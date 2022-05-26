Floor Cleaning Machines Market: 3.80% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Floor Cleaning Machines Market value is set to grow by USD 1.94 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Floor Cleaning Machines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (professional cleaning equipment and consumer cleaning equipment) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

Key Companies- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA among others

Driver- Demand for janitorial cleaning services to drive the market

Challenge- Availability of low-cost manual labor in developing countries to hamper the market growth

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA are some of the major market participants.

Although the demand for janitorial cleaning services will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of low-cost manual labor in developing countries is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this floor cleaning machines market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Floor Cleaning Machines Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

The floor cleaning machines market share growth by the professional cleaning equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment incorporates the demand for professional floor cleaning machines from building service contractors and from commercial establishments, such as hotels, retail, business offices, gymnasiums, restaurants, and entertainment centers. The non-residential segment is expected to be driven by the demand from the downstream nonresidential construction sector, particularly the office, healthcare, and hotel segments.

Geography

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for floor cleaning machines market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Investments in residential construction are driving the growth of the floor cleaning machines market in the region. Strong growth in the residential construction segment will facilitate the floor cleaning machines market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Floor Cleaning Machines Market 2021-2025: Scope

The floor cleaning machines market report covers the following areas:

Floor Cleaning Machines Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist floor cleaning machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the floor cleaning machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the floor cleaning machines market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floor cleaning machines market vendors

Floor Cleaning Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.80 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Professional cleaning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer cleaning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Clemas & Co. Ltd.

EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

Fimap Spa

Hako GmbH

Nilfisk AS

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Tennant Co.

Tornado Industries Inc.

WIESE USA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

