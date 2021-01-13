U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,812.57
    +11.38 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,086.06
    +17.37 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,131.08
    +58.64 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,112.98
    -14.98 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.97
    -0.24 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2154
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0880
    -0.0500 (-4.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8970
    +0.1290 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,973.88
    +1,080.09 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.00
    +47.20 (+7.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,745.52
    -8.59 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,456.59
    +292.25 (+1.04%)
     

Flo gets FTC slap for sharing user data when it promised privacy

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read
Image credit: Flo

The FTC has reached a settlement with Flo, a period and fertility tracking app with 100 million+ users, over allegations it shared users' health data with third-party app analytics and marketing services like Facebook despite promising to keep users' sensitive health data private.

Flo must obtain an independent review of its privacy practices and obtain app users’ consent before sharing their health information under the terms of the proposed settlement.

The action follows a 2019 reports in the Wall Street Journal that conducted an analysis of a number of apps' data sharing activity.

It found the fertility tracking app had informed Facebook of in-app activity -- such as when a user was having their period or had informed it of an intention to get pregnant. It did not find any way for Flo users to prevent their health information from being sent to Facebook.

In the announcement of a proposed settlement today, the FTC said press coverage of Flo sharing users data with third-party app analytics and marketing firms including Facebook and Google had led to hundreds of complaints.

The app only stopped leaking users' health data following the negative press coverage, it added.

Under the FTC settlement terms, Flo is prohibited from misrepresenting the purposes for which it (or entities to whom it discloses data) collect, maintain, use or disclose the data; how much consumers can control these data uses; its compliance with any privacy, security or compliance program; and how it collects, maintains, uses, discloses, deletes or protects users’ personal information.

Flo must also notify affected users about the disclosure of their personal information and instruct any third party that received users’ health information to destroy that data.

The app maker has been contacted for comment. Update: A Flo spokesperson said:

"At Flo our highest priority is protecting our users’ data which is why we have cooperated fully throughout the FTC’s review of our privacy policy and procedures.

“We understand that our users place trust in our technology to keep their sensitive information private and the responsibility we have to provide a safe and secure platform for them to use. That’s why it is our policy to provide security measures designed to protect individual user data and privacy rights. We are transparent about our data practices and adhere strictly to all applicable regulations.

“Our agreement with the FTC is not an admission of any wrongdoing. Rather, it is a settlement to avoid the time and expense of litigation and enables us to decisively put this matter behind us.

Flo did not at any time share users’ names, addresses, or birthdays with anyone. We do not currently, and will not, share any information about our users’ health with any company unless we get their permission.

“We have a comprehensive privacy framework with a robust set of policies and procedures to safeguard our users’ data which are regularly reviewed both internally and using independent expert auditors.

“We are glad to have reached an agreement with the FTC and resolved the matter. We will be conducting a compliance review into our policies and procedures as requested as part of the Consent Agreement and providing the FTC with regular updates. We are committed to ensuring that the privacy of our users’ personal health data is absolutely paramount”.

No financial penalty is being levied but the FTC's proposed settlement is noteworthy as it's the first time the U.S. regulator has ordered notice of a privacy action.

“Apps that collect, use and share sensitive health information can provide valuable services but consumers need to be able to trust these apps. We are looking closely at whether developers of health apps are keeping their promises and handling sensitive health information responsibly," said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement.

While the settlement received unanimous backing from five commissioners, two -- Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter -- have issued a joint dissent statement in which they highlight the lack of a finding of a breach of a health breach notification rule that they argue should have applied in this case.

"In our view, the FTC should have charged Flo with violating the Health Breach Notification Rule. Under the rule, Flo was obligated to notify its users after it allegedly shared their health information with Facebook, Google and others without their authorization. Flo did not do so, making the company liable under the rule," they write.

"The Health Breach Notification Rule was first issued more than a decade ago, but the explosion in connected health apps make its requirements more important than ever. While we would prefer to see substantive limits on firms’ ability to collect and monetize our personal information, the rule at least ensures that services like Flo need to come clean when they experience privacy or security breaches. Over time, this may induce firms to take greater care in collecting and monetizing our most sensitive information," they add.

Flo is by no means the only period tracking app to have attracted attention for leaking user data in recent years.

A report last year by the Norwegian Consumer Council found fertility/period tracker apps Clue and MyDays unexpectedly sharing data with adtech giants Facebook and Google, for example.

Dating and fertility apps among those snitching to ‘out of control’ ad tech, report finds

That report also found similarly nontransparent data leaking going on across a range of apps, including dating, religious, make-up and kids apps -- suggesting widespread breaches of regional data processing laws, which require that for consent to be valid users must be properly informed and given a genuine free choice. Although app makers have so far faced little enforcement for analytics/marketing-related data leaking in the region.

In the U.S. regulatory action around apps hinges on misleading claims -- whether about privacy (in Flo's case) or in relation to the purposes of data processing, as in a separate settlement the FTC put out earlier this week related to cloud storage app Ever.

FTC settlement with Ever orders data and AIs deleted after facial recognition pivot

Latest Stories

  • Dow Jones Rallies As McConnell Blocks Early Trump Impeachment; Airbnb Hits Buy Zone

    The Dow Jones rallied as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a rapid impeachment trial for President Donald Trump. Airbnb stock hit buy zone.

  • Mark Cuban Says He's Been Holding Crypto For Years Without Selling Anything

    "Shark Tank" host Mark Cuban revealed that he has been holding cryptocurrencies for years, without ever diluting the holdings.What Happened: The Dallas Mavericks owner let out multiple tweets on cryptocurrency-related topics Tuesday and revealed that he was a long-term holder of cryptocurrency in a social-media interaction with Gokhshtein Media founder David Gokhshtein.> I don't think people realize I try to test and use all this stuff and have for years. I still have crypto from the early days of coinbase. I've never sold anything> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 12, 2021The billionaire touched upon topics ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi), supply and demand, and the cost of cryptocurrency transactions.Cuban had a back and forth with Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss on monetary supply during which the latter brought up the value of Cuban's basketball team.> You are making my point. Supply and Demand is the ONLY thing that values BTC. As far as balance sheets and debasement, we disagree. One of the challenges of sovereign BSs is valuing IP, intangibles and cost based assets. But maybe you can tell me why inflation is minimal ? https://t.co/3ujTVFhlSx> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 12, 2021Cuban credited Winklevoss for generating demand for Bitcoin (BTC)."My only mistake on Bitcoin in particular was underestimating your ability, and you get credit for this, to create a narrative and generate demand for it," the billionaire said. "You are the King of Get Long and Get Loud for BTC and that's not a bad thing."Why It Matters: The famed investor joked last week that he would run for the office of president of the United States if BTC hit $1 million.See Also: SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya On Facebook, Tesla And BitcoinCuban also warned potential investors not to pile on debt to invest in Bitcoin and cautioned there was a 99% chance "you will lose EVERYTHING. Personal disaster stories are built on leverage."Price Action: Bitcoin traded 0.12% lower at $33,707.40 at press time. On Tuesday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 4.06% higher at $38.92.Photo by Gage Skidmore on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Unfazed By A Plunging Bitcoin, Proponents Dub Pull-Back 'Necessary,' 'Healthy' * Bitcoin Trading Volume, Active Addresses Hit Record High Despite Slump — What That Means(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 8 Top Stocks Will Soar Again In 2021, Analysts Say

    Now's when many investors lament the top stocks they didn't own. But you have a second shot at some if analysts are right.

  • Households are plundering 401(k)s to survive the COVID-19 crisis

    Large numbers of American households were forced to plunder their retirement accounts to make ends meet during the last year, even as the federal government plunged trillions of extra taxpayers’ dollars into the economy to keep it afloat. Oh, and the median retirement savings among these upper middle class savers was $189,000—about enough to generate a lifetime annuity income for a 65-year-old couple of $760 a month.

  • J.P. Morgan Predicts 30%-Plus Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Basic physics, and the evidence of our own eyes, tells us that what goes up must come down. But the NASDAQ is over 13,000, and the S&P 500 is over 3,800, and some market watchers are starting to wonder where the ceiling is. Banking giant JPMorgan investigates that question, seeking to find out just how much room the bulls have left to run in the current market conditions.Looking back to the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and the financial crisis of 2008, the bank’s global markets strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou notes that, among stocks, bonds, and cash, the average equity holding has been 42.3%. He points out that this ‘neutral’ level was breach in November, and equity allocations now are nearer 43.8%.This increase from the average would imply that there may not be much room for stocks to keep going up – except that the post-Lehman equity allocation high, reached in January 2018, was 47.6%. To state the obvious, we’re not there yet. Panigirtzoglou sees the ongoing expansion of the M2 monetary base fueling the stock boom, and insulating it from changes in the bond markets.Against this backdrop, JPMorgan analysts are pounding the table on two stocks in particular, noting that each could surge over 30% in the year ahead. We ran the the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. ContextLogic (WISH)We will start with ContextLogic, the parent company of Wish.com. This e-commerce marketplace has become known for its social media ads, both for their ubiquitous presence and their entertainment value. Wish has a knack for drawing traffic and customers – it has become the third-largest online retail site it the US, with over 100 million monthly visitors and more than 150 million items listed for sale. The company’s revenue exceeds $2 billion annually.The company's growth is being driven by several factors: the high monthly traffic, the large – and largely untapped – e-commerce customer base of low-income households looking for budget goods, and worldwide network of more than 500 million merchants.WISH ran up a great deal of hype in December, when it held its IPO – and saw the price drop nearly 17% in the first trading day. The offering was priced at $24 per share, but the stock closed its first day trading at $20.05. Even so, the company still raised $1.1 billion in its first day on the market, and currently boasts a market cap of $14.5 billion.Covering the stock for JPM, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth wrote: "We believe Wish has significant growth potential with current penetration of ~3% of the global target market estimated at 1B+ households, and less than 1% share of the overall $2.1T global mobile commerce market. Wish utilizes data science to drive all aspects of its business from user acquisition to pricing to logistics, which helps the company stay nimble and should drive greater global scale over time. We expect Wish to deliver more consistent 20s%+ growth over the next couple years…”To this end, Anmuth rates WISH an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $30 price target implies a 43% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Anmuth’s track record, click here)Wall Street is quite positive on this 'Moderate Buy' stock: WISH has received 8 'buy' and 4 'hold' ratings in the last three months. Running the numbers across the Street, the 12-month average price target lands at $26, representing about 24% upside potential. (See WISH stock analysis on TipRanks)Passage Bio (PASG)The second JPM pick we’re looking at is Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company. Passage is focused on developing treatments for rare, life-threatening, monogenic central nervous system disorders, using an adeno-associated virus delivery system. Monogenic disorders are caused by a mutation or defect in a single gene; the adeno-associated virus system is tailored to deliver a corrected gene directly into affected cells.The company currently has three main drug candidates under development: PBGM01, a treatment for GM1 gangliosidosis; PBFT02, to treat frontotemporal dementia; and PBKR03 as a treatment for Krabbe disease. All three are in the IND-enabling phase of the development cycle, and the company announced earlier this month that PBGM01 has received FDA approval to advance to Phase 1/2 trial. PBFT02 and PBKR03 are both scheduled to initiate Phase 1/2 later in 1H20. The upbeat outlook for Passage’s research program underlies the JPM stance on the stock. 5-star analyst Anupam Rama has upgraded his firm’s rating from Neutral to Overweight and set a price target of $35, indicating a potential ~34% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here)Backing his upgrade, Rama notes the FDA clearance on PBGM01 and writes, “[We] expect focus to return to the upcoming GM1 data mid-year, which will represent the key initial clinical catalyst for the company. Based on known pre-clinical data, we would look for the initial PBGM01 GM1 data to not only de-risk the program itself but also the company’s broader platform.”The analyst consensus on PASG is not unanimous, but almost. The Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 3 Buys against a single Hold. Shares sell for $26.25, and the average price target of $32.83 indicates an upside of ~25%. (See PASG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GameStop stock soars more than 60% in apparent short squeeze, but analyst points to another reason

    GameStop Corp. GME shares soared Wednesday in an apparent short squeeze, but one analyst who specializes in information on short-selling doesn't think that's the case.

  • Why Plug Power's Lead In Fuel Cell, Hydrogen Space Could Create 'Outsized Winner'

    Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are primed for further gains, according to H.C. Wainwright, which issued a new Street-high price target for the fuel cell manufacturer.The Plug Power Analyst: Analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power and increased the price target from $60 to $85.The Plug Power Thesis: Plug Power announced a second major partnership within the span of a week, cementing its position as the leading hydrogen and fuel cell play in the world, Dayal said in a Wednesday note.The company forged a joint venture with Renault ADR (OTC: RNLSY) in France to achieve a 30% share of fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicle market in Europe, the analyst said. The partnership is driven by a favorable regulatory environment for non-ICE adoption in Europe, he said. A revenue contribution of around $10 million will materialize from the venture as early as 2022, with a more meaningful ramp taking place by 2024, Dayal said.Related Link: Option Trader Bets .1M On Plug Power Following South Korea DealH.C. Wainwright raised its net revenue and EBIT estimates for 2024 from $1.7 billion and $347.9 million, respectively, to $1.9 billion and $418.1 million.The contribution from the partnership will increase the company's revenue growth rate to a 10-year CAGR of 50%, the analyst said. "We believe with partners such as SK Group and Renault, the company essentially has state-level backing to accelerate hydrogen and fuel cell commercialization in Asia and Europe." Dayal also sees the possibility of the company entering into similar partnerships with heavy truck OEMs.H.C. Wainwright said it expects hydrogen and fuel cells to take meaningful share of the energy and transportation markets over the next decade, and Plug's lead in the fuel cell and hydrogen space could make it an outsized winner.PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were trading 6.26% higher to $70.15 at last check Wednesday. Latest Ratings for PLUG DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy Jan 2021Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy Jan 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for PLUG View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Plug Power Rallies On JV Partnership With Renault For Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles In Europe(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Leads 10 Top-Selling EVs In China But New Rival Surprises

    Tesla's Model 3 was the most sold EV in China last year, but BYD's Han made the list less than six months after launching.

  • My son, 23, pays me rent. He has saved $10,000 living with me. Should I ask him to leave when he hits 26?

    This mother asks, ‘What can he do to help maximize the money he has saved? And how should I invest the money he is giving me?’

  • Plug Power: Cementing Its Place as a Major Hydrogen Economy Player

    It’s business as usual for Plug Power (PLUG) stock. Following last year’s unseemly market gains, barely two weeks into 2021, shares are already up by a staggering 111%. At this rate, last year’s 956% share haul could yet be surpassed.The latest surge comes after the hydrogen fuel cell maker announced a new partnership to add to its expanding list of collaborations.The company has signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Groupe Renault to jointly develop several vehicle types and infrastructure in the EU. These include light commercial, taxi, and commercial people transportation and hydrogen turn-key solutions, with the 50/50 joint venture expected to kick off in 1H21.Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch believes the latest deal further strengthens PLUG’s standing in the Hydrogen industry.“With PLUG announcing another strategic partnership today, we believe the company has quickly become a global company servicing three continents and positioning itself as a critical enabler of the hydrogen economy,” the 5-star analyst said. “In working with Renault PLUG now is partnered with the No. 2 play in Europe for light commercial vehicles. We also note Renault's ownership position in Nissan and Mitsubishi as potential avenues for PLUG to expand its vehicle opportunity.”Rusch anticipates the initial delivery of vehicles will begin late this year or early 2022 with a “goal of reaching as many as 500K vehicles by 2030.”PLUG’s business has expanded to include most vehicle types, and Rusch notes that Class 8 trucks remain one area in transportation to which PLUG now lacks “significant exposure.”“We would not be surprised to see the company target this segment with another partnership,” the analyst summed up.Following the news, Rusch reiterated an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on PLUG shares. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here)The Street’s current assessment of PLUG presents an interesting conundrum. While 10 Buy ratings add up to a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, the average price target tells a rather disconnected story. At $47.78, shares are poised to tumble nearly 33%, should it be met over the next 12 months. It will be interesting to see how much battery power there will be left to push shares higher after the recent surge. (See PLUG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Exclusive: Indian automaker Mahindra cuts over half of North America workforce - sources

    Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has cut more than half of the workforce at its North American unit, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing legal tussle. However, one of the sources said "hundreds of workers" had been laid off since mid-2020 as part of a restructuring, and that the cuts were as high as two-thirds of Mahindra Automotive North America's (MANA) total staffing. Positions include engineers and manufacturing jobs at its plant in Detroit that produces the off-road vehicle Roxor, as well as sales executives.

  • Elon Musk tweet sent this penny stock soaring, but company insiders didn't sell shares

    The power of Elon Musk has no bounds as seen by the crazy move in Signal Advance stock.

  • Here's What it Took to Help My Millennial Colleague Plan Her Million-Dollar Nest Egg

    I'm a nosy person, so I elbowed my millennial colleague, Jessa, in the next cube over, and asked her, "Pssst... How much do you save for retirement per year?"Instead of ignoring me, she furtively Slacked me all of her financial details (it was like a giant ice cream sundae for a finance nerd): * Jessa, at 28, still owes $15,000 in student loans, and her husband, who is 30, still owes $20,000. * They owe $12,000 on their car loans. * Jessa and her husband have a $200,000 mortgage. * She currently saves $0 toward her retirement plan. (Sorry, but that's not enough, friend.) * She and her husband need help from Facet Wealth -- a virtual full-service financial planning service with dedicated certified financial planners.According to a survey by Bank of America, a surprising 16% of millennials between the ages of 24 and 38 now have at least $100,000 saved for retirement.Whooo hooo! That's cause for celebration. But what about Jessa? What does she need to do to get out of debt and save enough for retirement?Why Millennials Struggle to Save for Retirement Why do millennials like Jessa struggle to save for retirement? 1. Housing costs: The No. 1 response (37%) for millennials is the cost of housing, according to the Retirement Pulse Survey. 2. Supporting family members financially: Millennials often support extended family members with their income. This doesn't even involve the amount you need to save to put kids through college -- remember, financial aid doesn't cover everything. 3. Not enough income: The State of Our Money shares that more than half of millennials (55%) don't have a retirement savings account, such as a 401(k) or IRA. About 46% said unemployment was to blame. 4. Student loan debt: As of September 2017, the average graduate from the class of 2016 owed more than $37,000 in student loan debt, according to Student Loan Hero. "Yep, yep and yep," she said, when I showed her these numbers. "We hit three of these four categories. I just can't afford to put money in my retirement account right now."What My Millennial Colleague Needs to Do -- and Here's What You Can Do, Too! Feel like the percentages stack against you? Here's what to do next.Tip 1: Analyze interest rates. As soon as I said the words "interest rate," Jessa flopped over in her desk chair and pretended to fall asleep.I knew Jessa and her husband refinanced their home this past fall, and I asked her about their interest rates. She was paying only 3% on their home and student loans. I suggested asking Facet Wealth if they should invest in retirement more aggressively than pay down debt on their loans. (It's what I would vote for!) On the flip side, if you have high interest rates on your own student loans, I'd suggest asking Facet Wealth about paying off debt if your loans carry a higher rate than your investments earn before taxes. Tip 2: Consolidate those student loans -- but there's a catch. Consider consolidating student loan payments only if you can lower your payment without stretching out your loan term. In Jessa's case, she could use the extra money to start compounding her retirement savings.Tip 3: Get cracking on that retirement plan. Jessa must save at least 10% of her income. It's the rule of thumb cited by most financial advisors and other money experts. If Jessa doesn't want to struggle to keep her head above water after retirement, she needs to invest 10% of her income each year. And none of this "invest just enough to get the employer match" crap. In most cases, that's not enough retirement savings for most people and it won't scratch the surface toward creating a hefty nest egg. Tip 4: To get really rich, invest at least 15%. If Jessa wants to get really rich as a passive investor, she'll invest at least 15% of her income. She won't get Warren Buffett rich, of course, but if she wants at least $1 million in liquid assets beyond her home value, she'll shoot for saving 15%.That goes for anyone who invests for retirement. Tip 5: Never, ever borrow from your retirement plan. You can lend yourself money from your retirement account, but it's not a good idea. Jessa's retirement plan is off limits, and so is yours. Assume that money is in lockdown. Period.Why? * You lose compounded growth on your earnings. * You repay the loan with after-tax money, which means the interest you pay will get taxed again when you withdraw it at retirement (unless you borrow from a Roth 401(k). * If you leave your job, you'll have to repay the loan, typically within 60 days of leaving. If you can't, you'll owe taxes on the balance and a 10% penalty as well if you're under 55.You don't want to mess with all that.Tip 5: Take time to review what options are best for you. Once you've got retirement savings under control, you may want to take a look at other potential opportunities. Maybe Jessa and her husband want to dive into real estate investing or get cracking on several side hustles. Whatever it is, she needs to make sure it's worth her time and energy and can contribute toward her long-term goals.Tip 6: Do your own research. Jessa is a proud graduate of a liberal arts college, which means she's a lifelong learner. Here's another thing she'll do to maximize her success: She'll read everything she can get her hands on. She'll research funds and options within her 401(k), read investing books, books about real estate, articles about destroying debt and more. She'll absorb blog posts, listen to podcasts and develop her own investing philosophy. She'll be her own advocate when it comes to her own needs, risk tolerance and more, and you can, too.How Much Retirement Money Should You Aim to Save? Jessa is 28, but millennials span a wide range of ages -- from 24 to 38. Check out the rules of thumb for savings at each age.Savings Goal for Your 20s Accumulate 25% of your overall gross pay during your twenties. You might need to lower this amount if you've amassed a giant amount of student loan debt. Savings Goal for Your 30s Have at least one year of salary saved by the time you turn 30. If Jessa makes $100,000, she should have $100,000 saved. Savings Goal for Ages 35 to 40 Those of you on the mid-thirties end of the millennial spectrum should have double your annual salary saved. You should have four times your yearly salary saved if you're 40. Steps to Get There If she's serious about getting out of debt and saving enough for retirement, Jessa must do these three things.Step 1: Get started. This article won't help -- if she (or you) do nothing about it. You must take action if you truly want to save enough and get out of debt. It takes time and discipline and not even very much money per month (depending on your age).Step 2: Invest aggressively, automatically. Two facts: * If you start at 24, you can have $1 million at age 69. All you need to do is save $35 per month -- and get a 10% return on your investments. Save more, and you'll become a millionaire more quickly. * If you start at 40, you can save $1 million by saving $561 per month, assuming a 10% return. I informed Jessa that since she has $0 saved for retirement at this point, she can start saving at least $158.15 per month for 40 years with a 10% return and still be able to become a millionaire.$158.15 -- that's the cost of a pair of new shoes each month, I informed her. Get Facet Wealth on Your Side Nobody ever says, "Be your own doctor." Why would you assume, then, that you should be your own financial advisor (unless you're a financial analyst or advisor)?You need Facet Wealth, which can help you achieve a more prosperous life by helping you work with a dedicated CFP® Professional at an affordable price.Jessa informed me that she'd signed up for our company retirement plan and also made a plan for getting out of debt the very next day.I bought her a cupcake and set it on her desk. It was cause for celebration.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 8 Must-Know Tips for Getting a Background Check on Your Work-from-Home Employee * 2021 Crypto Preview: Here's What's Coming Next(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Pat Gelsinger stepping down as VMware CEO to replace Bob Swan at Intel

    In a move that could have wide ramifications across the tech landscape, Intel announced that VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger would be replacing interim CEO Bob Swann at Intel on February 15th. The bottom line is he has a long history with Intel, working with some of the biggest names in chip industry lore before he joined VMware in 2009.

  • GameStop Surges Most Ever in Short Squeeze After Cohen Move

    (Bloomberg) -- A rush of short covering and day trading fueled a record stock surge for GameStop Corp. just days after the addition of activist investor and Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen to the video-game retailer’s board.The Grapevine, Texas-based company spiked a record 94% Wednesday as retail investors flocked to the struggling company. Traders betting on Cohen’s plans to transform the chain in the image of his highly successful Chewy helped fuel the now three-day rally with the stock shaking off years of underperformance.GameStop shares have climbed as much as 118% in the three days since news of Cohen’s addition to the board and reached the highest price since November 2015. Short interest in GameStop remains near recent highs, with 138% of shares available for trading currently sold short, data compiled by S3 Partners shows.Cohen’s spot on the board, along with two other former Chewy colleagues, was well-received by Wall Street analysts, with Telsey’s Joseph Feldman in a Tuesday note saying the trio will “make GameStop a more digitally focused retailer.”“There is a GameStop short squeeze, but no the squeeze is not the major force behind the price move,” Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, said by email. “This is much like the chicken and egg question -- did long buying lead to short covering/squeeze or short covering/squeeze lead to long buying?”Options volume surged in the retailer on Wednesday with total call volume jumping to over four times its 20-day average, led by the January $40 calls. Those contracts, set to expire on Friday, traded at an average price of $2.57 with 59% changing hands on the mid or offer side. Total call volume was outpacing put volume by a rate of 2-to-1 by noon New York time on Wednesday.(Updates with shares in second and third paragraphs, analyst comment and options trading in final two paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Affirm IPO Stock Soars As Trading Begins, Raising $1.2 Billion

    Affirm raised $1.2 billion with an initial public offering that priced well above expectations and received a fully diluted valuation of about $15 billion. Shares jumped as trading began.

  • Bitcoin bull who sees price hitting $500,000 is bullish on Biden's expected SEC pick

    The outlook for bitcoin would still be bright if banking veteran Gary Gensler is appointed the next chief of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, argues bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz.

  • Rules That Warren Buffett Lives By

    Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, has some timeless words of advice. Here are some of his guiding rules to successful investing.

  • The World’s Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here

    A genius geochemist has stumbled upon what could wind up being one of the world’s next great oil finds, worth potential billions at today’s prices

  • Alibaba’s Jumbo Bond Deal Goes Quiet With Jack Ma Out of Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are beginning to question whether Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. can pull off a jumbo dollar bond in coming weeks given the uncertainty around co-founder Jack Ma and the Trump administration’s possible ban on investments in Chinese securities.The potential sale of as much as $8 billion in offshore debt was planned for as early as this week, however a marketing memorandum hasn’t yet been received by prospective investors, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. A spokesperson for Alibaba had no immediate comment on the progress of the sale.That silence is leading investors to question whether the e-commerce giant will proceed with a sale at an increasingly challenging time. Reports of a potential U.S. investment ban this week also prompted spreads on some of Alibaba’s dollar notes to hit their widest in six months, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. And with the leadership of President Elect Joe Biden weeks away, there’s a good case to hold off until his China policy becomes clear.“If I were the underwriter I would wait until the Biden Administration gets underway and perhaps take a more considered tone with China,” said Geof Marshall, who runs the fixed-income team at CI Global Asset Management’s Signature Global Asset Management, which has about C$30 billion ($24 billion) under management.A debt sale of this magnitude would have been a show of strength for the company, signaling global investor confidence and reaffirming a key channel of funding for the firm. The global debt offering was set for at least $5 billion, but could have raised as much as $8 billion depending on the reception, Bloomberg reported previously. That would match Alibaba’s record-setting debut in 2014, the largest offshore bond sale by a Chinese issuer.Ma hasn’t been seen in public since his Internet empire was hit with a growing antitrust crackdown and the suspension of affiiliate Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion IPO, while he castigated regulators for focusing too much on risk and stifling innovation. His absence from public view may deter potential investors already worried about the storm that has engulfed one of China’s most powerful corporations.“At the moment, it is not something we would participate in given the uncertainty around the actions of the Chinese regulator in this sector, Jack Ma’s recent criticism of China’s bureaucratic system and how the government will react to it,” said Alejandro Arevalo, head of EM fixed-income at Jupiter Asset Management. “There are too many unknowns.”The planned IPO of Ant -- which would have been the biggest ever anywhere in the world -- has been scrapped and government regulators have dispatched investigators to his flagship e-commerce company.Speculation of Ma’s whereabouts increased after the country’s most high-profile billionaire missed a recent taping of his own television show, though Alibaba has attributed his absence to “conflicting schedules.” That’s led some to draw parallels with other fallen tycoons like Anbang Insurance Group’s Wu Xiaohui and Tomorrow Group’s Xiao Jianhua, whose disappearances preceded the breakup of their corporate empires.Those concerns are overblown, according to one person with knowledge of the matter, explaining that Ma decided himself to stay out of public view. The billionaire is cooperating with Beijing’s investigations into Alibaba as well as a government directive to dampen online speculation over the probe, the person added.Read more: Jack Ma Has Lost $11 Billion in Two Months on China ScrutinyShould Alibaba proceed with marketing the bonds, the company may still be able to generate “considerable demand,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Robert Schiffman and Suborna Panja, adding that Alibaba’s credit profile has “never been stronger.”“There is a price for everything. It will have to be juicy but Alibaba is here to stay,” said Georges Gedeon, chief investment officer at credit fund Antler Capital Partners in London. “China will never destroy its tech champion.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.