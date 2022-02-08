Floating LNG Power Vessel Market: 2.32% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Vessel type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Share is expected to increase by USD 187.45 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.58%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Floating LNG Power Vessel Market includes the following core components:

Attractive Opportunities with Floating LNG Power Vessel Market by Vessel Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Vessel type (power barge and power ship) and Geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America).

Key Companies- Becker Marine Systems GmbH, Chiyoda Corp., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Karadeniz Holding, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp., and Wison Group among others.

Driver- Increased adoption of LNG as an energy source to drive the market.

Challenge- Safety challenges associated with floating LNG vessels to hamper the market growth.

Segmentation by Vessel Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The floating LNG power vessel market share growth by the power barge segment will be significant during the forecast period. Power barges are self-contained floating power generators that do not rely on local resources or infrastructure to function. They provide energy to coastal regions, harbors, and sites near rivers because they are quick to deploy. These mobile units are extremely adaptive and flexible, posing few risks to operators while yielding significant returns. The sale of power barge vessels will contribute to the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Story continues

Vendor Insights-

The floating LNG power vessel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Becker Marine Systems GmbH- The company manufactures rudders and maneuvering systems. Moreover, the company provides floating LNG power vessel products such as Becker LNG PowerPac.

Chiyoda Corp.- The company offers floating LNG power vessel solutions for small-scale to mid-scale power generation system with four function such as gas engine generator system and gas turbine combined cycle.

General Electric Co.- The company offers floating LNG power vessel products such as GE PGT25+G4 DLE gas turbines and GE 2BCL compressors.

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Driver:

Fundamentally, LNG is considered the cleanest form of fossil fuel. According to the European Commission, it is one of the greatest solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating global warming. As a result, governments across the world are raising awareness and supporting the use of LNG to minimize air pollution and related emissions. Also, LNG is considered a fantastic alternative that may assist most industrial players in bringing their facilities in accordance with present environmental laws, which are expected to become even more stringent in the future. Such factors may contribute to driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Challenge:

Fires and explosions are the most dreaded accident scenarios in floating LNG power vessels. As a result, any equipment that handles, processes, or stores components, such as risers, pipes, separators, heat exchangers, turbines, compressors, and pumps, can be a source of unwanted release, resulting in fires and explosions. Since the escape routes available in case of an accident are limited, which means that the reliability of the safety systems for the floating LNG system is more critical than that of a land-based facility. Thus, the issues related to health and safety are some of the major challenges that may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

