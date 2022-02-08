U.S. markets closed

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market: 2.32% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Vessel type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Share is expected to increase by USD 187.45 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.58%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Floating LNG Power Vessel Market includes the following core components:

Attractive Opportunities with Floating LNG Power Vessel Market by Vessel Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities with Floating LNG Power Vessel Market by Vessel Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Distribution and logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Aftermarket and service

  • Industry innovations

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Vessel type (power barge and power ship) and Geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America).

  • Key Companies- Becker Marine Systems GmbH, Chiyoda Corp., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Karadeniz Holding, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp., and Wison Group among others.

  • Driver- Increased adoption of LNG as an energy source to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Safety challenges associated with floating LNG vessels to hamper the market growth.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Floating LNG Power Vessel

Segmentation by Vessel Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The floating LNG power vessel market share growth by the power barge segment will be significant during the forecast period. Power barges are self-contained floating power generators that do not rely on local resources or infrastructure to function. They provide energy to coastal regions, harbors, and sites near rivers because they are quick to deploy. These mobile units are extremely adaptive and flexible, posing few risks to operators while yielding significant returns. The sale of power barge vessels will contribute to the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Vendor Insights-

The floating LNG power vessel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Becker Marine Systems GmbH- The company manufactures rudders and maneuvering systems. Moreover, the company provides floating LNG power vessel products such as Becker LNG PowerPac.

  • Chiyoda Corp.- The company offers floating LNG power vessel solutions for small-scale to mid-scale power generation system with four function such as gas engine generator system and gas turbine combined cycle.

  • General Electric Co.- The company offers floating LNG power vessel products such as GE PGT25+G4 DLE gas turbines and GE 2BCL compressors.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Driver:

Fundamentally, LNG is considered the cleanest form of fossil fuel. According to the European Commission, it is one of the greatest solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating global warming. As a result, governments across the world are raising awareness and supporting the use of LNG to minimize air pollution and related emissions. Also, LNG is considered a fantastic alternative that may assist most industrial players in bringing their facilities in accordance with present environmental laws, which are expected to become even more stringent in the future. Such factors may contribute to driving the market growth during the forecast period.

  • Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Challenge:

Fires and explosions are the most dreaded accident scenarios in floating LNG power vessels. As a result, any equipment that handles, processes, or stores components, such as risers, pipes, separators, heat exchangers, turbines, compressors, and pumps, can be a source of unwanted release, resulting in fires and explosions. Since the escape routes available in case of an accident are limited, which means that the reliability of the safety systems for the floating LNG system is more critical than that of a land-based facility. Thus, the issues related to health and safety are some of the major challenges that may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Marine Outboard Engines Market by Engine Power and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The marine outboard engines market has the potential to grow by 495.67 thousand units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Aerial Work Platform Truck Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aerial work platform (AWP) truck market has the potential to grow by USD 1.92 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 187.45 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.32

Regional analysis

APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South
America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 69%

Key consumer countries

China, Indonesia, Ghana, Japan, and Russian
Federation

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
engagement scope

Companies profiled

Becker Marine Systems GmbH, Chiyoda Corp.,
General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Karadeniz Holding,
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN Energy
Solutions SE, Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp., and Wison
Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment
analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer
dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast
period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are
looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get
segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floating-lng-power-vessel-market-2-32-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--by-vessel-type-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026--301476156.html

SOURCE Technavio

