Flock Adhesives Market Size To Grow By USD 849.2 million | Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flock Adhesives Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Flock Adhesives Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Argent International Inc., Feteks, Campbell Coutts Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, International Coatings Co. Inc., Jehan Impex, Jesons Industries Ltd., Kissel Wolf GmbH, LORD Corp., Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Co., Ralken Colours, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, SwissFlock AG, Dow Inc., Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co Ltd., Wenzhou Huate Hot Melt Adhesive Co Ltd., and Yuyao Jiangnan Chemical Co. Ltd. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: Application (textiles, automotive, paper and packaging, and others) Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Flock Adhesives Market is expected to increase by USD 849.2 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The flock adhesives market covers the following areas:

Flock Adhesives Market Sizing

Flock Adhesives Market Forecast

Flock Adhesives Market Analysis

Vendor Insights-

The flock adhesives market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers water-based polyurethane electrostatic flocking adhesive PU-825, which is designed for rubber, PVC, PU, shoe materials, and others. It is VOC free and formaldehyde-free.

Regional Market Outlook

The flock adhesives market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the market in APAC. Market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for flock adhesives from automotive and paper and packaging industries in countries such as China and India will drive the flock adhesives market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Flock Adhesives Market Driver:

The rising demand from the textile industry, owing to the growing textile industry across the world and rising government initiatives, is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in Feb 2021, the government of India announced the setting up of seven mega textile parks in the next three years.

Flock Adhesives Market Trend:

Electric vehicles have the most significant impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in most countries, and light gasoline vehicles achieve significant reductions. Hence, the growing trend of lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles is expected to act as a driver for boosting the demand in the global flock adhesives market.

Flock Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 849.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Argent International Inc., Feteks, Campbell Coutts Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, International Coatings Co. Inc., Jehan Impex, Jesons Industries Ltd., Kissel Wolf GmbH, LORD Corp., Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Co., Ralken Colours, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, SwissFlock AG, Dow Inc., Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co Ltd., Wenzhou Huate Hot Melt Adhesive Co Ltd., and Yuyao Jiangnan Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

