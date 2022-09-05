U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.04
    +3.17 (+3.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.10
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.08
    +0.19 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9920
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1489
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6000
    +0.4480 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,737.58
    -114.97 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.89
    -7.78 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,247.57
    -33.62 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Flock Adhesive Market to Grow More Than Double, Surpassing US$ 4.6 Billion by 2032

·7 min read

China to Vanguard the Sales in East Asia Flock Adhesives Market; India to Lead the Rally in South Asia

This report by Fact.MR sheds light on the current market scenario of flock adhesives and factors driving the growth in the upcoming decade. It also presents insightful information about growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape and recent developments across essential segments including types of resin, applications and region.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flock adhesive market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the evaluation period from 2022 to 2032. Application of flock adhesives in paper, textile, and automotive sectors to join materials such as metals, plastics, and rubber is the key factor driving the demand.

Fact.MR Logo
Fact.MR Logo

As these adhesives are also environment friendly because they don't emit any harmful particles, adoption in diverse industries has surged, as per the study. Epoxy resin is considered to be the most preferred resin for flock adhesives as it is biodegradable. Hence, the demand for epoxy resin flock adhesives is projected to surge at a robust pace over the forecast period.

Further, automotive industry is expected to be the most prominent segment driving the growth of flocking adhesives. These adhesives are increasingly being used in car interiors due to the stringent regulations pertaining to the use of plastic. Along with the automotive industry, flocking adhesives are also used in industrial manufacturing, cosmetics, home, packaging, and textile.

As of now, North America is the key producer of flock adhesives, opines Fact.MR. The demand for these adhesives is predicted to rise in the U.S., as it is home to one of the world's largest automotive and textile industries.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7250

Additionally, the U.S. textile manufacturers are consistently experimenting to create next-generation textile materials such as conductive fabric with antistatic properties. They are also focusing to develop electronic textiles with abilities to monitor heart rate and other vital signs, antimicrobial fibers, lifesaving body armor, and fabrics that adapt to the climate. This is expected to create a conducive environment for the manufacturers.

Moreover, the need for flock adhesives is also estimated to rise in Asia-Pacific due to growing demand for lightweight and low-carbon-emitting automobiles. Asia-Pacific is projected to be a leading player in flock adhesives market. According to the study, China is anticipated to scale new heights in the next decade, followed by India.

With expansion of packaging industry in India coupled with growing sustainability concerns, adoption of epoxy resin flock adhesives is predicted to burgeon in India's packaging industry. On the back of this, Asia Pacific is expected to contribute nearly 1/5th of revenue in the global market by 2022.

Key Takeaways:

  • Top 2 flock adhesive manufacturers are expected to account for approximately 33.4% market share.

  • Demand for flock adhesives is poised to surge by 2.6x between 2022 and 2032.

  • In the last five years, global consumption of flock adhesives increased at a CAGR of about 6.3%.

  • Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most remunerative flock adhesives market, with China leading the growth.

  • India is expected to be a lucrative market for flock adhesives, spearheading the growth in South Asia through 2022 & beyond.

  • In terms of resin type, epoxy resin flock adhesives segment is expected to witness positive growth at 5.3% CAGR during the assessment period.

  • Based on application, automotive industry is expected to witness fastest growth over the forthcoming decade.

Growth Drivers:

  • Diverse applications in automotive industry, especially in car interiors to adhere to the mandatory emission standards will boost the market.

  • Rapid expansion of next-generation textile manufacturing is anticipated to create incremental growth opportunities for the key players.

  • Surging adoption of lightweight vehicles coupled with rising focus to curb the carbon emission will provide impetus to the growth in the market.

Restraints:

  • High maintenance costs may prevent widespread adoption of flock adhesives in the low- and middle-income countries.

  • Harmful fumes might cause an adverse effect due to inhalation of these adhesives. This might impede the growth.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7250

Competitive Landscape:

As per the study, the market is expected to be consolidated with two leading players dominating the space. To gain a competitive edge, several key players are adopting market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. They are also collaborating with end users and leading e-commerce giants to expand their customer base.

Some of the recent developments are:

  • In April 2020, CHT Group announced that it has started using flock adhesives for the production of COVID -19 test strips. The company also demonstrated other possible benefits of these adhesives. They are suitable for application by dipping, suitability for electrostatic support, high availability, faster delivery, and tested quality.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Sika AG

  • CHT Group

  • NYATEX

  • SwissFlock AG

  • Arkema

  • H.B. Fuller Company

  • Dow

  • PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Stahl Holdings B.V

  • Avient Corporation

  • Kissel + Wolf GmbH

  • NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP

More Valuable Insights on Flock Adhesives Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on flock adhesives market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of flock adhesives through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Application:

  • Automotive

  • Textiles

  • Paper & Packaging

  • Others

By Resin Type:

  • Acrylic

  • Polyurethane

  • Epoxy

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7250

Key Questions Covered in the Flock Adhesives Market Report

  • What is the projected value of the flock adhesives market in 2022?

  • At what rate will the global flock adhesives market grow until 2032?

  • Which are the factors hampering the growth in the flock adhesives market?

  • Which region is expected to lead in the global flock adhesives market during 2022-2032?

  • Which are the factors driving the flock adhesives market during the forecast period?

  • What is the expected market value of the flock adhesives market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Flock Binder Market: As per Fact.MR, the global flock binder market is forecast to witness absolute growth at a higher digit CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Flock binder is a chemical composition of "self-cross linking acrylic copolymer" polymers which are flocked and then bonded onto a destination material such as cardboard or cloth using high voltage.

Structural Adhesives Market: The demand in structural adhesives market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2032. Sales in the market are expected to reach US$ 14.74 billion in 2022 and surpass US$ 28.2 billion by the end of 2032.

UV Cured Adhesives Market: Demand in the UV cured adhesives market surged at a CAGR of 6.7% over the past half-decade. Growth in the market is underpinned by rising application in electronics and medical sectors.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Chemical Industry
https://www.factmr.com/industry/chemical-materials

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact: 
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flock-adhesive-market-to-grow-more-than-double-surpassing-us-4-6-billion-by-2032--301617735.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Prices Climb as OPEC Considers Cutting Production

    Saudi Arabia floated the idea of a small output cut after prices fell, but Russia is opposed to the idea.

  • Metal Plants Feeding Europe’s Factories Face an Existential Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the aluminum industry, closing a smelter is an agonizing decision. Once power is cut and the production “pots” settle back to room temperature, it can take many months and tens of millions of dollars to bring them back online.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mi

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • Hog Farmer Sees No End in Sight for Inflationary Pressures: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising food prices have been one of the key drivers of this year’s inflation woes as farmers across America face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel while also grappling with lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mis

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Power- and gas-intensive sectors s

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • EU Weighs New Measures to Tackle Russia Squeeze: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments are racing to stave off a ballooning energy catastrophe this winter that’s threatening to dwarf the billions of euros of relief on offer for consumers and businesses.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, D

  • EU to Discuss Gas-Price Caps, Derivatives Halt Amid Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European ministers will discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs, from natural gas price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to the deepening crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of Indi

  • Europe Energy Prices Jump as Moscow Tightens Screw on Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged in Europe after Russia halted its biggest natural gas pipeline to the continent indefinitely, plunging the region deeper into a crisis that could push major economies into recession and force rationing.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir

  • Sex Workers Say Wells Fargo Is Terminating Their Accounts

    "After being a worthy and loyal customer for 30 years, I’m now deemed a risk"

  • Investors Are Suing Companies Over This Poor-Performing Retirement Fund. Do You Have One?

    Target-date funds may be cramping your retirement. Between July 29 and Aug. 2, lawyers representing current and past participants in six separate retirement plans filed suit against their employers and plan fiduciaries, charging that the BlackRock target-date funds in the … Continue reading → The post Are Target-Date Funds Hampering Your Retirement? Try This Instead appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EU races to help industry as Russian gas halt rattles markets

    LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -Europe's gas prices surged, its share prices slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia stopped pumping gas via a major supply route, sending another economic shock wave through the European Union as it struggles to recover from the pandemic. EU governments are racing through packages worth billions of dollars to prevent power companies being crushed by a liquidity crunch and to protect households from soaring bills, after Russia's state-controlled Gazprom said it would stop pumping gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to a fault. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • If You Withdrew Money From Your IRA During Covid, It Can Pay to Repay It

    When the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, many individuals took advantage of a federal tax break and withdrew money from their retirement accounts. If they repay the funds—which isn’t required—by next year, they’ll get another tax break, too. The Cares Act made an exception to the government’s policy of discouraging early invasions of retirement accounts by creating Coronavirus-Related Distributions, or CRDs, and imposing no restrictions on how the distributed funds could be used.

  • Oil prices jump more than $2 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day. At their meeting later on Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are likely to keep oil output quotas unchanged for October, six OPEC+ sources said. Three of the sources said the producer group could also discuss a small cut of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • What to Watch as Commodities Markets Brace for Hits to Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply issues are set to dominate commodities trading in coming days, with Europe’s natural gas shortage in focus along with an OPEC+ decision on what’s next for oil flows.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54The pr

  • EU gas price rockets higher after Russia halts Nord Stream flows

    LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -European gas prices rocketed as much as 30% higher on Monday after Russia said one of its main gas supply pipelines to Europe would stay shut indefinitely, stoking renewed fears about shortages and gas rationing in the European Union this winter. The benchmark gas price surged as high as 272 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) when the market opened after Russia said on Friday that a leak in Nord Stream 1 pipeline equipment meant it would stay shut beyond last week's three-day maintenance halt. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • European Gas Prices Surge on Nord Stream Shutdown

    Natural-gas futures in northwest Europe jump more than 30% in early trading but remain below the all-time high recorded in late August.