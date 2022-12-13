Flocculant Dosing System Global Market to Reach $6.62 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4%
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flocculant Dosing System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flocculant dosing system market size is expected to reach USD 6.62 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The growing importance of wastewater treatment to national governments, rising pharmaceutical and chemical processing output rates, and other significant factors are likely to drive the market. A rise in demand for dosing systems due to attributes like faster outputs, more precision, and efficacy is also projected to fuel the market's growth.
The market for flocculant dosing is also driven by the rising demand for chemicals used in municipal water treatment. As a result of the declining freshwater resources caused by rising population and industrialization, governments in many countries have been forced to enact stringent regulations on water treatment, which has fueled the demand for flocculants.
For instance, Kemira has unveiled a new line of high-performance cationic flocculants made explicitly for sludge de-watering applications. With increasingly effective sludge management, including freight and disposal costs, Kemira's Superfloc XD 7600 polymer is mainly designed to assist clients in lowering their overall cost of ownership.
The first of numerous unique premium polymers is this one. The dry item also reduces storage and delivery expenses. Comparing XD-7600 to traditional cationic polymers, the cake solids and filtrate quality are improved. XD-7600 is also effective at low dose levels.
Flocculant Dosing System Market Report Highlights
The diaphragm pump category is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the projected period due to the fact that these pumps are used in the chemical processing and pharmaceutical industries
It is anticipated that the wastewater treatment segment will dominate the flocculants dosing systems market in 2021. The creation of the flocculant dosing system was prompted by growing urbanization and an increase in the need for clean water.
In 2021, Europe accounted for a significant share of the global market. The presence of well-established pharma and chemical sectors explains the expansion.
The publisher has segmented the flocculant dosing system market report based on type, product, application, and region:
Flocculent Dosing System, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Inorganic Flocculent
Organic Flocculent
Others
Flocculant Dosing System, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Diaphragm
Piston
Others
Flocculant Dosing System, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Water and Wastewater Treatment
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Chemical Processes
Food & Beverages
Paper & Pulp
Offshore
Flocculant Dosing System, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Flocculant Dosing System Market Insights
5. Global Flocculant Dosing System Market, by Type
6. Global Flocculant Dosing System Market, by Product
7. Global Flocculant Dosing System Market, by Application
8. Global Flocculant Dosing System Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Italmecc Srl
Terex Corporation
Wuxi Gongyuan Environmental Equipment & Technology
Minimax Dosing Pumps
GL Environment
WDT Werner Dosiertechnik
SEFT Srl
SR Metering Pumps & Systems
GN Separation & Conveying Equipment
Turbid Water Solution
Westpro
Depamu
Watson-Marlow
AIM EQUIP
Unique Dosing Systems..
