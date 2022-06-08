U.S. markets closed

Floor Cleaning Machines Market size to grow by USD 1.94 billion from 2020 to 2025|Professional Cleaning Equipment Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

·7 min read

The floor cleaning machines market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (professional cleaning equipment and consumer cleaning equipment) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The floor cleaning machines market size is expected to increase by USD 1.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. Rising investments in R&D are the key market trend driving the global floor cleaning machines market growth. The market is witnessing an increased expenditure by vendors on their R&D activities. The market is seeing many innovative applications and solutions, such as the inclusion of room memory, improved battery life, and improved efficiency of products. In addition, vendors are working to reduce the cost of maintenance and upgrades. Rapidly changing technology and changes in consumer preferences are forcing vendors to deliver innovative and highly-efficient floor scrubbers to survive the commoditization in the market. Thus, the market is expected to witness the development of innovative floor scrubbers during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Floor Cleaning Machines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Floor Cleaning Machines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the market trends - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Floor Cleaning Machines Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Floor Cleaning Machines Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Floor Cleaning Machines Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The floor cleaning machines market share growth in the professional cleaning equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment incorporates the demand for professional floor cleaning machines from building service contractors and from commercial establishments, such as hotels, retail, business offices, gymnasiums, restaurants, and entertainment centers. The non-residential segment is expected to be driven by the demand from the downstream nonresidential construction sector, particularly the office, healthcare, and hotel segments.

Floor Cleaning Machines Market: Major Growth Driver

The demand for janitorial cleaning services is notably driving the global floor cleaning machines market growth. A key reason for the growth of the global floor cleaning machines market is the demand for cleaning equipment from janitorial service providers. The janitorial segment is a key segment of the global cleaning services market and consists of vendors that offer services, such as cleaning the interiors and exteriors of buildings and transportation modes such as aircraft, cars, rail, and ships; it also includes the cleaning services provided to factories, retail outlets, shopping centers and malls, and business and government establishments. Vendors of such services are expected to be the key emerging consumers of floor cleaning products, owing to the rising demand, primarily from offices, educational institutions, and retail complexes. The general improvement in the global economy will also drive the future growth prospects of this segment.

To know about more drivers along with the challenges - Download a sample now!

Floor Cleaning Machines Market: Vendor Analysis

The floor cleaning machines market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The floor cleaning machines market report offers information on several market vendors, including Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA among others.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Reasons to Buy Floor Cleaning Machines Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist floor cleaning machines market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the floor cleaning machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the floor cleaning machines market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floor cleaning machines market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The shelf-mounted robots market share is projected to increase to USD 5.52 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 10.26%. Download a free sample now!

  • The rotary seals market share is projected to increase to USD 1.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23%. Download a free sample now!

Floor Cleaning Machines Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.80

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Professional cleaning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Consumer cleaning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

  • Clemas & Co. Ltd.

  • EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

  • Fimap Spa

  • Hako GmbH

  • Nilfisk AS

  • Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Tennant Co.

  • Tornado Industries Inc.

  • WIESE USA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floor-cleaning-machines-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-94-billion-from-2020-to-2025professional-cleaning-equipment-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301562601.html

SOURCE Technavio

