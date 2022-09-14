U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

Floating Point Group announces FlowVault integration with leading fund administrator Formidium

·2 min read

Formidium integrates FlowVaultinto Seamless Digitalsimplifying accounting and reporting for mutual customers.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Floating Point Group, announced the integration of FlowVault, a technology-first prime brokerage platform, with Formidium, the global leader in digital assets fund administration. Mutual customers can automatically view and report FlowVault trading and settlement activity within Formidium's Seamless Digital application.

Floating Point Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Floating Point Group)
Floating Point Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Floating Point Group)

FlowVault provides immediate access to a broad set of leading exchanges, connecting institutional investors to a wide range of cryptocurrency venues with one onboarding. It's this broad access that creates challenges for fund managers to track and report trading activities. With integration into Seamless Digital, all activity on FlowVault is easily accessible by Formidium for fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, and audit support. The integration of FlowVault and Seamless Digital consolidates reporting for activities across all crypto exchanges.

"Fund administration can be a very human intensive exercise, but Formidium has created the world's leading general ledger investment accounting system for digital assets," said Shalin Madan, Co-Founder of Formidium. "Our partnership with Floating Point Group further widens Formidium's leadership position for fund managers that want to significantly scale their crypto trading operations."

Learn more here.

About Floating Point Group

Floating Point Group is building secure and effortless access to cryptocurrency. FPG drastically simplifies the operations necessary for asset managers to deploy cryptocurrency-centric strategies at meaningful scale via two product lines: FlowVault, a secure settlement and transfers platform for safer exchange-based trading, and an agency execution desk—enabling blockchain foundations, venture capital firms, or hedge funds responsible and highly customized order execution structures. The company carries insurance for custodied cryptocurrencies and is regulated in both the U.S. and the Cayman Islands. The company is backed by Tribe Capital, Coinbase, Naval Ravikant and a host of institutional investors.

About Formidium

Formidium is a technology-enabled fund administrator based in Chicago, Illinois. Developed by Formidium Technologies, the firm leverages two applications: Seamless Investment Backoffice(^TM) and CommonSubDoc(^TM). Seamless is an award-winning, cloud-based, fund administration application integrating portfolio, fund accounting and investor reporting. CommonSubDocTM is an investor onboarding portal with extensive AML/KYC features and capital activity tracking using CRM technology. Formidium's operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 1,200 staff across the globe.

Media Contact:

Katherine Camara
Ditto PR
floatingpointgroup@dittopr.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floating-point-group-announces-flowvault-integration-with-leading-fund-administrator-formidium-301623698.html

SOURCE Floating Point Group

