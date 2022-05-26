U.S. markets closed

Floor Cleaning Machines Market: 3.80% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Floor Cleaning Machines Market value is set to grow by USD 1.94 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Floor Cleaning Machines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Floor Cleaning Machines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (professional cleaning equipment and consumer cleaning equipment) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

  • Key Companies- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA among others

  • Driver- Demand for janitorial cleaning services to drive the market

  • Challenge- Availability of low-cost manual labor in developing countries to hamper the market growth

Buy Report for crucial business data insights including pipeline analysis, driving forces, and target Potential Customers

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA are some of the major market participants.

Although the demand for janitorial cleaning services will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of low-cost manual labor in developing countries is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this floor cleaning machines market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Floor Cleaning Machines Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

The floor cleaning machines market share growth by the professional cleaning equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment incorporates the demand for professional floor cleaning machines from building service contractors and from commercial establishments, such as hotels, retail, business offices, gymnasiums, restaurants, and entertainment centers. The non-residential segment is expected to be driven by the demand from the downstream nonresidential construction sector, particularly the office, healthcare, and hotel segments.

  • Geography

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for floor cleaning machines market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Investments in residential construction are driving the growth of the floor cleaning machines market in the region. Strong growth in the residential construction segment will facilitate the floor cleaning machines market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Purchase Our Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments

Floor Cleaning Machines Market 2021-2025: Scope

The floor cleaning machines market report covers the following areas:

Floor Cleaning Machines Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist floor cleaning machines market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the floor cleaning machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the floor cleaning machines market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floor cleaning machines market vendors

Related Reports:

Scrubber Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The scrubber market share is expected to increase by USD 757.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The industrial floor cleaner market share is expected to increase by USD 985.7 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Floor Cleaning Machines Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.80

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Professional cleaning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Consumer cleaning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

  • Clemas & Co. Ltd.

  • EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

  • Fimap Spa

  • Hako GmbH

  • Nilfisk AS

  • Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Tennant Co.

  • Tornado Industries Inc.

  • WIESE USA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floor-cleaning-machines-market-3-80-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--by-product-and-geography---global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2021-2025--301554033.html

SOURCE Technavio

