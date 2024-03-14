Flood City Youth Fitness Academy seeks help from city if it wins bid for former Atrium property

Mar. 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — As Flood City Youth Fitness Academy prepares to bid on a large downtown Johnstown property set to be auctioned through federal bankruptcy court, its leaders sought Johnstown City Council's help with affording asbestos removal costs if it wins.

The building on the auction block Friday, the former Atrium facility at 216 Main St., is just down the street from the academy, an after-school program that wants to expand.

Jeffrey Wilson, the academy's program manager, said that the organization has filed its intent to bid.

The Atrium, which employed 40 people and served approximately 54 residents, closed in 2023. Indiana-based Senior Choice, The Atrium's former operator, filed for bankruptcy citing industry hardships.

The bankruptcy hearing involving the sale of The Atrium to the highest and best bidder is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in federal bankrupcty court in Pittsburgh.

Wilson addressed City Council Wednesday, asking for help in securing the same sort of asbestos removal funding that the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority arranged for another bidder, JPN Holdings LLC.

JPN's Jesper Nielsen, the CEO of local mental and behavioral health company Croyle- Nielsen Therapeutic Associates, has an agreement with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority for potential grant funding to defray the cost of needed building repairs if it wins the bid.

JPN Holdings got a jump on the bid process, initiating a partnership with the redevelopment authority to achieve a stalking horse agreement with Senior Choice. That agreement would be submitted for court approval subject to "higher and better" offers, according to court documents filed by Senior Choice.

JPN's plans for the building would be disclosed during the bid proceedings set for Friday, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar said.

Komar said Wednesday at the City Council meeting that the redevelopment authority will work with whatever organization acquires the property Friday.

Story continues

The redevelopment authority has federal Environmental Protection Agency grant money left over from a brownfields remediation project that may be eligible for asbestos removal that would be needed at 216 Main St. A screening that showed the need for asbestos removal was funded by JPN, which subsequently sought help from the redevelopment authority for potential grant money, Komar said.

However, she said the redevelopment authority must gain confirmation from the EPA that its left-over brownfields funds can be transferred for asbestos removal.

"We will work with whoever the organization is that acquires this property on Friday and present their economic development project to EPA," Komar said. "This would be another great project regardless of who acquires the property."