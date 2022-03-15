U.S. markets open in 9 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.75
    +9.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,973.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,113.25
    +67.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,940.20
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.69
    -4.32 (-4.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.90
    -16.90 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.19 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0981
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    +1.02 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3046
    +0.0042 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3310
    +0.1490 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,782.13
    +36.93 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.04
    +6.86 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,399.33
    +91.48 (+0.36%)
     

FLO | AddEnergie welcomes former SunPower CEO Tom Werner as Chair

·4 min read

Leading EV charging company also appoints three new high-profile directors as it accelerates execution of its US strategy

QUEBEC CITY, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - AddEnergie Technologies Inc., operator of the FLO EV charging network, is proud to announce the new composition of its Board of Directors and Tom Werner's appointment as Chair. With broad and diversified experience in fast-growth technology companies, green industries and deep knowledge of the US market, FLO | AddEnergie's expanded Board of Directors will play a key role in guiding and supporting the company's ongoing expansion across North America.

FLO Logo (CNW Group/FLO)
FLO Logo (CNW Group/FLO)

Tom Werner, new Chair of the Board, is a business advisor with extensive experience in leadership roles in technology and energy organizations. He was on the front lines of the solar revolution serving as CEO of SunPower for 18 years. During his tenure, Tom grew the business from a privately held company of 35 employees with revenues of less than $5 million to a publicly traded industry leader with a market value that reached $11 billion and an installed base of 350,000 clients.

Alongside Tom, FLO | AddEnergie is pleased to announce the appointment of three other highly qualified directors:

  • Renée Bergeron – Senior Vice President and General Manager of AppSmart, the largest B2B recurring technology services marketplace in the world. Renée has been a thought-leader in the technology industry for more than 25 years including at Ingram Micro and Fujitsu.

  • Richard Cherney – Senior partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP in the Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Markets & Securities and Private Equity practices. Richard advises public and private companies, including Alimentation Couche-Tard (Circle K), New Look Vision Group, the Kaycan group of companies and Air Canada.

  • Dany St-Pierre – President of Cleantech Expansion. Dany advises entrepreneurs in the smart mobility sector with her more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience with globaltransportation and energy manufacturers such as Bombardier, Siemens, Alstom and Nordex.

"I am proud to welcome these seasoned business leaders to our Board of Directors," said Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO | AddEnergie. "Each of these individuals brings a unique perspective, tremendous insight and experience that will help us achieve our growth ambitions and our vision to be a world leader in EV charging. I am particularly excited to see Tom Werner take the helm of our board. Tom's background as thought leader in solar and renewable energy and deep experience across the value chain and strong track record of delivering growth and value creation will no doubt contribute greatly to the execution of FLO | AddEnergie's strategy. I look forward to working with all board members to see everything that we can accomplish together."

Tom, Renée, Richard and Dany will work alongside FLO | AddEnergie's current experienced and knowledgeable directors:

  • Norman Hébert – President and CEO of Groupe Park Avenue for the last 30 years. Norman leads more than 1,000 employees in 21 car dealerships across Canada.

  • Hans Kobler – Founder & Managing Partner of Energy Impact Partners (EIP). Hans has spent his career focusing on transformative businesses as an investor, advisor and operator.

  • Pierre Nelis – Chief Operating Officer at Inno-Centre. Pierre advises innovative SMEs and early-stage technology companies in the pursuit of their growth and performance objectives.

  • Louis Tremblay President, CEO, and founder of FLO | AddEnergie and a trailblazer in the field of electric mobility. Louis cofounded AddEnergie in 2009 and, since then, he has guided the company to become a leader in EV charging solutions and operator of a major North American charging network.

"On behalf of the Board and all of FLO | AddEnergie's employees, I would also like to extend special thanks to our outgoing Chair, Robert Benoit, for his guidance, expertise and support over the past 12 years," said Mr. Tremblay. "Robert's thoughtful leadership was instrumental as the company consolidated the success of its business model in Canada and launched its ambitious US growth strategy. I am particularly grateful for his wisdom and generosity" concluded Tremblay.

To find more detail about the FLO | AddEnergie Board of Directors, click here.

About FLO | AddEnergie

FLO | AddEnergie is a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and a provider of smart charging software and equipment. In conjunction with its parent company, AddEnergie, FLO leverages its vertical integration to offer EV drivers the best possible charging experience. Every month, the company enables more than half a million charging events, thanks to over 60,000 high-quality EV charging stations deployed at public, commercial and residential installations. FLO employees are located across North America, from the headquarters in Quebec City, to assembly plants in Shawinigan, to offices in Montreal, Vancouver and Sacramento, and they also work remotely in key US and Canadian markets. For more information, visit flo.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flo--addenergie-welcomes-former-sunpower-ceo-tom-werner-as-chair-301502459.html

SOURCE FLO

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/14/c5633.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Largest China Tech ETF in U.S. Wipes Out Nine Years of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese stocks has been so intense that it’s erased all the gains in the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S. since the debut in 2013.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid U.S. Sanctions Over WarPutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stock

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/14: Dutch Bros., Honeywell, Marvell Technology

    Despite all the bad news hitting Wall Street, Jim Cramer says investors can buy the recession and safety stocks, along with oil and energy.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.