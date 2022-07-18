Flock Adhesives Market Size is projected to reach USD 4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global flock adhesives market size was worth USD 2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is the dominant region and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhesive Flocking is a method that includes electrostatic or mechanically incorporating small fibers into adhesive layers. Flocked fibers, commonly utilized in the textile industry, are the outcome of this process. Adhesive flocking can be done in various ways, including spraying, rolling, brushing, or dipping. Automobiles, textiles, cosmetics, industrial technologies, home & household, paper & packaging, construction, furniture, and textile all employ flock adhesives.

Factors such as the increased use of flock adhesives in the textile industry have contributed to the market's growth. Furthermore, its attributes such as environmental friendliness, elasticity, softness, scratch resistance, and stability are significant growth drivers in the global market. Furthermore, the increased use of flock adhesives in the furniture industry to produce upholstery fabrics with higher abrasion resistance is propelling the market forward. These factors are expected to boost demand for flock adhesives during the forecast period.





Increase in Demand for Flock Adhesives in Automotive Sector to Drive the Global Flock Adhesives Market

Flock adhesives are well-known for their ability to connect different fibers and materials. It has crucial characteristics, including strong bonding strength, light-weight, chemical inertness, and flame resistance, making it an ideal adhesive substrate for the automotive industry. Furthermore, automotive manufacturers use flock adhesives as an adhesive substrate because of attributes like better-engineered design, ease of comfort & flexibility, vibration resistance, and stress distribution. It is mainly used in interior vehicle sections such as gloveboxes, seats, armrests, center consoles, and engine insulation, which drives the market growth.

Consumers increasingly prefer to get a comfy and safe vehicle these days. Furthermore, rising fuel prices have prompted people to seek lighter automobiles that can provide more mileage. As a result, automobile manufacturers such as Hyundai, Renault, and Toyota have turned to flock adhesives to suit their requirements. For example, car manufacturers have reported increased demand for SikaTherm®, a high-quality flocking substrate.





Packaging Sectors to Provide Opportunities for the Global Flock Adhesives Market

Flock adhesives provide packaging products with a smooth velvet-like touch, making them ideal for jewelry packaging. Furthermore, consumers in both rich and developing nations have become more linear in their purchases of packaged things with a premium feel. The market for flock adhesives is expected to grow due to this. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific has seen a surge in jewelry demand, which could lead to attractive prospects for the flock adhesives market.

Report Scope Report Metric Details Market Size USD 4 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Resin Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Sika Automotive, CHT Germany GmbH, Kissel + Wolf, Lord Corporation, Swiss Flock, Stahl, Avient, Nyatex, Dow Chemical, H.B. Fuller Company Key Market Opportunities Packaging Sectors to Open Opportunities for Flock Adhesives Market Key Market Drivers Increase in Demand for Flock Adhesives in Automotive Sector

Regional Insights

Region-wise, the global flock adhesives market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Flock adhesives are suited for usage in the plastics and polymeric industries due to their moisture resilience, non-brittle nature, flame resistance, and stain resistance. Flock adhesives are also commonly used in current theme-based buildings in concrete and wood carpets to give wooden and concrete motifs a glossy sheen. As a result, rising building activity in developing economies like China, India, and South Korea will likely enhance the market growth in this region.

Europe is the second-largest and fastest-growing region. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 82 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the projected period. Water-based flock adhesives can be used successfully in the textile industry because they can be used on a broad range of natural and synthetic fabrics and heat cured and softened readily. It is the most crucial market trend in Europe's flock adhesives market. Furthermore, these adhesives provide excellent screen stability, increased flocking time, durability, and fabric washability. The textile industry is the largest consumer of flock adhesives in the UK, owing to the country's big garment manufacturers and increased export of garments and apparel goods. The market for flock adhesives in the region is likely to grow due to these reasons.

North America is the third largest region. Flock adhesives give automobiles a smooth, luxurious, light-weight, and energy-efficient finish. It is a significant market trend in the flock adhesives industry in North America. Flock adhesive-based fibers have outstanding features such as lightness, comfort, flexibility, chemical inertness, and increased vehicle economy. Flock adhesives are also widely used in vehicle interiors such as fiber insulations, seats, dashboards, gloveboxes, center consoles, and armrests, contributing to the global market in this region. Flock adhesives are ideal for use as adhesive substrates in textiles because of their high bonding strength, homogeneous length, and superior fibered grip. Flock adhesive-based fibers have outstanding qualities such as a smooth texture, better-fibered grip, and bounce and scratch resistance. The use of flock adhesives in textile sectors such as clothes, carpets and floorings, covers, and greeting cards is expected to open up new market prospects.





Key Highlights

The Global Flock Adhesives Market was worth USD 2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By resin type , the global flock adhesives market is classified into acrylic, polyurethanes, epoxy resins, and others. The acrylic segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the projected period. Acrylic flock adhesives have qualities including increased bonding with low-energy substrates like PVC foils, polyester, polystyrene, and coated cellophanes, as well as paper and board, which helps them gain popularity. Plastic and polymer makers are drawn to acrylic-based flock adhesives because of properties such as wear and abrasion resistance, non-toxicity, and ease of application. This could be one of the primary factors for the flock adhesives market to rise in popularity among expanding plastic industries.

Depending on the application, the global flock adhesives market is segregated into automotive, textiles, paper & packaging, and others. The textiles segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The use of flock adhesives in textile industries such as clothing, carpets and floors, covers, and greeting cards is a significant market trend in the global market. Textile manufacturers are more eager to produce flock adhesive-based fabric products because of eye-catching texture, smooth grip, and wear and abrasion resistance. In addition, as people become more aware of fashion and styling, demand for attractive-looking materials is increasing. Flock adhesives are essential for improving fabric texture, projected to drive textile demand throughout the forecast period.





List of Top Flock Adhesives Market Companies

Sika Automotive

CHT Germany GmbH

Kissel + Wolf

Lord Corporation

Swiss Flock

Stahl

Avient

Nyatex

Dow Chemical

H.B. Fuller Company





Global Flock Adhesives Market: Segmentation

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy Resin

Others

By Application

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Packaging

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In May 2022 , Sika has agreed to sell Aliva Equipment, a Swiss firm that makes shotcrete equipment, to Normet Group Oy, a Finnish worldwide company that makes subterranean construction solutions.

In March 2022, Sika acquires Sable Marco Inc., a Canadian cementitious and mortars manufacturer. The complementing acquisition, based in Pont Rouge, near Québec City, will open up new potential for Sika in the Eastern part of Canada and significantly boost Sika's access to the retail distribution channel. The purchased company generates CHF 20 million in annual revenue.

