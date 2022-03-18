U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

Flock Adhesives Market Size To Grow By USD 849.2 million | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flock Adhesives Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Flock Adhesives Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Argent International Inc., Feteks, Campbell Coutts Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, International Coatings Co. Inc., Jehan Impex, Jesons Industries Ltd., Kissel Wolf GmbH, LORD Corp., Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Co., Ralken Colours, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, SwissFlock AG, Dow Inc., Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co Ltd., Wenzhou Huate Hot Melt Adhesive Co Ltd., and Yuyao Jiangnan Chemical Co. Ltd. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Application (textiles, automotive, paper and packaging, and others) Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

To understand more about Market Dynamics.

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Flock Adhesives Market is expected to increase by USD 849.2 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The flock adhesives market covers the following areas:

Flock Adhesives Market Sizing
Flock Adhesives Market Forecast
Flock Adhesives Market Analysis

Vendor Insights-

The flock adhesives market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers water-based polyurethane electrostatic flocking adhesive PU-825, which is designed for rubber, PVC, PU, shoe materials, and others. It is VOC free and formaldehyde-free.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Regional Market Outlook

The flock adhesives market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the market in APAC. Market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for flock adhesives from automotive and paper and packaging industries in countries such as China and India will drive the flock adhesives market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Flock Adhesives Market Driver:

The rising demand from the textile industry, owing to the growing textile industry across the world and rising government initiatives, is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in Feb 2021, the government of India announced the setting up of seven mega textile parks in the next three years.

  • Flock Adhesives Market Trend:

Electric vehicles have the most significant impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in most countries, and light gasoline vehicles achieve significant reductions. Hence, the growing trend of lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles is expected to act as a driver for boosting the demand in the global flock adhesives market.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Polyurethane Catalysts Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The polyurethane catalysts market share is expected to increase by 1708.89 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The industrial wax market share is expected to increase by USD 1.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Flock Adhesives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 849.2 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Argent International Inc., Feteks, Campbell Coutts Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, International Coatings Co. Inc., Jehan Impex, Jesons Industries Ltd., Kissel Wolf GmbH, LORD Corp., Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Co., Ralken Colours, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, SwissFlock AG, Dow Inc., Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co Ltd., Wenzhou Huate Hot Melt Adhesive Co Ltd., and Yuyao Jiangnan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Paper and packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Dow Inc.

  • 10.5 H.B. Fuller

  • 10.6 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 10.7 International Coatings Inc

  • 10.8 Kissel Wolf GmbH

  • 10.9 Lord Corporation

  • 10.10 Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Co

  • 10.11 Sika AG

  • 10.12 Stahl Holdings

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

