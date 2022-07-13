U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,813.93
    -4.87 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,855.95
    -125.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,281.47
    +16.74 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.12
    +3.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.50
    +0.66 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.10
    +11.30 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0066
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9120
    -0.0460 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1905
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3020
    +0.4800 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,825.69
    +52.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.79
    +7.54 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market To Hit USD 668.8 Million at a 4.16% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Growing Adoption of LNG as an Energy Source to Boost Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Growth

New York, US, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Analysis by Vessel Type (Power Barge and Power Ship), Power Output (Up to 70 MW, 70 MW–350 MW and Above 350 MW), Component (Power Generation System and Power Distribution System) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 668.8 Million by 2025, registering an 4.16% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2019–2025).

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Overview

The increase in deep-water drilling projects as well as ultra-deep water drilling projects will offer robust opportunities for the floating LNG power vessel market over the forecast period. Deep-water & ultra-deep water projects are located far away from the coast. As a result, building a vast oil and gas pipeline network to transport generated hydrocarbons to the onshore facilities is prohibitively expensive. Because floating LNG power boats can process, liquefy, and store natural gas that is extracted from the offshore fields, they are cost-effective for deep water and ultra-deep water projects.

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 668.8 Million

CAGR (2019 to 2025)

4.16%

Base Year

2018

Forecast Period

2019-2025

Historical Data

2017

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Vessel Type, Component and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Wartsila (Finland), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (South Korea), General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Man Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany), Waller Marine Inc (US), Power Barge Corporation (US), Chiyoda Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), IHI Corporation (Japan), and Caterpillar, Inc (US)

Key Market Opportunities

Increase in Deep-water Drilling Projects to offer Robust Opportunities

Key Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of LNG as an Energy Source to Boost Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Growth

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8586  

Drivers 
Growing Adoption of LNG as an Energy Source to Boost Market Growth 

The growing adoption of LNG as a source of energy will boost market growth over the forecast period. Fundamentally, LNG is the most environmentally friendly fossil fuel. It is one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and counteract global warming, as per the European Commission. Governments as a result all over the world are boosting awareness about LNG and promoting its use to reduce air pollution and emissions. Furthermore, LNG is seen as a superb alternative that can help most industrial players comply with current environmental regulations, which are projected to become much stricter in the future. Such variables may play a role in propelling market expansion throughout the forecast period.

High Capital Cost to act as Market Restraint 

The high capital cost related to the operations, logistics, maintenance, and transportation and price disparity across various regional markets may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Increased Focus on Renewal Energy to act as Market Challenge 

The increased focus on renewal energy, high volatility, & uneven LNG prices may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Floating LNG Power Vessel Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/floating-lng-power-vessel-market-8586  

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Segments

The global floating LNG power vessel market is bifurcated based on component, power output, and vessel type.

By vessel type, power ship will lead the market over the forecast period. A power ship indeed is a vessel that has been adapted to generate electricity. Because of its self-propelling feature, it is commonly employed energy leasing markets both for short & mid-term contracts.

By power output, 70MW-350MW will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By component, power generation system will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Regional Analysis 

APAC to Head Floating LNG Power Vessel Market

Due to a growth in electricity consumption in the region, Asia-Pacific has the greatest market share. From 2018 to 2023, the APAC market is expected to be the largest for floating LNG power boats. One of the primary facets driving the market is the rising need for energy in the Asia Pacific area, which is one of the major causes driving the industry. In addition, numerous countries' governments are spending extensively to fulfill the rising demand for electricity. For example, Myanmar Electric Power Generation Enterprise gave Karpowership, one of the major participants in the power ship sector, a contract to provide an FPP in Rangoon, Myanmar. Such efforts are likely to fuel the region's market. During the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to be a key region in the worldwide market. This is due to the region's increasing urbanization, as well as its growing population and rising energy demand. Furthermore, rising vehicle demand, as well as supportive government policies and initiatives, are assisting the market's geographical expansion.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/8586  

In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific has the largest share of the market. The region's growing population has raised electricity demand, which is one of the primary factors driving the worldwide market within the region. Furthermore, governments in the region's growing economies are spending extensively to fulfill the increased need for electricity. One of the primary facets driving the market is the increase in demand for energy in the Asia Pacific area, which is one of the major causes driving the industry.

COVID-19 Analysis
The COVID-19 epidemic has possessed an impact on a variety of businesses around the globe. To slow the spreading of the pandemic, governments around the world enacted tight lockdown measures & social distance standards. At the early phases of the pandemic, manufacturing facilities all across the globe had been shut down. Furthermore, the post-pandemic economic crisis may cause a major delay in commercial deployments of floating LNG power boats. Small and medium-sized businesses, which are the support of the technological sector, have witnessed a sharp fall in income since the epidemic began in 2020. As a result, market participants faced several hurdles as supply chain interruptions were noticed. However, as additional supplies become available during the second part of 2022, things will improve.

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Competitive Analysis

The market is both competitive along with being fragmented due to the presence of several important foreign and domestic enterprises. These industry giants have used joint ventures, global expansions, contracts, collaborations, new product releases, partnerships, and other inventive strategies to stay ahead of the competition while also meeting the rising needs of their clients. Furthermore, the players are heavily spending in research and development.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/8586

Dominant Key Players on Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Covered are:

  • Wartsila (Finland)

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan)

  • Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (South Korea)

  • General Electric (US)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Man Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany)

  • Waller Marine Inc (US)

  • Power Barge Corporation (US)

  • Chiyoda Corporation (Japan)

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

  • IHI Corporation (Japan)

  • Caterpillar Inc (US)

Related Reports:

Submersible Pumps Market Size Research Report: by Industry, by Well Type, by Operation, by Power Rating and Region - Forecast to 2030

Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Research Report by Product Type, Cryogen Type, End-Use and Region - Forecast till 2030

USA HVAC Motors Market Trends Information by Types, by Applications and by Region - Forecast To 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • Ironsource stock jumps after Unity announces merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Unity’s $4.4 billion acquisition of ironSource.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • 1 Stock Split Stock to Buy Instead of GameStop

    The company will conduct a 4-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 22. Although the move generated renewed interest in GameStop, it hardly constitutes a reason to buy its shares. Other companies that recently performed stock splits look like much better buys, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is one of them.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks struggle for direction after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday as investors mulled hotter-than-expected inflation data for June.

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.

  • Unity Software plans $4.4B acquisition, with Sequoia, Silver Lake pledging to invest $1B

    San Francisco-based Unity's stock, which has lost more than two-thirds of its value in the past 12 months, dropped by more than 13% early Wednesday on news of the planned M&A deal.

  • Social Security Benefits Could Rise by Double Digits

    The 10.5% estimated increase would be welcome news for retirees struggling to make ends meet. But it might come with unwelcome consequences, too.

  • Is Roku Stock a Buy?

    Bargain-hunting investors are kicking the tires on Roku after the stock has fallen by more than 80%.

  • Is Boeing Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Is the tide finally turning for Boeing (BA)? Investors certainly gave the thumbs ups for the A&D giant on Tuesday, sending shares more than 7% higher after the company released June’s delivery numbers. Representing Boeing’s best month since March 2019, the company delivered 51 passenger and cargo planes, bringing 1H22’s tally to 216 jets, a 38% year-over-year increase. Recall, March 2019 is when the second 737 MAX fatal crash took place, following which, the model was grounded for a year-and-a-h

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • Bear Case Is Now Base Case for Strategist Cutting S&P 500 Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in May when Michael Kantrowitz held a webinar with clients, he flagged 3,400 as a worst-case scenario for the S&P 500. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathFast forward to today and a slew of disappointi

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds to Big Oil Bet

    The billionaire investor’s company is one step closer to reaching a threshold that would allow it to include Occidental Petroleum in its results.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Launches Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, is launching its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties set to go live. Seven of the 14 rental homes are hitting the platform today and the remaining properties are expected to become available later in the week. The rental property investment platform allows individual investors to purchase shares of the single-family properties with inve

  • Why Peloton Stock Is Falling Yet Again Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were down 4% at noon ET on Wednesday after the connected fitness-equipment manufacturer announced it won't be making its exercise bikes and treadmills in-house anymore. Instead, Peloton will expand its partnership with Taiwan-based Rexon Industrial as it seeks to cut costs, streamline its manufacturing supply chain, and focus on its technology. Chief supply chain officer Andrew Rendich told Bloomberg News, "We are going back to nothing but partnered manufacturing."

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.