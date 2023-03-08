FLIX BREWHOUSE TO OPEN MANSFIELD TEXAS DINE-IN CINEMA

Company Resumes Growth Trajectory Pandemic Halted Project Now Back on Track

MANSFIELD, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flix Brewhouse, the world's only first-run dine-in cinema brewpub, announced today it has signed a 15-year lease with Shops at Broad in Mansfield, Texas to complete and open a nine-screen luxury theater this fall. The nearly 40,000-square-foot facility was originally scheduled to open in 2020 until construction stopped with the COVID-19 shutdown and remained suspended due to subsequent distress in the movie theater and shopping center industries.

Mansfield, TX

"We are beyond thrilled to at last bring our unique brand of dining and entertainment to life in Mansfield. A long, strange trip it's been indeed, but the delay has enabled us to invest in the latest cinema technology such as 100% laser projection, offer compelling entertainment choices beyond movies, and evolve our food and beverage offerings to best-in-class," said Allan Reagan, Flix founder.

Shops at Broad spokesperson Sam Kartalis said, "since current ownership took over this regional center south of Fort Worth at U.S. 287 and Broad St. three months ago, leasing activity has been through the roof. Flix Brewhouse is a world-class concept and operator and will be the linchpin for additional planned major entertainment concepts coming soon to Shops at Broad."

"This new location marks a real milestone for our company," said Flix CEO Chance Robertson. "The movies are back in force in 2023 and our team is thrilled to bring our tenth dine-in cinema brewpub nationally and fifth in Texas to the Shops at Broad. Mansfield is a wonderful community and we're excited to be a part of it. It's the perfect complement to our existing metroplex location on the north side of DFW near Frisco and Little Elm. We cannot wait to fire up the projectors, pour the first award-winning craft beer, and allow our guests to relax in luxury while enjoying a great film."

The Mansfield Flix Brewhouse is the chain's new prototype theater, its nine auditoriums equipped with parabolic screens, state-of-the-industry digital audio and video, and Flix's custom recliner seating and proprietary "Easy Glider 2" sliding, pivoting tabletops. Moviegoers will enjoy unobtrusive, in-theater service from a complete cooked-to-order menu as well as a broad selection of soft drinks and full adult beverage service, including signature cocktails and a dozen Flix Brewhouse craft beers brewed on premises. The Mansfield location will have its own brewmaster and guests will enjoy the brewpub experience with or without a movie.

Story continues

Flix Brewhouse prides itself on crafting memorable moviegoing. In addition to showing the latest Hollywood blockbusters, the cinema brewery celebrates throwback favorites through one-of-a-kind experiences including fan events, family movie parties, and all-inclusive beer dinners showcasing their award-winning brews. FanFests are highly popular interactive events where guests enjoy a special themed menu, in-theater contests and movie-themed merchandise giveaways. Even the youngest of guests are catered to by the Flix Junior series, featuring coloring activities, increased lighting, and reduced volume levels for sensitive ears.

About Flix Brewhouse

Flix Brewhouse was founded in Round Rock, Texas in 2011 and is the planet's only first-run cinema brewery. Flix combines the latest Hollywood productions, award-winning, brewed on-premises craft beer and delicious food – all served "in theater," to guests in their luxury dining recliners. The genesis of the Flix concept stems directly from consumer demand for a better, more value-oriented way to watch a movie. Designed from the inside out to deliver a premium viewing and dining experience at an affordable price, Flix Brewhouse addresses the primary concern of moviegoers everywhere – the rising cost of admissions and concessions and the typically poor value realized at the conventional multiplex. The company has nine successful operating locations in six states, including an existing metroplex location serving Frisco and Little Elm, and is now selectively growing its new theater pipeline. www.FlixBrewhouse.com

For More Information Contact :

Summer Hasan, Head of Marketing & Brand

shasan@flixbrewhouse.com Tel: 512-643-4673

About Shops at Broad

Anchored by Academy Sports + Outdoors, At Home, Belk and Flix Brewhouse, and co-located with Fieldhouse USA and the Dr. Pepper StarCenter Ice Arena, Shops at Broad is a multi-phased regional mixed-use development at the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 287 and Broad St. in the City of Mansfield, Tarrant County, Texas.

For Leasing Inquiries :

Andrew Lehner, First Vice President

CBRE Advisory and Transaction Services

https://www.cbre.com.mx/en/people-and-offices/andrew-lehner

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flix-brewhouse-to-open-mansfield-texas-dine-in-cinema-301765198.html

SOURCE Flix Brewhouse