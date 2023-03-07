Floating Doctors to take Lumohs scalpels to remote parts of the world for surgical illumination

Innovative scalpel provides surgical light for doctors treating underserved patients in areas without electricity or water.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Dr. Hacker, inventor of the Lumohs scalpel, watched surgeries being performed by Floating Doctors' in remote clinics and villages, he knew he could help. "Basically, seeing these noble doctors perform surgeries, in remote settings with medical students holding a flashlight, we saw an opportunity to help," says Dr. Steven Hacker, Founder of Nano Surgical, LLC and inventor of Lumohs, a patented reusable scalpel that enables shadowless illumination millimeters from surgical site.

"Lumohs enables powerful unobstructed illumination on the surgical site, while enabling simultaneous cutting. The Floating doctors team using Lumohs scalpel will now have a tool that frees up another set of healthcare hands from having to hold a flashlight to assisting the surgeon in other important ways." Dr. Hacker explains.

And, Dr. Ben LaBrot, Floating Doctors Founder, agrees.

"In well-resourced settings, adequate procedure light is usually from gigantic overhead fixtures that are expensive and space consuming. When you're doing procedures after dark in regions with no electricity or running water, those kinds of solutions aren't even a remote possibility," Dr. LaBrot explains. "I've done a lot of work in very dark village homes with headlamps and kerosene lanterns, and the ability (and challenge) to have adequate light on the procedure site is critical. Lumohs is exactly the kind of cost-effective solution our team leverages to travel lightly and get the job done safely in the remote rural settings in which we provide care, " says Dr. LaBrot.

Dr. Hacker has agreed to provide multiple Lumohs handles and battery cartridges to Floating Doctors.

"No longer will medical student volunteer's arms give out holding headlights up as makeshift operating lights!" says Dr. LaBrot.

About Lumohs

Lumohs is available online at www.Lumohs.com and with leading surgical instrument distributors. Nano Surgical, LLC's portfolio of 15 patents includes Lumohs and other surgical devices meant to make surgery safer.

About Floating Doctors

The Floating Doctors', ongoing mission is to reduce the present and future burden of disease in the developing world, and to promote improvements in health care delivery worldwide. Volunteer medical teams deploy by boat, packhorse or on foot to remote underserved areas, and have already treated over 100,000 patients.

