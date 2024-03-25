Floki Inu Releases 2024 Roadmap, Includes Digital Banking Accounts

Floki Inu (FLOKI), a Shiba Inu-themed memecoin, has revealed its roadmap for 2024, outlining various initiatives focused on utility. One of the key plans is the introduction of regulated digital banking accounts that allow users to create and fund bank accounts using FLOKI tokens.

To facilitate the digital banking accounts, Floki Inu has partnered with a licensed fintech firm operating in strategic locations such as Canada, Spain, Dominica, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. These accounts will enable users to make Swift payments and utilize Single Euro Payments Area International Bank Account Numbers.

The introduction of Floki debit cards will further enhance functionality by allowing individuals to connect their digital bank accounts with the cards. This integration enables transactions in traditional currencies like the euro and the United States dollar using FLOKI tokens.

Additionally, the roadmap highlights an integration with the Venus decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, the launch of the Floki debit card, and the upcoming release of the Valhalla mainnet. Subject to governance approval, Floki Inu plans to list its native token, FLOKI, on the Venus Core Pool. This move aims to increase liquidity, enabling FLOKI holders to utilize their tokens as collateral for borrowing assets such as Dai, USD Coin, BNB, and Ether.

Furthermore, Floki Inu will release Valhalla, its metaverse game, on the mainnet. Valhalla will offer on-chain gaming features, a pay-to-earn system, customizable non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and an expansive open-world environment.