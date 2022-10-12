Floating Hotels Market to grow by USD 1.94 Bn by 2026, Growing Disposable Income Among Travelers to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The floating hotels market is expected to grow by USD 1.94 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing disposable income among travelers, various government initiatives for promoting travel and tourism and the growing need for inexpensive accommodation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the negative impacts of COVID-19, the presence of affordable hotels, and growing market competition will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Floating Hotels Market Segmentation

Geography

The premium segment's floating hotels market share will expand significantly. Customers like all forms of hospitality services, including luxurious amenities and interior decor. Such elements are fueling customer demand for luxury lodging in the luxury price range category. As a result, during the period of forecasting, the premium price range segment of the market is anticipated to rise.

Floating Hotels Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our floating hotels market report covers the following areas:

Floating Hotels Market size

Floating Hotels Market trends

Floating Hotels Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growth in travel and tourism globally as one of the prime reasons driving the floating hotels market growth during the next few years.

Floating Hotels Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Floating Hotels Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Floating Hotels Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Alila Hotels and Resorts

Aqua Expeditions

Archello BV

COMO Hotels and Resorts

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

MEYER Floating Solutions Ltd.

Poovar Island Resort

River Kwai Jungle Rafts

Salt and Sill

SAS CITY FLOATING AUSTERLITZ

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Floating Hotels Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist floating hotels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the floating hotels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the floating hotels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floating hotels market vendors

Floating Hotels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Singapore, Thailand, Maldives, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alila Hotels and Resorts, Aqua Expeditions, Archello BV, COMO Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., MEYER Floating Solutions Ltd., Poovar Island Resort, River Kwai Jungle Rafts, Salt and Sill, SAS CITY FLOATING AUSTERLITZ, Secret Retreats, Solent Forts, Sunborn London, The Manta Resort, The Zambezi Queen Collection, Unique and Unusual Hotels, and Village Flottant de Pressac Etang du Ponteil Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Price Range

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Price Range

5.3 Premium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Super premium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Regular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Price Range

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Maldives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aqua Expeditions

10.4 Archello BV

10.5 MEYER Floating Solutions Ltd.

10.6 River Kwai Jungle Rafts

10.7 SAS CITY FLOATING AUSTERLITZ

10.8 Secret Retreats

10.9 Sunborn London

10.10 The Manta Resort

10.11 The Zambezi Queen Collection

10.12 Unique and Unusual Hotels

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

