansal’s Navi Technologies, a fintech startup that lends to and offers insurance to customers, has filed for a $440 million IPO as the 40-year-old entrepreneur who made his money by kick starting the e-commerce wave in the country once again makes a bold choice.

Navi Technologies’s initial public offering will consist entirely of new shares, and the startup may consider raising a pre-IPO placement, it said in its draft prospectus filed with the local regulator Saturday.

The IPO comes at a time when tech stocks – or most others – have plunged in recent months. All tech startups including Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa and PolicyBazaar that went public last year have traded at their lowest share prices in recent weeks.

But for Navi Technologies, which has been eyeing an initial public offering for more than a year, there’s also a sense of urgency in making the company public. The startup’s most recent attempt to raise money from SoftBank and other investors at over $4 billion valuation crumbled following its inability to secure a license to become a bank, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Founded in 2018, Navi offers digital personal loans, home loans and credit against property in the lending space. It also provides customers with health insurance and digital asset management with a passive fund focus.

Billionaire Bansal, who co-founded Flipkart over a decade ago and was pushed out of the company before its sale to Walmart, and Navi have largely stayed off the limelight. The draft prospectus (PDF), for the first time, offers color on Navi's various businesses and its financial health.

“With its in-house NBFC (non-banking lender) arm, AI/ML-based underwriting and digital-only D2C approach, Navi has been able to exercise control over its lending products from sourcing, underwriting to the collection and offer a smooth experience to customers,” the startup describes itself in the draft prospectus.

Navi says it is using technology to serve customers who have not been served otherwise. The startup ensures “instant loan disbursals, offer digital home loans at low-interest rates, leverage technology to manage fraud and credit default risks, use data analytics to train its lending algorithms to offer attractive pricing and better loan account management and exercising both digital and field collections to its advantage.”

Navi's value preposition, in its own words

The startup – which has reported a consolidated profit of $9.2 million in FY21 on revenue of $17.8 million – says its personal lending and retail health insurance products are helping customers sign up in less than 4.5 minutes and 2.5 minutes, respectively.

In 21 months since its launch, Navi’s personal loans business has served over 481,000 customers in 84% of Indian zip codes and extended 2 million Indian rupees to them with up to 84 months of tenure. The ticket size of these loans is $665.

“As of December 31, 2021, 61.17% of our health insurance policies sold were approved without any human assistance on the Navi App. Further, we have developed our chat-based interface which ensures that our customers are served seamlessly throughout their buying journey," the startup adds.

"We offer health insurance premiums through EMIs, where a customer can pay a fixed amount every month towards their policy has made our products attractive and affordable. During the nine months ended December 31, 2021, our GWP was ₹667.60 million, of which ₹63.26 million was from the retail health insurance segment. During the nine months ended December 31, 2021, we had issued a total of 220,491 insurance policies of which 27,800 were retail health insurance policies.”

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • Recession Risks Are Piling Up And Investors Need to Get Ready

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after one of the worst starts to an equity trading year in history, the market upheaval might just be getting started. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail to Pierce Fog of WarStock Market Bottom Slipping Away After 13 Years of Dip-BuyingTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.Ominous signs are piling u

  • 1 Good Reason Why Amazon's 20-for-1 Stock Split Matters

    While stock splits don't change anything fundamental, there is a good business reason for the one Amazon just announced.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The energy industry is notoriously volatile. Energy prices can rise or fall significantly on the hint of supply or demand issues. Because of that, the sector isn't known for its ability to deliver stable growth.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail to Pierce Fog of WarStock Market Bottom Slipping Away After 13 Years of Dip-BuyingTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • Russian rouble drops a further 8% this week in Moscow

    The rouble has lost a third of its value in Moscow exchanges since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, as the local economy buckles under the pressure of sanctions imposed across the world in retaliation for the invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had reached a "strategic turning point" in the conflict with Russia, but Russian forces bombarded cities across the country in what Moscow refers to as a "special operation," and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on the capital Kyiv. On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden joined allies to hit Moscow on trade and shut down development funds, and announcing a ban on imports of Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • WarnerMedia Spinoff Will Mark ‘Starting Line of a New Era’ for AT&T, CEO Says

    UPDATED: On the cusp of spinning off WarnerMedia — ending AT&T’s ill-fated foray into the entertainment biz — telco chief CEO John Stankey touted the company as getting into fighting shape to succeed in its core wireless and broadband sectors. AT&T released updated financial guidance on Friday ahead of its investor day presentation, fleshing out […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike; What To Do

    Russia's Ukraine invasion and a looming Fed rate hike are big headwinds as the major indexes nearing their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.