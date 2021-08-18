Flock Freight Signs The Climate Pledge, Committing to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2040 as Part of Aim to Foster a Sustainable Future in Freight

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge is a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement

ENCINITAS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock Freight, a technology company that is reinventing freight shipping with shared truckload service, today announced that it has joined The Climate Pledge , a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism. Signatories of the Climate Pledge commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the goal set out in the United Nations' Paris Agreement.

"As a sustainability-focused B Corporation, Flock Freight believes climate change demands urgent and universal action. We know our planet's well-being tomorrow hinges on the decisions we make today," said Oren Zaslansky, CEO and founder of Flock Freight. "With future generations in mind, we're working to eliminate freight waste and inefficiency. We're proud to add our names to the Climate Pledge and hope others follow suit."

Flock Freight is joining more than 100 companies that have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Companies and organizations that sign The Climate Pledge agree to three principal areas of action:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, material reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies;

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

Flock Freight is disrupting the $2T freight industry by fundamentally changing the way freight moves. Flock Freight's guaranteed shared truckload service, FlockDirect, is the industry's only carbon-neutral shipping mode offered at no extra cost to shippers. It eliminates the environmental impact of emissions, shipping terminals and transloading while optimizing transit routes and times.

In August 2020, Flock Freight reinforced its commitment to sustainable freight shipping and announced its B Corporation certification. Flock Freight reduces greenhouse gas emissions with carbon-neutral FlockDirect, which pools less-than-truckload and partial truckload shipments that are going in the same direction onto one truck. Because shared truckload freight only loads and unloads once, shipments incur significantly less damage, eliminating the environmental harm of remanufacturing and reshipping duplicate goods. To create a net-zero shipping experience, Flock Freight supplements the emission reduction of FlockDirect with carbon offsets.

In 2019, Flock Freight's solution saved the equivalent of over 4,335 metric tons of CO2. In 2020, Flock Freight reduced carbon emissions from the trucking industry by 5,000 metric tons through shared truckload shipping. And in 2021, Flock Freight is aiming to remove 20,000 metric tons of CO2e from the trucking industry through FlockDirect.

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now, more than 100 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information, visit www.theclimatepledge.com .



About Flock Freight

Flock Freight is a certified B Corporation that's been reinventing freight shipping since 2015. Flock Freight leverages its advanced, first-to-market algorithms that pool shipments and fill trucks at scale to create a new standard of service for shippers and increase revenue for carriers. Flock Freight's shared truckload solution eliminates the need for terminals and is the only carbon-neutral shipping option with all emissions accounted for through carbon offsets supporting freight-related efficiency projects.

Flock Freight is headquartered in Encinitas, CA with an additional office in Chicago, IL.

